USA Today Sports

Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug. 8-14

Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug. 8-14

Player Analysis

Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug. 8-14

(Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports)

Now that we’ve had some time for summer drafts to produce patterns in a substantive manner, trends are developing in flows in stock.

Using data from MyFantasyLeague.com, based on 12-team, PPR, redraft-only leagues, we’ve broken out which players have moved the most either direction in the past week.

You’ll notice more drastic swings for risers than fallers, mostly because when players free fall, it tends to be due to missing significant time from suspension, injury, demotion, etc. Many times, these players entirely fall out of the draft results.

Risers

Up
Pick
 Player
Avg. Pick
Min. Pick
Max. Pick
# Drafts Selected In
25
15.05
 Kelley, Rob WAS RB
159.32
70
415
188
23
18.02
 Perine, Samaje WAS RB
175.56
65
372
173
21
23.04
 Hill, Jeremy NEP RB
228.47
151
328
64
15
16.09
 Barber, Peyton TBB RB
169.00
75
336
210
8
9.12
 Thompson, Chris WAS RB
110.79
13
257
409
7
10.11
 Benjamin, Kelvin BUF WR
123.15
65
229
395
7
7.05
 Burkhead, Rex NEP RB
81.29
16
171
430
7
20.08
 Callaway, Antonio CLE WR
197.35
98
346
93
6
19.1
 Ekeler, Austin LAC RB
187.99
121
326
163
5
6.01
 Jones, Marvin DET WR
63.76
36
130
452
4
7.12
 Lynch, Marshawn OAK RB
85.85
36
210
433
4
10.08
 Stills, Kenny MIA WR
121.57
57
213
389
4
6.06
 Hogan, Chris NEP WR
70.89
38
158
441
4
8.11
 Goodwin, Marquise SFO WR
96.60
53
234
424
4
11.08
 Carson, Chris SEA RB
129.11
65
272
396

Notables: New England Patriots running back Jeremy Hill‘s preseason performance drove up his stock significantly, albeit still in the undraftable territory for the vast majority of league sizes. Cleveland Browns wideout Antonio Callaway is listed as a riser despite being allegedly busted for drug possession. The loss of Washington Redskins RB Derrius Guice for the season created a market for Samaje Perine and Rob Kelley, while also increasing Chris Thompson‘s value.

Fallers

DN
Pick
Player
Avg. Pick
Min. Pick
Max. Pick
# Drafts Selected In
23
23.01
Austin, Tavon DAL WR
225.61
142
301
66
18
20.11
Coleman, Corey BUF WR
199.33
89
379
88
17
21.06
Dixon, Kenneth BAL RB
203.43
95
332
103
16
19.01
Pettis, Dante SFO WR
181.51
81
330
88
15
22.01
Abdullah, Ameer DET RB
209.89
125
312
85
14
16.03
Rosen, Josh ARI QB
164.24
62
235
206
14
20.09
Decker, Eric NEP WR
197.40
98
412
120
12
20.04
Bradford, Sam ARI QB
195.14
65
323
59
12
13.02
Winston, Jameis TBB QB
146.08
32
285
205
12
18.12
Westbrook, Dede JAC WR
180.81
89
362
165
11
22.04
Wallace, Mike PHI WR
215.32
87
394
88
11
13.08
Trubisky, Mitchell CHI QB
149.15
44
262
285
11
16.12
Ross, John CIN WR
169.55
88
312
286
11
20.06
Conner, James PIT RB
196.28
111
354
129
10
14.03
Mayfield, Baker CLE QB
153.05
46
254
241
10
13.07
Kirk, Christian ARI WR
148.88
67
220
319
10
11.1
Prescott, Dak DAL QB
133.02
17
238
374
10
19.04
Ivory, Chris BUF RB
184.06
109
391
187
10
17.04
Tannehill, Ryan MIA QB
171.41
47
342
92
10
21.05
Butt, Jake DEN TE
201.82
112
343
92
9
21.04
Grant, Ryan IND WR
201.70
108
360
119
9
11.04
Mariota, Marcus TEN QB
126.67
25
233
387
9
16.1
Martin, Doug OAK RB
169.16
99
340
280
9
16.08
Keenum, Case DEN QB
167.51
46
295
251
9
21.12
Enunwa, Quincy NYJ WR
208.89
114
379
98
9
16.11
Dalton, Andy CIN QB
169.17
43
334
218
9
10.07
Mahomes, Patrick KCC QB
120.92
21
228
396
9
14.11
Jackson, Lamar BAL QB
157.07
56
319
224
9
20.03
Gore, Frank MIA RB
194.69
66
451
149
9
21.09
Taylor, Taywan TEN WR
206.44
120
405
102
8
15.08
Ginn Jr., Ted NOS WR
160.43
66
339
238
8
13.12
Sutton, Courtland DEN WR
150.63
57
270
314
8
15.03
Bortles, Blake JAC QB
158.96
38
255
274
8
17.01
Manning, Eli NYG QB
169.79
10
333
245
8
8.05
Garoppolo, Jimmy SFO QB
90.48
27
182
424
8
16.06
Darnold, Sam NYJ QB
167.18
67
266
213
8
18.01
Allison, Geronimo GBP WR
175.19
85
338
197
8
9.01
Chubb, Nick CLE RB
97.73
18
227
407
8
17.08
Riddick, Theo DET RB
172.78
98
324
291
8
19.05
Allen, Josh BUF QB
184.74
88
306
80
8
10.03
Ryan, Matt ATL QB
114.75
20
213
403
7
10.05
Ridley, Calvin ATL WR
117.06
29
244
377
7
19.08
Ware, Spencer KCC RB
187.60
111
386
177
7
17.1
Taylor, Tyrod CLE QB
173.84
48
304
158
7
9.05
Goff, Jared LAR QB
101.25
21
216
415
7
10.09
Roethlisberger, Ben PIT QB
121.63
28
248
401
7
16.07
Williams, Tyrell LAC WR
167.31
87
315
282
7
12.03
Smith, Alex WAS QB
140.21
33
227
370
6
11.01
Jones, Aaron GBP RB
124.60
55
285
280
6
16.05
Clay, Charles BUF TE
166.59
79
320
313
6
14.05
Doctson, Josh WAS WR
153.56
74
267
344
6
12.02
Carr, Derek OAK QB
139.57
36
219
363
6
11.07
Kittle, George SFO TE
128.78
61
262
390
6
12.05
Bryant, Dez FA WR
141.66
66
262
365
6
18.06
Yeldon, T.J. JAC RB
177.74
117
358
178
6
19.03
Seals-Jones, Ricky ARI TE
183.49
100
333
152
6
18.09
Ballage, Kalen MIA RB
179.59
97
296
207
6
17.05
Jackson, DeSean TBB WR
171.59
66
276
194

 Notables: Deon Cain and Guice were removed. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the downward trend after throwing several picks in training camp and authoring an uneven performance in his 2018 preseason debut. It is somewhat strange to see Eric Decker on the list after joining the Pats. A strong showing by Detroit Lions rookie running back Kerryon Johnson devalued Theo Riddick and continued Ameer Abdullah‘s trek toward oblivion.

, , Player Analysis

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home