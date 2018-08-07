Your first three fantasy draft picks: 10-team league

USA Today Sports

Draft Strategy

Your first three picks in a 10-team league define your draft and your team. Aside from taking productive players, each pick is critical because the player pool is ever shrinking. You could build entirely different teams based on what order you draft the positions. Respecting how drafts typically raid positions places you in a better position to build that optimal team which is unique to your draft slot.

