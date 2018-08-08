Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug 1-7

Now that we’ve had some time for summer drafts to produce patterns in a substantive manner, trends are developing in flows in stock.
Using data from MyFantasyLeague.com, based on 12-team, PPR, redraft-only leagues, we’ve broken out which players have moved the most either direction in the past week.
You’ll notice more drastic swings for risers than fallers, mostly because when players free fall, it tends to be due to missing significant time from suspension, injury, demotion, etc. Many times, these players entirely fall out of the draft results.
Risers
|
Pick
|Player
|
Avg. Pick
|
8.04
|Nelson, Jordy OAK WR
|
89.22
|
11.12
|Carson, Chris SEA RB
|
132.81
|
14.09
|Ginn Jr., Ted NOS WR
|
151.94
|
15.03
|Sanu, Mohamed ATL WR
|
155.83
|
16.07
|Williams, Tyrell LAC WR
|
160.49
|
16.11
|Powell, Bilal NYJ RB
|
162.25
|
17.04
|Jackson, DeSean TBB WR
|
165.96
|
17.06
|Allison, Geronimo GBP WR
|
167.13
|
18.01
|Yeldon, T.J. JAC RB
|
171.78
|
18.05
|Flacco, Joe BAL QB
|
174.20
|
18.06
|McDonald, Vance PIT TE
|
174.28
|
18.11
|Allen, Javorius BAL RB
|
177.60
|
19.03
|Ware, Spencer KCC RB
|
180.35
|
19.04
|Coleman, Corey BUF WR
|
181.00
|
19.05
|Decker, Eric NEP WR
|
183.34
|
19.07
|Moncrief, Donte JAC WR
|
183.53
|
19.09
|Amendola, Danny MIA WR
|
184.05
|
19.10
|Barber, Peyton TBB RB
|
184.73
|
19.11
|Beasley, Cole DAL WR
|
185.25
|
20.01
|Gore, Frank MIA RB
|
186.03
|
20.04
|Brown, John BAL WR
|
191.52
|
20.06
|Grant, Ryan IND WR
|
192.31
|
21.01
|Cain, Deon IND WR
|
201.12
|
21.05
|Williams, Terrance DAL WR
|
203.50
|
21.06
|Wallace, Mike PHI WR
|
203.95
Notable risers: Ryan Grant (41 picks), Terrance Williams (41), Eric Decker (33), Mike Wallace (29), Cole Beasley (29), Frank Gore (27), Jordy Nelson (18), Chris Carson (12)
Fallers
|
Pick
|Player
|
Avg. Pick
|
5.06
|Michel, Sony NEP RB
|
55.02
|
8.05
|Chubb, Nick CLE RB
|
89.67
|
9.07
|Moore, D.J. CAR WR
|
101.82
|
10.04
|Mahomes, Patrick KCC QB
|
111.92
|
10.07
|Mariota, Marcus TEN QB
|
117.43
|
12.03
|Carr, Derek OAK QB
|
133.45
|
12.08
|Kirk, Christian ARI WR
|
138.47
|
12.12
|Sutton, Courtland DEN WR
|
142.15
|
13.04
|Hines, Nyheim IND RB
|
143.86
|
13.08
|Foreman, D’Onta HOU RB
|
145.2
|
13.09
|Golladay, Kenny DET WR
|
145.56
|
13.11
|Gallup, Michael DAL WR
|
147.24
|
13.12
|Doctson, Josh WAS WR
|
147.34
|
14.03
|Jackson, Lamar BAL QB
|
148.23
|
17.08
|Seferian-Jenkins, Austin JAC TE
|
168.36
|
18.02
|Washington, James PIT WR
|
173.21
|
18.03
|Ballage, Kalen MIA RB
|
173.95
|
18.09
|Bryant, Martavis OAK WR
|
176.69
|
29.10
|Callaway, Antonio CLE WR
|
304.92
Notable fallers: Antonio Callaway (100 picks), Patrick Mahomes (13), Lamar Jackson (8), Sony Michel (4)