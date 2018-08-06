Your first three fantasy draft picks: 12-team league

Your first three picks in a 12-team league define your draft and your team. Aside from taking productive players, each pick is critical because the player pool is ever shrinking. You could build entirely different teams based on what positions you take and in what order. Respecting how drafts typically raid positions places you in a better position to build an optimal team.

To follow are sample three-round drafts for 12-team leagues. They use either standard performance scoring, performance plus a point per reception or “2QB” leagues where you can start two of them. Those three formats cover almost all leagues. They are all serpentine with reverse order of drafting every other round (1-12,12-1,1-12, etc.)

The names are less important than the positions because each draft slot has its own unique situation. Just as important is your future picks and what you must do after three rounds. Let’s examine where each team is after three rounds and what they should be considering.

Performance scoring leagues

Pick Round 1 Pick Round 2 (reverse order) Pick Round 3 1.01 RB Todd Gurley 2.12 TE Travis Kelce 3.01 RB LeSean McCoy 1.02 RB Ezekiel Elliott 2.11 WR Tyreek Hill 3.02 RB Jay Ajayi 1.03 RB Le’Veon Bell 2.10 RB Devonta Freeman 3.03 TE Rob Gronkowski 1.04 RB David Johnson 2.09 RB Alex Collins 3.04 WR T.Y. Hilton 1.05 WR Antonio Brown 2.08 WR A.J. Green 3.05 RB Derrius Guice 1.06 RB Alvin Kamara 2.07 WR Davante Adams 3.06 WR Mike Evans 1.07 RB Kareem Hunt 2.06 RB Jordan Howard 3.07 QB Aaron Rodgers 1.08 RB Saquon Barkley 2.05 WR Keenan Allen 3.08 RB Joe Mixon 1.09 WR DeAndre Hopkins 2.04 RB Christian McCaffrey 3.09 WR Amari Cooper 1.10 RB Melvin Gordon 2.03 WR Michael Thomas 3.10 QB Russell Wilson 1.11 WR Odell Beckham 2.02 RB Leonard Fournette 3.11 RB Royce Freeman 1.12 RB Dalvin Cook 2.01 WR Julio Jones 3.12 RB Derrick Henry

The generic plan with no reception points is to own two running backs by the end of the third round. Quarterbacks also become more valuable relative to the other positions in most leagues as well. Early wide receivers still offer advantages but the mid-draft receivers lose a lot of luster without that reception point. Outside of a couple of true difference-making tight ends, there is no advantage to owning a good versus average tight end.

Team 1: RB Todd Gurley, TE Travis Kelce, RB LeSean McCoy

Strong start for the first pick. Two big difference-makers even without a reception point. The McCoy pick could be any running back depending on his situation. Now has to mine for wideouts but they last longer in this format and score fewer points anyway. A top quarterback with the next pick means that wideouts are never going to be better than average but all the other positions are very strong.

Team 2: RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR Tyreek Hill, RB Jay Ajayi

Safer start than Team 1. Wraps up the backfield while wedging in Hill as WR1. Elliott is the only elite player but neither Hill nor Ajayi is a weak pick. Getting the second-round wideout makes it a little easier to wait on that position since at least one starter each week is certain. Could even go running back next pick for a strong backfield since that position is hard to upgrade during the season in this format.

Team 3: RB Le’Veon Bell, RB Devonta Freeman, TE Rob Gronkowski

Elite running back and elite tight end while securing at least a decent RB2 for his team. Obviously needs a wideout soon but can balance that with potentially getting a top quarterback or even a third running back. Hard to fault this plan in this format. Had no chance to a top wideout so getting a top tight end made sense.

Team 4: RB David Johnson, RB Alex Collins, WR T.Y. Hilton

Went the safe route even if the players all look a bit riskier than most. Solid backfield is never a bad idea without reception points. Hilton could be a steal in the third round. Standard setup and safe enough plan. Allows the next six picks to be starters other than grabbing a third running back sooner than later to ensure a strong backfield.

Team 5: WR Antonio Brown, WR A.J. Green, RB Derrius Guice

Definitely a “hit ’em where they ain’t “plan. The strength in this is that the team can ignore wideouts for a long time since already has the strongest WR1/WR2 in the league. But the next two picks had better both consider running back or the best scoring position is a liability which is never good. Can allow nice cherry picking for quarterback and tight end but running back is a glaring need by the fourth round.

