Your first three fantasy draft picks: 10-team league

Your first three picks in a 10-team league define your draft and your team. Aside from taking productive players, each pick is critical because the player pool is ever shrinking. You could build entirely different teams based on what order you draft the positions. Respecting how drafts typically raid positions places you in a better position to build that optimal team which is unique to your draft slot.
THE LATEST
Player Analysis 5hr ago
Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug 1-7
The top risers and fallers of the past week in fantasy football drafts.
Expert League 8hr ago
Huddle expert fantasy football league: 12-team
The following 12-team expert league was conducted on August 8 using performance league scoring with a reception point. There were 18 (…)
Expert League 8hr ago
Huddle expert fantasy football league: 10-team
The following 10-team expert league was conducted on August 7 using performance league scoring with a reception point. There were 18 (…)
Draft Strategy 1d ago
Fantasy football draft prep: When to take a tight end
How should owners address the tight end position in fantasy drafts?
Podcast 2d ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 83
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, draft strategies (…)
Draft Strategy 2d ago
Your first three fantasy draft picks: 12-team league
Your first three picks in a 12-team league define your draft and your team. Aside from taking productive players, each pick is critical (…)
Sleepers 5d ago
Sleepers and Value Plays: Wide Receivers
A sleeper wide receiver is a player taken as a backup who ends up worthy of being a starter or at least far outplays the draft slot (…)
Sleepers 5d ago
Sleepers and Value Plays: Running Backs
A sleeper running back is a player taken as a backup who ends up worthy of being a starter or at least far outplays the draft slot (…)
Sleepers 5d ago
Sleepers and Value Plays: Quarterbacks
A sleeper quarterback is a player taken as a backup who ends up worthy of being a starter or at least far outplays the draft slot where you (…)
Sleepers 5d ago
Sleepers and Value Plays: Tight Ends
A sleeper tight end is a player taken as a backup who ends up worthy of being a starter or at least far outplays the draft slot where you (…)