Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug 1-7

Now that we’ve had some time for summer drafts to produce patterns in a substantive manner, trends are developing in flows in stock.

Using data from MyFantasyLeague.com, based on 12-team, PPR, redraft-only leagues, we’ve broken out which players have moved the most either direction in the past week.

You’ll notice more drastic swings for risers than fallers, mostly because when players free fall, it tends to be due to missing significant time from suspension, injury, demotion, etc. Many times, these players entirely fall out of the draft results.

Risers

Pick Player Avg. Pick 8.04 Nelson, Jordy OAK WR 89.22 11.12 Carson, Chris SEA RB 132.81 14.09 Ginn Jr., Ted NOS WR 151.94 15.03 Sanu, Mohamed ATL WR 155.83 16.07 Williams, Tyrell LAC WR 160.49 16.11 Powell, Bilal NYJ RB 162.25 17.04 Jackson, DeSean TBB WR 165.96 17.06 Allison, Geronimo GBP WR 167.13 18.01 Yeldon, T.J. JAC RB 171.78 18.05 Flacco, Joe BAL QB 174.20 18.06 McDonald, Vance PIT TE 174.28 18.11 Allen, Javorius BAL RB 177.60 19.03 Ware, Spencer KCC RB 180.35 19.04 Coleman, Corey BUF WR 181.00 19.05 Decker, Eric NEP WR 183.34 19.07 Moncrief, Donte JAC WR 183.53 19.09 Amendola, Danny MIA WR 184.05 19.10 Barber, Peyton TBB RB 184.73 19.11 Beasley, Cole DAL WR 185.25 20.01 Gore, Frank MIA RB 186.03 20.04 Brown, John BAL WR 191.52 20.06 Grant, Ryan IND WR 192.31 21.01 Cain, Deon IND WR 201.12 21.05 Williams, Terrance DAL WR 203.50 21.06 Wallace, Mike PHI WR 203.95

Notable risers: Ryan Grant (41 picks), Terrance Williams (41), Eric Decker (33), Mike Wallace (29), Cole Beasley (29), Frank Gore (27), Jordy Nelson (18), Chris Carson (12)

Fallers

Pick Player Avg. Pick 5.06 Michel, Sony NEP RB 55.02 8.05 Chubb, Nick CLE RB 89.67 9.07 Moore, D.J. CAR WR 101.82 10.04 Mahomes, Patrick KCC QB 111.92 10.07 Mariota, Marcus TEN QB 117.43 12.03 Carr, Derek OAK QB 133.45 12.08 Kirk, Christian ARI WR 138.47 12.12 Sutton, Courtland DEN WR 142.15 13.04 Hines, Nyheim IND RB 143.86 13.08 Foreman, D’Onta HOU RB 145.2 13.09 Golladay, Kenny DET WR 145.56 13.11 Gallup, Michael DAL WR 147.24 13.12 Doctson, Josh WAS WR 147.34 14.03 Jackson, Lamar BAL QB 148.23 17.08 Seferian-Jenkins, Austin JAC TE 168.36 18.02 Washington, James PIT WR 173.21 18.03 Ballage, Kalen MIA RB 173.95 18.09 Bryant, Martavis OAK WR 176.69 29.10 Callaway, Antonio CLE WR 304.92

Notable fallers: Antonio Callaway (100 picks), Patrick Mahomes (13), Lamar Jackson (8), Sony Michel (4)