Team 6: RB Alvin Kamara, WR Davante Adams, WR Mike Evans

Started with running back while the getting was still good and then went with two wideouts – short of the reverse of Team 5. And like that team, has to strongly consider running backs for the next two or even three picks. Starting with two top wideouts in this format isn’t a big advantage but can really wait until the second half of the draft for a WR3 since likely only needs one more starter from the rest of his wideouts.

Team 7: RB Kareem Hunt, RB Jordan Howard, QB Aaron Rodgers

Strong RB-RB start create a solid backfield to be sure. Then grabbed Rodgers as QB1 which makes some sense here. Middle-round drafters often tend to build average teams because they are always following positional runs. In this format, the move makes some sense so long as quarterback scoring is high. The advantage of the best quarterback may not be as big as it feels in your draft, but hard to fault trying to not just follow runs. Wideouts have to start very soon but should offense some quality the next few rounds.

Team 8: RB Saquon Barkley, WR Keenan Allen, RB Joe Mixon

Fortunes will probably all tie into what Barkley does since starting out with the #7 RB is no obvious advantage. Picked up #6 WR next and then #18 RB. The 8-spot is always tough and each pick feels good enough when made. Solid backfield though with some risk. An average WR1. Played it safe here but looking mostly average. Nothing wrong with safe picks to start, but has to land some sleepers to rise above the middle of the pack. At least backfield is not a liability which is important in this format. But needs to swing for the fence on a few upcoming picks.

Team 9: WR DeAndre Hopkins, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Amari Cooper

Taking a top WR – even in this format – makes some sense this late in the first round or even worse than Team 8 at just building a mediocre roster. McCaffrey was sort of a need pick and lucky to get that even quality at RB1. The Cooper pick does address getting a solid set of wideouts and team can ignore the position for many rounds. And they will need to do just that. Running backs probably make the most sense the next two or three rounds unless a quarterback or tight end value falls to the team.

Team 10: RB Melvin Gordon, WR Michael Thomas, QB Russell Wilson

No advantage with the #8 RB but then again, the pick was more about avoiding a big liability. Went for difference makers with next two picks and has to readdress running backs for next couple of rounds. But has an advantage at quarterback and no liability at RB1 or WR1. Top tight ends gone by their fourth pick already so mostly working running back with a wideout if one seems a big value. Getting a top-six tight end could offer at least a minor advantage.

Team 11: WR Odell Beckham, RB Leonard Fournette, RB Royce Freeman

Since running backs have returned to first-round darlings, hard to catch any advantage at that position and in this scoring format that hurts. Knew they wanted a running back but with just two picks before the team’s second pick, wanted to control the WR1 than the RB1. Beckham offers an advantage even in this format and Fournette prevents a liability. The third pick was risky but by this point in the draft, no problem with taking speculative swings for the fence. Next pick comes after two turns and should look at running back or maybe even Deshaun Watson.

Team 12: RB Dalvin Cook, WR Julio Jones, RB Derrick Henry

Sort of tough to spend the first pick on the ninth-best player in his position. But not taking any running back with the first 1-2 swing pick means very tough times for your backfield. This is a very safe start with a bit of advantage in WR1 though this scoring format diminishes it. Value picking with an eye for sleepers is never more important than for the last pick in the first round. Next pick can be anything but the start of a mediocre team has begun and shrewd drafting/outright luck is needed for the next several rounds.

Point per reception (PPR) leagues

Pick Round 1 Pick Round 2 (reverse order) Pick Round 3 1.01 RB Todd Gurley 2.12 WR Demaryius Thomas 3.01 WR Tyreek Hill 1.02 RB Le’Veon Bell 2.11 RB Alex Collins 3.02 WR Amari Cooper 1.03 RB Ezekiel Elliott 2.10 TE Rob Gronkowski 3.03 RB LeSean McCoy 1.04 RB David Johnson 2.09 RB Jerick McKinnon 3.04 WR T.Y. Hilton 1.05 WR Antonio Brown 2.08 WR A.J. Green 3.05 RB Devonta Freeman 1.06 RB Alvin Kamara 2.07 TE Travis Kelce 3.06 WR Mike Evans 1.07 RB Kareem Hunt 2.06 WR Davante Adams 3.07 RB Jay Ajayi 1.08 WR DeAndre Hopkins 2.05 RB Leonard Fournette 3.08 RB Jordan Howard 1.09 RB Melvin Gordon 2.04 WR Julio Jones 3.09 TE Zach Ertz 1.10 RB Saquon Barkley 2.03 RB Christian McCaffrey 3.10 WR Golden Tate 1.11 WR Michael Thomas 2.02 WR Odell Beckham 3.11 RB Joe Mixon 1.12 WR Keenan Allen 2.01 RB Dalvin Cook 3.12 WR Allen Robinson

The rise in the value of running backs and the decline in wideouts no longer mean ending up with WR-WR-RB makes as much sense as in recent years. And those running backs that are doing the best are all receivers as well so this format makes them just as valuable if not more. It is still all about player value and building the optimal starting lineup.

