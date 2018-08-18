Sleepers and Value Plays: Running Backs UPDATED

A sleeper running back is a player taken as a backup who ends up worthy of being a starter or at least far outplays the draft slot where you selected him. Average Draft Positions (ADP) are taken from MyFantasyLeague.com using only real drafts conducted after August 15.
The Average Draft order shows a general picture of how your draft will unfold and where values/sleepers and bad values/busts likely exist. Any green check means the player is a good value that could be taken earlier. A red “X” signifies an overvalued player that is a bad value or just too high of a risk for that spot.
Sleepers and Value Plays: Tight Ends
Average Draft order – Value plays
|ADP
|Value
|Team
|Running Back
|1
|LAR
|Gurley, Todd
|The beast topped 2000 total yards last year and has an easier schedule for 2017. This is why we hate the guy with the #1 pick.
|2
|PIT
|Bell, Le’Veon
|Money. He wants more money. He already is money. He’ll put you in the money.
|3
|DAL
|Elliott, Ezekiel
|Good blocking means defenses can stack the line and still pay the price. Elliott slated to catch more. Judging by the roster, maybe just let Elliott play a Single Wing QB to cut down on handoff time.
|4
|ARI
|Johnson, David
|Understandable why he is here. He was #1 with 2118 total yards in 2016. I’d likely pass since new QB, new offense, terrible O-line. But Johnson may get an obscene amount of touches.
|5
|NOS
|Kamara, Alvin
|Ended as the #3 fantasy RB last year and now gets more work while Mark Ingram is on a timeout. This seems like a steal.
|6
|NYG
|Barkley, Saquon
|NYG upgraded line. The last 3 years, the #1 rookie back ended Top 10. Barkley is hyped to be better than all of them. This pick maybe feels better than it should but pure potential with not much downside.
|7
|MIN
|Cook, Dalvin
|He only lasted four games before his ACL injury but is back to health. His first 4 games had a pace of 1416 rush yards, 360 receiving yards and 8 TDs. He could fall anywhere inside the Top 10 this year.
|8
|JAC
|Fournette, Leonard
|Already totaled 1342 yards and 10 TD as a rookie and has a better schedule this year. Maybe the best #8 RB ever.
|9
|KCC
|Hunt, Kareem
|What a year. Yet another highly successful rookie RB. So far there has been no bad draft picks no matter what the order was. imagine getting the NFL rushing leader as the #9 pick the next year.
|10
|LAC
|Gordon, Melvin
|Nice value. No worse than the #7 fantasy back for last two years and catching him at #10 shows how deep the RBs are this year.
|11
|CAR
|McCaffrey, Christian
|McCaffery was the #9 back last year and he’s slated to see more work with Jonathan Stewart gone. Less likely to have high carries than the first 10 RBs but can make it up with another 80 receptions.
|12
|ATL
|Freeman, Devonta
|Good spot for Freeman who turned in two big seasons but fell to #13 last year when OC Kyle Shanahan left. He’ll do at least this well.
|13
|CIN
|Mixon, Joe
|Seems high for 3.5 YPC as a rookie on just 178 carries. Giovani Bernard will take his cut as well. He’ll improve, but I’d want him several spots back.
|14
|CHI
|Howard, Jordan
|Production fell a bit last year as the CHI offense imploded but still had 1247 total yards and 9 TDs. New offense wants to rely on him and should feature actual passing success this year. Howard also gets one of the best schedules too. Love this pick. Would consider him as a low-end RB1.
|15
|BUF
|McCoy, LeSean
|This is a good pick if McCoy doesn’t incur any NFL sanctions from the situation at his house this summer. The Bills are installing a new offense and QB and the offensive line is a problem. And the 30-year-old back comes off a 346 touch 2017. Just a bigger risk this year – I’d let someone else take him until his legal situation is no longer “still open.”
|16
|SFO
|McKinnon, Jerick
|$37M for four years seems pretty high for a guy with no more than 991 total yards in any of his four seasons. But he lands on a very promising offense and gets every chance to produce big stats. Less high on him than most but RB2 is probably his right spot.
|17
|BAL
|Collins, Alex
|Already had 212-973-6 last year and started the season with fewer carries. Clear BAL RB1 now with not much challenge from Javorious Allen or Kenneth Dixon. One-year contract means he needs a big year.
|18
|MIA
|Drake, Kenyan
|Fins will rely on a committee backfield and Frank Gore will have some role. Kalen Ballage may as well. Had a few 20-carry games in 2017 when there were no other RBs of note.
