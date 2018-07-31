Weekly warriors: Tight Ends

Below is the percentage of games within each season when a tight end produced Top 10 fantasy points for that week. The total is the three-year average. This is a measurement of how often a tight end delivers worthy of a fantasy start.
Percentage Top 10 Games
|Tight End
|Average
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Evan Engram
|73%
|73%
|–
|–
|Rob Gronkowski
|72%
|85%
|50%
|80%
|Travis Kelce
|66%
|87%
|56%
|56%
|Delanie Walker
|61%
|75%
|40%
|67%
|Jordan Reed
|58%
|50%
|58%
|64%
|Zach Ertz
|56%
|79%
|57%
|33%
|Jimmy Graham
|54%
|75%
|50%
|36%
|Benjamin Watson
|53%
|63%
|–
|44%
|Hunter Henry
|53%
|67%
|38%
|–
|Kyle Rudolph
|50%
|75%
|56%
|19%
|O.J. Howard
|46%
|46%
|–
|–
|Jason Witten
|44%
|69%
|33%
|31%
|Greg Olsen
|44%
|14%
|63%
|56%
|Eric Ebron
|41%
|56%
|46%
|21%
|Martellus Bennett
|40%
|56%
|38%
|27%
|George Kittle
|40%
|40%
|–
|–
|Zach Miller
|38%
|50%
|40%
|25%
|David Njoku
|38%
|38%
|–
|–
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|38%
|38%
|–
|–
|Charles Clay
|37%
|62%
|20%
|31%
|Julius Thomas
|37%
|36%
|33%
|42%
|Cameron Brate
|35%
|56%
|33%
|17%
|Vernon Davis
|33%
|56%
|27%
|15%
|Gerald Everett
|31%
|31%
|–
|–
|Jack Doyle
|31%
|67%
|25%
|0%
|Vance McDonald
|28%
|33%
|30%
|21%
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins
|27%
|54%
|0%
|29%
|A.J. Derby
|27%
|36%
|17%
|–
|Jared Cook
|21%
|44%
|20%
|0%
|Trey Burton
|20%
|45%
|14%
|0%
|Austin Hooper
|19%
|38%
|0%
|–
|Tyler Kroft
|18%
|53%
|0%
|0%
Evan Engram turned in a highly productive rookie season when the Giants ran out of viable receivers early in the year (he also only caught 64 of 115 passes). Old man Delanie Walker defies time and Jordan Reed reminds us that he’s so good in the rare event he is healthy. Tight end production falls off significantly after the first ten each week, so waiting on drafting one is almost certain to cause a disadvantage.
Total Top 3 Games
|Tight End
|Total
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Rob Gronkowski
|15
|7
|2
|6
|Travis Kelce
|11
|6
|4
|1
|Delanie Walker
|9
|0
|4
|5
|Zach Ertz
|9
|4
|2
|3
|Jimmy Graham
|8
|3
|3
|2
|Jordan Reed
|8
|1
|3
|4
|Greg Olsen
|7
|1
|3
|3
|Tyler Eifert
|7
|0
|3
|4
Not but surprises here other than Delanie Walker looks to be in decline for any elite games. Zach Ertz also shows up well with four such performances last year when Carson Wentz came to life.