That extra reception point elevates elite wideouts and tight ends and relatively drops the advantage of a top quarterback. Receivers do matter more in this format, but not as much as they were for the last five years. The trend is all about pass-catching running backs while the second and third tier wide receivers have turned back into pumpkins.

Team 1: RB Todd Gurley, WR Demaryius Thomas, WR Tyreek Hill

Pretty standard start that works though not quite as good as in the past since drafters still raid the wideouts even though their relative value is not quite as high anymore. The only problem with this plan is that after the monster RB1, both wideouts are probably good but not great. There is still – within the position – a lot of wideouts left to choose from. Next pick comes after 47 players are gone. Have to evaluate running backs every round for a while and safest is getting two with the next picks.

Team 2: RB Le’Veon Bell, RB Alex Collins, WR Amari Cooper

Another stud RB1 but used the 2.12 for RB2 from the #13 RB drafted. Cooper was a riskier WR1 but has upside. Next two picks can really be anything but are likely to consider wideout and running back or quarterback. Solid start that reflects the RB-heavy trend this year.

Team 3: RB Ezekiel Elliott, TE Rob Gronkowski, RB LeSean McCoy

Elliott rock solid pick for RB1 and have to like reaching Gronkowski in a reception point league. Taking McCoy (or any other running back) certainly fills out the backfield but the WR1 will be probably no better than the #20 overall so no advantage short of landing a sleeper. Next few rounds probably about taking wideouts and seeding in running back depth when the value is there. This plan did not work as well in the past few years but with a decline in wideouts and tight ends, getting a truly elite player is an advantage that you do not have to play as much to get.

Team 4: RB David Johnson, RB Jerick McKinnon, WR T.Y. Hilton

This seems to be a generic start this year with running backs all the rage. Starting with Johnson is probably fine though he returns to a different offense. And then McKinnon is another risk moving to a new team and a supposed full-time role. And Hilton is more upside than risk. McKinnon has more value with the reception point. This start could be huge or a surprising disappointment but the next picks can be for safer guys including tight end and quarterback. Wideouts last a long time anyway and this plan takes risks.

Team 5: WR Antonio Brown, WR A.J. Green, RB Devonta Freeman

That reception point makes Antonio Brown too tempting to pass up. And Green offers a great WR2 but then Freeman was a need pick and that will continue with running backs for a couple of rounds or there’s going to be a hole that may be impossible to fill. The next five picks or so can all be non-wideouts and at least there is never a question of which two wideouts to start. But value pick running backs while seeding in the quarterback and tight end if the value is there.

Team 6: RB Alvin Kamara, TE Travis Kelce, WR Mike Evans

Mid-round pickers have to avoid mediocre starts after the first round. Kamara makes sense as the RB1 – even more so with the reception point. And taking Kelce grants a nice advantage on a position that usually doesn’t offer any. Balanced that with Evans and now has to spend the next several rounds cherry-picking best available with an immediate eye to grab that RB2 probably in the fourth or at least the fifth round.

Team 7: RB Kareem Hunt, WR Davante Adams, RB Jay Ajayi

Another middle round drafter. The NFL’s leading rusher at the #7 pick seems like a major value. Solid pick with WR-RB next and locks up WR1 with Adams who could surprise. Ajayi is another with upside. Likely a wideout next which should still access a good primary receiver for his NFL team.

Team 8: WR DeAndre Hopkins, RB Leonard Fournette, RB Jordan Howard

The run on the top six top running backs is over so Hopkins makes great sense. With a reception point, Hopkins will always be gone by this point at the latest. Next two picks went RB-RB with solid results. This is probably as good as the #8 drafter can hope for with a big advantage at WR1 and then an above average set of running backs. Free to go for best available. Wideout is likely next as quarterback and tight end can wait for at least a round from this deep in the odd rounds.

