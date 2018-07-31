USA Today Sports

Weekly warriors: Running Backs

Weekly warriors: Running Backs

Statistical Analysis

Weekly warriors: Running Backs

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Below is the percentage of games within each season when a running back produced Top 20 fantasy points for that week. The total is the three-year average. This is a measurement of how often a running back delivers worthy of a fantasy start.

Percentage Top 20 Games

Running Back Average 2017 2016 2015
Ezekiel Elliott 88% 90% 87%
Le’Veon Bell 87% 93% 100% 67%
Leonard Fournette 85% 85%
David Johnson 75% 100% 94% 31%
Alvin Kamara 75% 75%
Todd Gurley 68% 93% 50% 62%
Devonta Freeman 66% 50% 69% 80%
LeSean McCoy 65% 56% 80% 58%
Kareem Hunt 63% 63%
Mark Ingram 62% 50% 44% 92%
Melvin Gordon 58% 75% 85% 14%
Christian McCaffrey 56% 56%
Carlos Hyde 51% 63% 62% 29%
Dalvin Cook 50% 50%
DeMarco Murray 49% 27% 88% 33%
Matt Forte 48% 33% 43% 69%
Latavius Murray 48% 38% 57% 50%
Doug Martin 46% 18% 63% 56%
Jordan Howard 45% 44% 47%
Lamar Miller 42% 31% 50% 44%
Kapri Bibbs 40% 67% 13%
Frank Gore 40% 31% 50% 38%
Theo Riddick 40% 31% 50% 38%
Marshawn Lynch 38% 33% 43%
Jamaal Charles 38% 0% 33% 80%
Danny Woodhead 35% 0% 50% 56%
Adrian Peterson 35% 30% 0% 75%
Dion Lewis 34% 31% 0% 71%
C.J. Anderson 33% 38% 43% 20%
Isaiah Crowell 33% 19% 56% 25%
Jonathan Stewart 33% 13% 38% 46%

David Johnson ended with 100% last year since he only played in one game. But his 94% the previous year justifies the ranking.  No surprise that Ezekiel Elliott, Le’Veon Bell, and Todd Gurley were all over 90%. Five different rookies were in the Top 20 at least half of the time that they played.

Total Top 5 Games

Running Backs Total 2017 2016 2015
Le’Veon Bell 14 7 6 1
LeSean McCoy 13 4 8 1
Todd Gurley 11 8 0 3
David Johnson 9 0 8 1
Ezekiel Elliott 8 3 5 0
Mark Ingram 7 5 2 0
Melvin Gordon 7 4 3 0
Alvin Kamara 6 6 0 0
Jerick McKinnon 5 3 1 1
Kareem Hunt 4 4 0 0

Ezekiel Elliott did not fare as well in Top 5 games (3) as did Le’Veon Bell (7) and Todd Gurley (8). And Bell had a slower start in 2017. Perhaps Jerick McKinnon can meet expectations with the 49ers since he already was in this elite group three times last year.

, , , , , , Statistical Analysis

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home