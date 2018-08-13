The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 85

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News and to help you prepare for your draft they dive in and talk about wide receivers from every NFL team.
THE LATEST
Draft Strategy 12hr ago
Fantasy football draft prep: Running back handcuffs to target
Protect your fantasy investments with these capable handcuff targets.
Injury Analysis 2d ago
Preseason injury report from Week 1
Training camps and preseason games are underway. While it’s great to see football back, unfortunately that also means injuries. As usual, (…)
Strength of Schedule 2d ago
Strength of schedule swings
One of the most important metrics in player value is schedule swings. Period. We all know what the players did against their schedule in (…)
Game Analysis 3d ago
The 10 most important performances from Week 1 of the NFL preseason
As expected, this list is littered with rookie performances.
Podcast 5d ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 84
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News and to help you (…)
Player Analysis 1w ago
Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug 1-7
The top risers and fallers of the past week in fantasy football drafts.
Expert League 1w ago
Huddle expert fantasy football league: 12-team
The following 12-team expert league was conducted on August 8 using performance league scoring with a reception point. There were 18 (…)
Expert League 1w ago
Huddle expert fantasy football league: 10-team
The following 10-team expert league was conducted on August 7 using performance league scoring with a reception point. There were 18 (…)
Draft Strategy 2w ago
Fantasy football draft prep: When to take a tight end
How should owners address the tight end position in fantasy drafts?
Draft Strategy 2w ago
Your first three fantasy draft picks: 10-team league
Your first three picks in a 10-team league define your draft and your team. Aside from taking productive players, each pick is critical (…)