Team 9: RB Melvin Gordon, WR Julio Jones, TE Zach Ertz

Nearing the end of the first round and with the top two wideouts taken, Team 9 controlled which running back they would draft instead of wideout. Still reached Julio Jones as WR1 and opted for the TE1 of Ertz in the third round. That is an attempt to get some advantage at tight end and the reception point makes it more reasonable. But now sets up the next pick to be running back and likely two of the next three picks. There is no star power but that is hard to get at the #9 spot.

Team 10: RB Saquon Barkley, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Golden Tate

Barkley’s upside too enticing to let him fall any further if he even makes it this far. Solid backfield with McCaffrey as RB2 but drafting this late meant only reaching Golden Tate as the WR1. But has a solid enough core that can consider any position from here on out. Goes again in five picks and should at least consider a quarterback if fantasy scoring supports the value. Otherwise, just pick a third running back to deny the other teams.

Team 11: WR Michael Thomas, WR Odell Beckham, RB Joe Mixon

By this late, there are no great picks for running back so opts to scoop up the advantage at wide receiver. That only left Mixon for RB1 which is less than ideal. Next two picks should consider running back and higher risk/higher reward guys like rookies should be considered. Running backs are too important, so take the swings for the fence at least once or twice.

Team 12: WR Keenan Allen, RB Dalvin Cook, WR Doug Baldwin

Starting with a wideout makes sense and then skipping Odell Beckham (or any other elite receiver) is hard but lands Cook who may end up as a top-five running back. That left Baldwin as the WR2 so like Team 11, should strongly consider running backs for the next two picks – maybe three of the value is there.

Quarterback heavy leagues

Pick Round 1 Pick Round 2 (reverse order) Pick Round 3 1.01 RB Todd Gurley 2.12 WR Michael Thomas 3.01 QB Carson Wentz 1.02 RB Le’Veon Bell 2.11 QB Cam Newton 3.02 WR Keenan Allen 1.03 RB Ezekiel Elliott 2.10 TE Rob Gronkowski 3.03 WR Davante Adams 1.04 RB David Johnson 2.09 WR Julio Jones 3.04 QB Ben Roethlisberger 1.05 RB Alvin Kamara 2.08 TE Travis Kelce 3.05 WR A.J. Green 1.06 WR Antonio Brown 2.07 RB Jerick McKinnon 3.06 QB Drew Brees 1.07 RB Kareem Hunt 2.06 RB Leonard Fournette 3.07 WR Demaryius Thomas 1.08 WR DeAndre Hopkins 2.05 WR Odell Beckham 3.08 RB LeSean McCoy 1.09 QB Aaron Rodgers 2.04 RB Christian McCaffrey 3.09 WR Amari Cooper 1.10 QB Russell Wilson 2.03 RB Dalvin Cook 3.10 WR T.Y. Hilton 1.11 RB Melvin Gordon 2.02 QB Tom Brady 3.11 WR Tyreek Hill 1.12 QB Deshaun Watson 2.01 RB Saquon Barkley 3.12 RB Devonta Freeman

The reality with starting two quarterbacks that you really need one from the first three rounds or have some plan that justifies not taking one. Some teams may take two by then if not make the position their first two picks. That greatly impacts all other positions. Strong recommendation – take one in your first three picks.

The draft also considered a reception point since the majority of all 2QB leagues use them. There is sizable variation in how quickly quarterbacks are taken from league to league so access to a previous draft would pay big dividends.

Approach the draft with the perspective that quarterbacks and running backs are equally as valuable, and the elites of wide receivers and tight ends give an advantage. But receivers are much less important after those top guys are gone.

Team 1: RB Todd Gurley, WR Michael Thomas, QB Carson Wentz

Starting out with Gurley is always an advantage and then opted to use the 2/3 swing picks on the best available wideout and quarterback. That was a safe route and the team gets a balanced start. That RB2 has to come next and possibly even the QB2.

Team 2: RB Le’Veon Bell, QB Cam Newton, WR Keenan Allen

Same plan as Team 1 and same needs to follow – RB2 and QB2 likely best values in 20 more picks.

Team 3: RB Ezekiel Elliott, TE Rob Gronkowski, WR Davante Adams

There are always teams that don’t do standard plans and sometimes it works well. This team took a very balanced approach to non-quarterback needs and picked up a top running back and tight end and still landed a decent WR1. But those next two picks have to contain a quarterback and possibly two to make up for any disadvantage at the position.

Team 4: RB David Johnson, WR Julio Jones, QB Ben Roethlisberger

After starting with Johnson, next pick went with Jones since the running backs were into the next tier and top quarterbacks were already gone. Next up, RB2 and QB2 unless something else surprisingly falls.

