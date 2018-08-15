Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug. 8-14

Now that we’ve had some time for summer drafts to produce patterns in a substantive manner, trends are developing in flows in stock.
Using data from MyFantasyLeague.com, based on 12-team, PPR, redraft-only leagues, we’ve broken out which players have moved the most either direction in the past week.
You’ll notice more drastic swings for risers than fallers, mostly because when players free fall, it tends to be due to missing significant time from suspension, injury, demotion, etc. Many times, these players entirely fall out of the draft results.
Risers
|
Up
|
Pick
|Player
|
Avg. Pick
|
Min. Pick
|
Max. Pick
|
# Drafts Selected In
|
25
|
15.05
|Kelley, Rob WAS RB
|
159.32
|
70
|
415
|
188
|
23
|
18.02
|Perine, Samaje WAS RB
|
175.56
|
65
|
372
|
173
|
21
|
23.04
|Hill, Jeremy NEP RB
|
228.47
|
151
|
328
|
64
|
15
|
16.09
|Barber, Peyton TBB RB
|
169.00
|
75
|
336
|
210
|
8
|
9.12
|Thompson, Chris WAS RB
|
110.79
|
13
|
257
|
409
|
7
|
10.11
|Benjamin, Kelvin BUF WR
|
123.15
|
65
|
229
|
395
|
7
|
7.05
|Burkhead, Rex NEP RB
|
81.29
|
16
|
171
|
430
|
7
|
20.08
|Callaway, Antonio CLE WR
|
197.35
|
98
|
346
|
93
|
6
|
19.1
|Ekeler, Austin LAC RB
|
187.99
|
121
|
326
|
163
|
5
|
6.01
|Jones, Marvin DET WR
|
63.76
|
36
|
130
|
452
|
4
|
7.12
|Lynch, Marshawn OAK RB
|
85.85
|
36
|
210
|
433
|
4
|
10.08
|Stills, Kenny MIA WR
|
121.57
|
57
|
213
|
389
|
4
|
6.06
|Hogan, Chris NEP WR
|
70.89
|
38
|
158
|
441
|
4
|
8.11
|Goodwin, Marquise SFO WR
|
96.60
|
53
|
234
|
424
|
4
|
11.08
|Carson, Chris SEA RB
|
129.11
|
65
|
272
|
396
Notables: New England Patriots running back Jeremy Hill‘s preseason performance drove up his stock significantly, albeit still in the undraftable territory for the vast majority of league sizes. Cleveland Browns wideout Antonio Callaway is listed as a riser despite being allegedly busted for drug possession. The loss of Washington Redskins RB Derrius Guice for the season created a market for Samaje Perine and Rob Kelley, while also increasing Chris Thompson‘s value.
Fallers
|
DN
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Avg. Pick
|
Min. Pick
|
Max. Pick
|
# Drafts Selected In
|
23
|
23.01
|
Austin, Tavon DAL WR
|
225.61
|
142
|
301
|
66
|
18
|
20.11
|
Coleman, Corey BUF WR
|
199.33
|
89
|
379
|
88
|
17
|
21.06
|
Dixon, Kenneth BAL RB
|
203.43
|
95
|
332
|
103
|
16
|
19.01
|
Pettis, Dante SFO WR
|
181.51
|
81
|
330
|
88
|
15
|
22.01
|
Abdullah, Ameer DET RB
|
209.89
|
125
|
312
|
85
|
14
|
16.03
|
Rosen, Josh ARI QB
|
164.24
|
62
|
235
|
206
|
14
|
20.09
|
Decker, Eric NEP WR
|
197.40
|
98
|
412
|
120
|
12
|
20.04
|
Bradford, Sam ARI QB
|
195.14
|
65
|
323
|
59
|
12
|
13.02
|
Winston, Jameis TBB QB
|
146.08
|
32
|
285
|
205
|
12
|
18.12
|
Westbrook, Dede JAC WR
|
180.81
|
89
|
362
|
165
|
11
|
22.04
|
Wallace, Mike PHI WR
|
215.32
|
87
|
394
|
88
|
11
|
13.08
|
Trubisky, Mitchell CHI QB
|
149.15
|
44
|
262
|
285
|
11
|
16.12
|
Ross, John CIN WR
|
169.55
|
88
|
312
|
286
|
11
|
20.06
|
Conner, James PIT RB
|
196.28
|