|19
|PHI
|Ajayi, Jay
|Eagles have used a committee backfield but there is speculation he gets a much bigger load now that he is familiar with the offense including kudos from the RB coach. Had 14 to 18 carries in the final games last year. Totaled 1423 yards and eight TDs in 2016 in MIA.
|20
|HOU
|Miller, Lamar
|This is the pick you make happy that you have, probably, a primary RB with a recognizable name but then realize that this is probably the absolute best value you can hope to get from him and chances are he declines more when D’Onta Foreman gets healthy.
|21
|TEN
|Henry, Derrick
|Speaking of ex-NE backs, Dion Lewis has driven down the value of Henry but that may be premature. With DeMarco Murray gone, Henry is the clear primary rusher and he’s worked on receptions as well. He’ll be at least this good and likely better.
|22
|DEN
|Freeman, Royce
|Another top rookie RB landing on a team ripe for someone to finally matter in the backfield. Devontae Booker? Probably not. New QB could re-energize the offense and Freeman is a dual threat.
|23
|DET
|Johnson, Kerryon
|Johnson has promise but DET relies on a committee backfield and hasn’t produced a significant fantasy RB in literally decades. One year, an RB is going to have a big season for DET but we may not live that long. Someone else will want him more.
|24
|NO
|Ingram, Mark
|Would have been a first rounder but four-game suspension sours his fantasy outlook. Fantasy RB1 for the last three years. Offers great production if you have other options for the first month. The #6 best RB from 2017 at an RB3 price? I can find someone else for a month.
Sleepers and over-valued players
|ADP
|Value
|Team
|Running Back
|25
|GBP
|Williams, Jamaal
|Packers like their committee and only injuries pare it down to a reliable level. Williams is the top pick here but borderline RB2 stats are hard to expect consistently.
|26
|OAK
|Lynch, Marshawn
|His un-retirement totaled 1042 yards and seven TDs. He’ll be lucky to reach that as a 32 Y.O. back. Minimal use as a receiver also limits him.
|27
|NEP
|Michel, Sony
|When NE grabs an RB in the first round, it bears attention. NE has a long line of average backs who have one great year there. And Michel is more talented than any of them. Michel injured his knee in camp but is reported to be ready for the regular season.
|28
|SEA
|Penny, Rashaad
|Seahawks have a horrible schedule, bad offensive line. Chris Carson has been the #1 RB in camp so far though it won’t last. Has a chance for a big workload, just a tough spot to start.
|29
|NEP
|Burkhead, Rex
|Burkhead scored 8 TDs with 518 total yards in 2017 but Pats drafted a first round RB in Sony Michel. And James White still there. And Burkhead already banged up.
|30
|TBB
|Jones, Ronald
|I like this pick and want to like it even more. Doug Martin’s replacement has upside and risk as well and a tail-end RB2 pays homage to both. More likely to rise than fall. Troubles in pass pro concerning but home-run hitter that could deliver RB2 stats at least by mid-season.
|31
|TEN
|Lewis, Dion
|This is where he belongs. And there is a chance he does even better now in TEN. But – Derrick Henry has waited to be the RB1 and has worked on receiving as well. Plus Lewis has just one good year of his six on three different teams. Seems like another NE back cashing in on one good year only to turn back into a pumpkin on his next team. I’d hold off since I like RBs with more than one good season every six years.
|32
|IND
|Mack, Marlon
|Mack may be the primary back in IND. But it will be a committee along with Nyheim Hines and maybe Jordan Wilkins. Mack was nothing special last year.
|33
|WAS
|Thompson, Chris
|Losing Derrius Guice benefits Thompson but he is recovering from a broken fibula and said he may not be 100% until midseason. I’d let someone else play that waiting game.
|34
|ATL
|Coleman, Tevin
|Nothing wrong here since Coleman ranked #22 and #20 for the last two years. But he has almost no upside and will always defer to Devonta Freeman. Will get something every week, but rarely a lot.
|35
|CHI
|Cohen, Tarik
|New offense under HC Matt Nagy didn’t use a committee back in KC. Should produce weekly stats just not often big production. Gets leftovers from Jordan Howard. Likely inconsistent.
|36
|CLE
|Johnson, Duke
|Johnson had a huge 2017 thanks to a lack of viable receivers. That is not the case this year in yet another new offense. OC Todd Haley did not use committees in PIT. Johnson is still a little risky here but with reception points could rise this high.
|37
|SEA
|Carson, Chris
|Could be the RB1 for SEA to start the year but that won’t last with Rashaad Penny there. Good handcuff and minor upside if Penny struggles or is hurt.