Team 5: RB Alvin Kamara, TE Travis Kelce, WR A.J. Green

Went for the difference maker of Kelce with the second pick which makes sense. The third pick was A.J. Green since the wideouts still had top players available but like Team 4, have to at least consider double-dipping on quarterbacks for the next two rounds.

Team 6: WR Antonio Brown, RB Jerick McKinnon, QB Drew Brees

Brown was a solid pick if reception points. McKinnon also better in that format though a bit risky with a new employer. Taking Brees balanced out the start and the next three rounds could probably be the reverse of the first three. Taking Brown means you can wait on wideouts if you want.

Team 7: RB Kareem Hunt, RB Leonard Fournette, WR Demaryius Thomas

Team 7 is playing out the draft taking the best available at each pick. Starting with two running backs in Hunt and Fournette could be spectacular but then the third pick had all top players in other positions already raided and opted for Thomas as WR1. The available wide receivers in the fourth round would be WR2 quality at best so aimed at minimizing any disadvantages. Would have to look at quarterback the next pick or two even.

Team 8: WR DeAndre Hopkins, WR Odell Beckham, RB LeSean McCoy

While this team did not pay homage to the quarterback, they did try to do something special picking eighth. Have to love those starting wideouts and may not need to take the third one for six to eight more rounds. With all other positions already raided for top players, opted for the safer pick of running back which was a need. Over the next four rounds, needs to come away with two more running backs and two quarterbacks.

Team 9: QB Aaron Rodgers, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Amari Cooper

With top running backs and the two best wideouts gone, going with Rodgers makes sense. Followed that with McCaffrey and Cooper though both are likely only average RB1 and WR1 at best. Next picks should consider running back and quarterback but another wideout can work if a good value falls. Like so many teams drafting from this spot, have to avoid following all the runs and building an average team and picking Rodgers was an attempt to do that.

Team 10: QB Russell Wilson, RB Dalvin Cook, WR T.Y. Hilton

Same formula as Team 9 with similar results. Both Cook and Hilton should turn in big seasons for 2018 after disappointing last year for differing reasons. Look at quarterback and running back the next few rounds and seed in wide receivers when the value is there.

Team 11: RB Melvin Gordon, QB Tom Brady, WR Tyreek Hill

Near the end, preferred to control their RB1 and take whatever QB1 was still there. Gordon went first and then Brady still on the board two picks later. Hill added an exciting WR1 so once again – hunt for running backs and quarterbacks next.

Team 12: QB Deshaun Watson, RB Saquon Barkley, RB Devonta Freeman

Watson and Barkley are an exciting start for the back-end swing drafter. But then went with Freeman as RB2 and picks next as well. Backfield has the core so could opt for mixing and matching wideouts all year and wait on them while taking a second quarterback here. Then consider WR-WR in the 5/6 swing.

Fourth round and beyond considerations

Quarterbacks – In the more serious leagues, the top quarterbacks are waiting until the fourth or fifth rounds to even start. Between the eighth and twelfth rounds is where most teams end up with their starter and his backup. The run usually starts with Tom Brady and Cam Newton are taken and people figure they better get one while they still can. If the league is 2QB, then all advantages at the position are gone by the fourth round.

Running Backs – The position is back with a vengeance, fed by their success last year. By the fourth round, the rookies are all starting to show up and parts of committee backfields. Primary running backs are usually gone by around the fifth or sixth round. By the eighth or ninth round or so, the position is down to back-ups and the smaller parts of committee backfields. When there are no reception points, the third-down backs lose a huge chunk of their value. That makes getting the primary rusher from teams critical.

Wide Receivers – This position declined last year and without reception points, they don’t match up well against running backs once again. By the fourth round, there is usually a bit of a run on the position since the first three have gone so heavily to running backs. There are still very strong choices in the fourth round and really through about the sixth round so this year you can wait on wideouts and still be okay. The fifth and sixth rounds tend to be heavier for running backs and a few tight ends and quarterbacks and then wideouts come back into play the rest of the draft.

Tight Ends – By the fourth round, usually only Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski are gone though Zach Ertz should be up very soon if he is not already taken. The group of Evan Engram, Greg Olsen and Jimmy Graham usually are taken by the end of the sixth round. The eighth round is when drafters realize the pickings are getting slim and they need to address the position. This is a year where the top six tight ends are where you want to be and have any hope of an advantage.