Weekly warriors: Running Backs

Below is the percentage of games within each season when a running back produced Top 20 fantasy points for that week. The total is the three-year average. This is a measurement of how often a running back delivers worthy of a fantasy start.
Percentage Top 20 Games
|Running Back
|Average
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Ezekiel Elliott
|88%
|90%
|87%
|–
|Le’Veon Bell
|87%
|93%
|100%
|67%
|Leonard Fournette
|85%
|85%
|–
|–
|David Johnson
|75%
|100%
|94%
|31%
|Alvin Kamara
|75%
|75%
|–
|–
|Todd Gurley
|68%
|93%
|50%
|62%
|Devonta Freeman
|66%
|50%
|69%
|80%
|LeSean McCoy
|65%
|56%
|80%
|58%
|Kareem Hunt
|63%
|63%
|–
|–
|Mark Ingram
|62%
|50%
|44%
|92%
|Melvin Gordon
|58%
|75%
|85%
|14%
|Christian McCaffrey
|56%
|56%
|–
|–
|Carlos Hyde
|51%
|63%
|62%
|29%
|Dalvin Cook
|50%
|50%
|–
|–
|DeMarco Murray
|49%
|27%
|88%
|33%
|Matt Forte
|48%
|33%
|43%
|69%
|Latavius Murray
|48%
|38%
|57%
|50%
|Doug Martin
|46%
|18%
|63%
|56%
|Jordan Howard
|45%
|44%
|47%
|–
|Lamar Miller
|42%
|31%
|50%
|44%
|Kapri Bibbs
|40%
|67%
|13%
|–
|Frank Gore
|40%
|31%
|50%
|38%
|Theo Riddick
|40%
|31%
|50%
|38%
|Marshawn Lynch
|38%
|33%
|–
|43%
|Jamaal Charles
|38%
|0%
|33%
|80%
|Danny Woodhead
|35%
|0%
|50%
|56%
|Adrian Peterson
|35%
|30%
|0%
|75%
|Dion Lewis
|34%
|31%
|0%
|71%
|C.J. Anderson
|33%
|38%
|43%
|20%
|Isaiah Crowell
|33%
|19%
|56%
|25%
|Jonathan Stewart
|33%
|13%
|38%
|46%
David Johnson ended with 100% last year since he only played in one game. But his 94% the previous year justifies the ranking. No surprise that Ezekiel Elliott, Le’Veon Bell, and Todd Gurley were all over 90%. Five different rookies were in the Top 20 at least half of the time that they played.
Total Top 5 Games
|Running Backs
|Total
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Le’Veon Bell
|14
|7
|6
|1
|LeSean McCoy
|13
|4
|8
|1
|Todd Gurley
|11
|8
|0
|3
|David Johnson
|9
|0
|8
|1
|Ezekiel Elliott
|8
|3
|5
|0
|Mark Ingram
|7
|5
|2
|0
|Melvin Gordon
|7
|4
|3
|0
|Alvin Kamara
|6
|6
|0
|0
|Jerick McKinnon
|5
|3
|1
|1
|Kareem Hunt
|4
|4
|0
|0
Ezekiel Elliott did not fare as well in Top 5 games (3) as did Le’Veon Bell (7) and Todd Gurley (8). And Bell had a slower start in 2017. Perhaps Jerick McKinnon can meet expectations with the 49ers since he already was in this elite group three times last year.