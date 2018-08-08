Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug 1-7

USA Today Sports

Now that we’ve had some time for summer drafts to produce patterns in a substantive manner, trends are developing in flows in stock.

Using data from MyFantasyLeague.com, based on 12-team, PPR, redraft-only leagues, we’ve broken out which players have moved the most either direction in the past week.

You’ll notice more drastic swings for risers than fallers, mostly because when players free fall, it tends to be due to missing significant time from suspension, injury, demotion, etc. Many times, these players entirely fall out of the draft results.

Risers

Pick
 Player
Avg. Pick
8.04
 Nelson, Jordy OAK WR
89.22
11.12
 Carson, Chris SEA RB
132.81
14.09
 Ginn Jr., Ted NOS WR
151.94
15.03
 Sanu, Mohamed ATL WR
155.83
16.07
 Williams, Tyrell LAC WR
160.49
16.11
 Powell, Bilal NYJ RB
162.25
17.04
 Jackson, DeSean TBB WR
165.96
17.06
 Allison, Geronimo GBP WR
167.13
18.01
 Yeldon, T.J. JAC RB
171.78
18.05
 Flacco, Joe BAL QB
174.20
18.06
 McDonald, Vance PIT TE
174.28
18.11
 Allen, Javorius BAL RB
177.60
19.03
 Ware, Spencer KCC RB
180.35
19.04
 Coleman, Corey BUF WR
181.00
19.05
 Decker, Eric NEP WR
183.34
19.07
 Moncrief, Donte JAC WR
183.53
19.09
 Amendola, Danny MIA WR
184.05
19.10
 Barber, Peyton TBB RB
184.73
19.11
 Beasley, Cole DAL WR
185.25
20.01
 Gore, Frank MIA RB
186.03
20.04
 Brown, John BAL WR
191.52
20.06
 Grant, Ryan IND WR
192.31
21.01
 Cain, Deon IND WR
201.12
21.05
 Williams, Terrance DAL WR
203.50
21.06
 Wallace, Mike PHI WR
203.95

Notable risers: Ryan Grant (41 picks), Terrance Williams (41), Eric Decker (33), Mike Wallace (29), Cole Beasley (29), Frank Gore (27), Jordy Nelson (18), Chris Carson (12)

Fallers

Pick
 Player
Avg. Pick
5.06
 Michel, Sony NEP RB
55.02
8.05
 Chubb, Nick CLE RB
89.67
9.07
 Moore, D.J. CAR WR
101.82
10.04
 Mahomes, Patrick KCC QB
111.92
10.07
 Mariota, Marcus TEN QB
117.43
12.03
 Carr, Derek OAK QB
133.45
12.08
 Kirk, Christian ARI WR
138.47
12.12
 Sutton, Courtland DEN WR
142.15
13.04
 Hines, Nyheim IND RB
143.86
13.08
 Foreman, D’Onta HOU RB
145.2
13.09
 Golladay, Kenny DET WR
145.56
13.11
 Gallup, Michael DAL WR
147.24
13.12
 Doctson, Josh WAS WR
147.34
14.03
 Jackson, Lamar BAL QB
148.23
17.08
 Seferian-Jenkins, Austin JAC TE
168.36
18.02
 Washington, James PIT WR
173.21
18.03
 Ballage, Kalen MIA RB
173.95
18.09
 Bryant, Martavis OAK WR
176.69
29.10
 Callaway, Antonio CLE WR
304.92

Notable fallers: Antonio Callaway (100 picks), Patrick Mahomes (13), Lamar Jackson (8), Sony Michel (4)

