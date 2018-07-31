Weekly warriors: Tight Ends

Below is the percentage of games within each season when a tight end produced Top 10 fantasy points for that week. The total is the three-year average. This is a measurement of how often a tight end delivers worthy of a fantasy start.

Percentage Top 10 Games

Tight End Average 2017 2016 2015 Evan Engram 73% 73% – – Rob Gronkowski 72% 85% 50% 80% Travis Kelce 66% 87% 56% 56% Delanie Walker 61% 75% 40% 67% Jordan Reed 58% 50% 58% 64% Zach Ertz 56% 79% 57% 33% Jimmy Graham 54% 75% 50% 36% Benjamin Watson 53% 63% – 44% Hunter Henry 53% 67% 38% – Kyle Rudolph 50% 75% 56% 19% O.J. Howard 46% 46% – – Jason Witten 44% 69% 33% 31% Greg Olsen 44% 14% 63% 56% Eric Ebron 41% 56% 46% 21% Martellus Bennett 40% 56% 38% 27% George Kittle 40% 40% – – Zach Miller 38% 50% 40% 25% David Njoku 38% 38% – – Ricky Seals-Jones 38% 38% – – Charles Clay 37% 62% 20% 31% Julius Thomas 37% 36% 33% 42% Cameron Brate 35% 56% 33% 17% Vernon Davis 33% 56% 27% 15% Gerald Everett 31% 31% – – Jack Doyle 31% 67% 25% 0% Vance McDonald 28% 33% 30% 21% Austin Seferian-Jenkins 27% 54% 0% 29% A.J. Derby 27% 36% 17% – Jared Cook 21% 44% 20% 0% Trey Burton 20% 45% 14% 0% Austin Hooper 19% 38% 0% – Tyler Kroft 18% 53% 0% 0%

Evan Engram turned in a highly productive rookie season when the Giants ran out of viable receivers early in the year (he also only caught 64 of 115 passes). Old man Delanie Walker defies time and Jordan Reed reminds us that he’s so good in the rare event he is healthy. Tight end production falls off significantly after the first ten each week, so waiting on drafting one is almost certain to cause a disadvantage.

Total Top 3 Games

Tight End Total 2017 2016 2015 Rob Gronkowski 15 7 2 6 Travis Kelce 11 6 4 1 Delanie Walker 9 0 4 5 Zach Ertz 9 4 2 3 Jimmy Graham 8 3 3 2 Jordan Reed 8 1 3 4 Greg Olsen 7 1 3 3 Tyler Eifert 7 0 3 4

Not but surprises here other than Delanie Walker looks to be in decline for any elite games. Zach Ertz also shows up well with four such performances last year when Carson Wentz came to life.