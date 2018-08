Huddle expert fantasy football league: 10-team

The following 10-team expert league was conducted on August 7 using performance league scoring with a reception point. There were 18 rounds and starting lineups are QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, Flex (RB, WR or TE), PK and DEF. League homepage on MyFantasyLeague.com.

The participants and draft order were:

1. GetSportsInfo – James Rapien

2. Football Diehards – Bob Harris

3. TouchdownWire – Cory Bonini

4. All-Pro Leagues – Robert January

5. The Huddle – David Dorey

6. Footballguys.com – Jason Wood

7. Fantasy Sharks – Gary Davenport

8. FF Today – Steve Schwarz

9. Gridiron Experts – Zach Greubel

10. USA TODAY Sports – Ryan Bonini