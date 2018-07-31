Weekly warriors: Running Backs

Below is the percentage of games within each season when a running back produced Top 20 fantasy points for that week. The total is the three-year average. This is a measurement of how often a running back delivers worthy of a fantasy start.

Percentage Top 20 Games

Running Back Average 2017 2016 2015 Ezekiel Elliott 88% 90% 87% – Le’Veon Bell 87% 93% 100% 67% Leonard Fournette 85% 85% – – David Johnson 75% 100% 94% 31% Alvin Kamara 75% 75% – – Todd Gurley 68% 93% 50% 62% Devonta Freeman 66% 50% 69% 80% LeSean McCoy 65% 56% 80% 58% Kareem Hunt 63% 63% – – Mark Ingram 62% 50% 44% 92% Melvin Gordon 58% 75% 85% 14% Christian McCaffrey 56% 56% – – Carlos Hyde 51% 63% 62% 29% Dalvin Cook 50% 50% – – DeMarco Murray 49% 27% 88% 33% Matt Forte 48% 33% 43% 69% Latavius Murray 48% 38% 57% 50% Doug Martin 46% 18% 63% 56% Jordan Howard 45% 44% 47% – Lamar Miller 42% 31% 50% 44% Kapri Bibbs 40% 67% 13% – Frank Gore 40% 31% 50% 38% Theo Riddick 40% 31% 50% 38% Marshawn Lynch 38% 33% – 43% Jamaal Charles 38% 0% 33% 80% Danny Woodhead 35% 0% 50% 56% Adrian Peterson 35% 30% 0% 75% Dion Lewis 34% 31% 0% 71% C.J. Anderson 33% 38% 43% 20% Isaiah Crowell 33% 19% 56% 25% Jonathan Stewart 33% 13% 38% 46%

David Johnson ended with 100% last year since he only played in one game. But his 94% the previous year justifies the ranking. No surprise that Ezekiel Elliott, Le’Veon Bell, and Todd Gurley were all over 90%. Five different rookies were in the Top 20 at least half of the time that they played.

Total Top 5 Games

Running Backs Total 2017 2016 2015 Le’Veon Bell 14 7 6 1 LeSean McCoy 13 4 8 1 Todd Gurley 11 8 0 3 David Johnson 9 0 8 1 Ezekiel Elliott 8 3 5 0 Mark Ingram 7 5 2 0 Melvin Gordon 7 4 3 0 Alvin Kamara 6 6 0 0 Jerick McKinnon 5 3 1 1 Kareem Hunt 4 4 0 0

Ezekiel Elliott did not fare as well in Top 5 games (3) as did Le’Veon Bell (7) and Todd Gurley (8). And Bell had a slower start in 2017. Perhaps Jerick McKinnon can meet expectations with the 49ers since he already was in this elite group three times last year.