111
|
354
|
129
|
10
|
14.03
|
Mayfield, Baker CLE QB
|
153.05
|
46
|
254
|
241
|
10
|
13.07
|
Kirk, Christian ARI WR
|
148.88
|
67
|
220
|
319
|
10
|
11.1
|
Prescott, Dak DAL QB
|
133.02
|
17
|
238
|
374
|
10
|
19.04
|
Ivory, Chris BUF RB
|
184.06
|
109
|
391
|
187
|
10
|
17.04
|
Tannehill, Ryan MIA QB
|
171.41
|
47
|
342
|
92
|
10
|
21.05
|
Butt, Jake DEN TE
|
201.82
|
112
|
343
|
92
|
9
|
21.04
|
Grant, Ryan IND WR
|
201.70
|
108
|
360
|
119
|
9
|
11.04
|
Mariota, Marcus TEN QB
|
126.67
|
25
|
233
|
387
|
9
|
16.1
|
Martin, Doug OAK RB
|
169.16
|
99
|
340
|
280
|
9
|
16.08
|
Keenum, Case DEN QB
|
167.51
|
46
|
295
|
251
|
9
|
21.12
|
Enunwa, Quincy NYJ WR
|
208.89
|
114
|
379
|
98
|
9
|
16.11
|
Dalton, Andy CIN QB
|
169.17
|
43
|
334
|
218
|
9
|
10.07
|
Mahomes, Patrick KCC QB
|
120.92
|
21
|
228
|
396
|
9
|
14.11
|
Jackson, Lamar BAL QB
|
157.07
|
56
|
319
|
224
|
9
|
20.03
|
Gore, Frank MIA RB
|
194.69
|
66
|
451
|
149
|
9
|
21.09
|
Taylor, Taywan TEN WR
|
206.44
|
120
|
405
|
102
|
8
|
15.08
|
Ginn Jr., Ted NOS WR
|
160.43
|
66
|
339
|
238
|
8
|
13.12
|
Sutton, Courtland DEN WR
|
150.63
|
57
|
270
|
314
|
8
|
15.03
|
Bortles, Blake JAC QB
|
158.96
|
38
|
255
|
274
|
8
|
17.01
|
Manning, Eli NYG QB
|
169.79
|
10
|
333
|
245
|
8
|
8.05
|
Garoppolo, Jimmy SFO QB
|
90.48
|
27
|
182
|
424
|
8
|
16.06
|
Darnold, Sam NYJ QB
|
167.18
|
67
|
266
|
213
|
8
|
18.01
|
Allison, Geronimo GBP WR
|
175.19
|
85
|
338
|
197
|
8
|
9.01
|
Chubb, Nick CLE RB
|
97.73
|
18
|
227
|
407
|
8
|
17.08
|
Riddick, Theo DET RB
|
172.78
|
98
|
324
|
291
|
8
|
19.05
|
Allen, Josh BUF QB
|
184.74
|
88
|
306
|
80
|
8
|
10.03
|
Ryan, Matt ATL QB
|
114.75
|
20
|
213
|
403
|
7
|
10.05
|
Ridley, Calvin ATL WR
|
117.06
|
29
|
244
|
377
|
7
|
19.08
|
Ware, Spencer KCC RB
|
187.60
|
111
|
386
|
177
|
7
|
17.1
|
Taylor, Tyrod CLE QB
|
173.84
|
48
|
304
|
158
|
7
|
9.05
|
Goff, Jared LAR QB
|
101.25
|
21
|
216
|
415
|
7
|
10.09
|
Roethlisberger, Ben PIT QB
|
121.63
|
28
|
248
|
401
|
7
|
16.07
|
Williams, Tyrell LAC WR
|
167.31
|
87
|
315
|
282
|
7
|
12.03
|
Smith, Alex WAS QB
|
140.21
|
33
|
227
|
370
|
6
|
11.01
|
Jones, Aaron GBP RB
|
124.60
|
55
|
285
|
280
|
6
|
16.05
|
Clay, Charles BUF TE
|
166.59
|
79
|
320
|
313
|
6
|
14.05
|
Doctson, Josh WAS WR
|
153.56
|
74
|
267
|
344
|
6
|
12.02
|
Carr, Derek OAK QB
|
139.57
|
36
|
219
|
363
|
6
|
11.07
|
Kittle, George SFO TE
|
128.78
|
61
|
262
|
390
|
6
|
12.05
|
Bryant, Dez FA WR
|
141.66
|
66
|
262
|
365
|
6
|
18.06
|
Yeldon, T.J. JAC RB
|
177.74
|
117
|
358
|
178
|
6
|
19.03
|
Seals-Jones, Ricky ARI TE
|
183.49
|
100
|
333
|
152
|
6
|
18.09
|
Ballage, Kalen MIA RB
|
179.59
|
97
|
296
|
207
|
6
|
17.05
|
Jackson, DeSean TBB WR
|
171.59
|
66
|
276
|
194
Notables: Deon Cain and Guice were removed. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the downward trend after throwing several picks in training camp and authoring an uneven performance in his 2018 preseason debut. It is somewhat strange to see Eric Decker on the list after joining the Pats. A strong showing by Detroit Lions rookie running back Kerryon Johnson devalued Theo Riddick and continued Ameer Abdullah‘s trek toward oblivion.