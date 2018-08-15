Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug. 8-14

Now that we’ve had some time for summer drafts to produce patterns in a substantive manner, trends are developing in flows in stock.

Using data from MyFantasyLeague.com, based on 12-team, PPR, redraft-only leagues, we’ve broken out which players have moved the most either direction in the past week.

You’ll notice more drastic swings for risers than fallers, mostly because when players free fall, it tends to be due to missing significant time from suspension, injury, demotion, etc. Many times, these players entirely fall out of the draft results.

Risers

Up Pick Player Avg. Pick Min. Pick Max. Pick # Drafts Selected In 25 15.05 Kelley, Rob WAS RB 159.32 70 415 188 23 18.02 Perine, Samaje WAS RB 175.56 65 372 173 21 23.04 Hill, Jeremy NEP RB 228.47 151 328 64 15 16.09 Barber, Peyton TBB RB 169.00 75 336 210 8 9.12 Thompson, Chris WAS RB 110.79 13 257 409 7 10.11 Benjamin, Kelvin BUF WR 123.15 65 229 395 7 7.05 Burkhead, Rex NEP RB 81.29 16 171 430 7 20.08 Callaway, Antonio CLE WR 197.35 98 346 93 6 19.1 Ekeler, Austin LAC RB 187.99 121 326 163 5 6.01 Jones, Marvin DET WR 63.76 36 130 452 4 7.12 Lynch, Marshawn OAK RB 85.85 36 210 433 4 10.08 Stills, Kenny MIA WR 121.57 57 213 389 4 6.06 Hogan, Chris NEP WR 70.89 38 158 441 4 8.11 Goodwin, Marquise SFO WR 96.60 53 234 424 4 11.08 Carson, Chris SEA RB 129.11 65 272 396

Notables: New England Patriots running back Jeremy Hill‘s preseason performance drove up his stock significantly, albeit still in the undraftable territory for the vast majority of league sizes. Cleveland Browns wideout Antonio Callaway is listed as a riser despite being allegedly busted for drug possession. The loss of Washington Redskins RB Derrius Guice for the season created a market for Samaje Perine and Rob Kelley, while also increasing Chris Thompson‘s value.

Fallers

DN Pick Player Avg. Pick Min. Pick Max. Pick # Drafts Selected In 23 23.01 Austin, Tavon DAL WR 225.61 142 301 66 18 20.11 Coleman, Corey BUF WR 199.33 89 379 88 17 21.06 Dixon, Kenneth BAL RB 203.43 95 332 103 16 19.01 Pettis, Dante SFO WR 181.51 81 330 88 15 22.01 Abdullah, Ameer DET RB 209.89 125 312 85 14 16.03 Rosen, Josh ARI QB 164.24 62 235 206 14 20.09 Decker, Eric NEP WR 197.40 98 412 120 12 20.04 Bradford, Sam ARI QB 195.14 65 323 59 12 13.02 Winston, Jameis TBB QB 146.08 32 285 205 12 18.12 Westbrook, Dede JAC WR 180.81 89 362 165 11 22.04 Wallace, Mike PHI WR 215.32 87 394 88 11 13.08 Trubisky, Mitchell CHI QB 149.15 44 262 285 11 16.12 Ross, John CIN WR 169.55 88 312 286 11 20.06 Conner, James PIT RB 196.28 111 354 129 10 14.03 Mayfield, Baker CLE QB 153.05 46 254 241 10 13.07 Kirk, Christian ARI WR 148.88 67 220 319 10 11.1 Prescott, Dak DAL QB 133.02 17 238 374 10 19.04 Ivory, Chris BUF RB 184.06 109 391 187 10 17.04 Tannehill, Ryan MIA QB 171.41 47 342 92 10 21.05 Butt, Jake DEN TE 201.82 112 343 92 9 21.04 Grant, Ryan IND WR 201.70 108 360 119 9 11.04 Mariota, Marcus TEN QB 126.67 25 233 387 9 16.1 Martin, Doug OAK RB 169.16 99 340 280 9 16.08 Keenum, Case DEN QB 167.51 46 295 251 9 21.12 Enunwa, Quincy NYJ WR 208.89 114 379 98 9 16.11 Dalton, Andy CIN QB 169.17 43 334 218 9 10.07 Mahomes, Patrick KCC QB 120.92 21 228 396 9 14.11 Jackson, Lamar BAL QB 157.07 56 319 224 9 20.03 Gore, Frank MIA RB 194.69 66 451 149 9 21.09 Taylor, Taywan TEN WR 206.44 120 405 102 8 15.08 Ginn Jr., Ted NOS WR 160.43 66 339 238 8 13.12 Sutton, Courtland DEN WR 150.63 57 270 314 8 15.03 Bortles, Blake JAC QB 158.96 38 255 274 8 17.01 Manning, Eli NYG QB 169.79 10 333 245 8 8.05 Garoppolo, Jimmy SFO QB 90.48 27 182 424 8 16.06 Darnold, Sam NYJ QB 167.18 67 266 213 8 18.01 Allison, Geronimo GBP WR 175.19 85 338 197 8 9.01 Chubb, Nick CLE RB 97.73 18 227 407 8 17.08 Riddick, Theo DET RB 172.78 98 324 291 8 19.05 Allen, Josh BUF QB 184.74 88 306 80 8 10.03 Ryan, Matt ATL QB 114.75 20 213 403 7 10.05 Ridley, Calvin ATL WR 117.06 29 244 377 7 19.08 Ware, Spencer KCC RB 187.60 111 386 177 7 17.1 Taylor, Tyrod CLE QB 173.84 48 304 158 7 9.05 Goff, Jared LAR QB 101.25 21 216 415 7 10.09 Roethlisberger, Ben PIT QB 121.63 28 248 401 7 16.07 Williams, Tyrell LAC WR 167.31 87 315 282 7 12.03 Smith, Alex WAS QB 140.21 33 227 370 6 11.01 Jones, Aaron GBP RB 124.60 55 285 280 6 16.05 Clay, Charles BUF TE 166.59 79 320 313 6 14.05 Doctson, Josh WAS WR 153.56 74 267 344 6 12.02 Carr, Derek OAK QB 139.57 36 219 363 6 11.07 Kittle, George SFO TE 128.78 61 262 390 6 12.05 Bryant, Dez FA WR 141.66 66 262 365 6 18.06 Yeldon, T.J. JAC RB 177.74 117 358 178 6 19.03 Seals-Jones, Ricky ARI TE 183.49 100 333 152 6 18.09 Ballage, Kalen MIA RB 179.59 97 296 207 6 17.05 Jackson, DeSean TBB WR 171.59 66 276 194

Notables: Deon Cain and Guice were removed. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the downward trend after throwing several picks in training camp and authoring an uneven performance in his 2018 preseason debut. It is somewhat strange to see Eric Decker on the list after joining the Pats. A strong showing by Detroit Lions rookie running back Kerryon Johnson devalued Theo Riddick and continued Ameer Abdullah‘s trek toward oblivion.