|38
|CLE
|Hyde, Carlos
|Three-man backfield is bad enough. Drafting the consensus #3 guy there is even worse. Short of clarity in the backfield let someone else draft him thinking he’s still an RB1.
|39
|NYJ
|Crowell, Isaiah
|On many of my teams. A clear RB1 taken this late? Over 1000 total yards last two years in CLE. Now has only Bilal Powell behind him? Crowell won’t ever be Top 10 but he should be a lock for better than this RB4 slot. Might even turn in RB2 stats in some weeks.
|40
|DEN
|Booker, Devontae
|Should get some use in DEN backfield and a nice add for the Royce Freeman owner. Likely better stats early in year than late when Freeman gets more work.
|41
|CAR
|Anderson, C.J.
|Anderson takes over for Jonathan Stewart and probably will do a bit better than this but no upside here and a better chance of a decline on a new team. Anderson is only 27 and has a career 4.6 YPC but less than durable and would disappear for stretches in DEN.
|42
|GBP
|Jones, Aaron
|One of the three amigos in Green Bay. Can’t even flip a coin with three guys.
|43
|CIN
|Bernard, Giovani
|Always good to have on roster. Never a big game but something every week in case your starters get injured or are on bye. Usually ends up about 1000 yards and a few TDs if healthy.
|44
|CLE
|Chubb, Nick
|The Browns backfield seems pretty crowded with Chubb, Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson. But Chubb has the highest pedigree of them all. Still a risky pick but this deep they all are and yet with less upside than Chubb has. But he has the best shot at a significant role if only by next year.
|45
|MIN
|Murray, Latavius
|Dalvin Cook is going to be the workhorse but Murray is a good handcuff. Scored eight TDs last year. MIN hopes they don’t end up with him again but a prudent hold for the Cook owner.
|46
|NYJ
|Powell, Bilal
|Elijah McGuire was starting to pass Powell on the depth chart as the third-down back but broke his foot. Powell starts the year as the RB2 but may not finish it the same.
|47
|GBP
|Montgomery, Ty
|Collect the set of GB RBs and maybe it will become clear which one gets the biggest week. And maybe it won’t. Montgomery likely the third-down back. Messy situation is easy enough to avoid.
|48
|WAS
|Kelley, Rob
|The loss of Derrius Guice erased the depth chart. Now back to Kelley as the most likely starter but Samaje Perrine involved as well as Chris Thompson.
|49
|TBB
|Barber, Peyton
|Likely the TB starter by Week 1 but Ronald Jones likely to overtake the primary role at least eventually. He’s average on a good day but is worth owning and may surprise if Jones doesn’t come around.
|50
|SFO
|Breida, Matt
|As an undrafted rookie, totaled 645 yards and three TDs. Since Jerrick McKinnon never had more than 159 carries in the NFL, stands to reason that Breida may come into play more this year. As an RB5, I would be all over this. Was talked up some by HC Kyle Shanahan. Missing preseason with a bum shoulder but expected to be ready for Week 1.
|51
|MIA
|Gore, Frank
|Why not? Sure he’s old and on a new team. But he’s never failed to gain at least 1200 total yards since 2006. MIA will have a committee and Drake is most likely RB1 but Gore should contribute at least well.
|52
|DET
|Riddick, Theo
|Two years with OC Jim Bob Cooter and two 700 yard seasons with a few scores. May see less work if Kerryon Johnson meets or exceeds expectations.
|53
|HOU
|Foreman, D’Onta
|Will compete for primary RB job once he is healthy but his Achilles injury may not be cleared up by the start of the season. RB depth stash but enough upside to rate as an RB4 if only eventually.
|54
|NEP
|White, James
|No chance he’ll be better than a RB3 or RB4 overall but will have some good games and offers the “give me at least a few points” role for your backfield.
|55
|OAK
|Martin, Doug
|Two great years, three horrible ones. Kicked to the curb by the Bucs, lands in OAK where Marshawn Lynch isn’t up to a monster workload. Chances are good he’ll flop again but the risk is worth it and HC Jon Gruden talked him up.
|56
|PHI
|Clement, Corey
|Solid pick for the Ajayi owner as a backup but ended 2017 with just five or six touches once Ajayi got underway.
|57
|IND
|Wilkins, Jordan
|This late – why not? The backfield in IND is hardly set in stone and Wilkins has a chance at appreciable workload.
|58
|WAS
|Perine, Samaje
|Wasn’t up to the task last year but if Rob Kelley gets hurt again and Chris Thompson slow to return, then Perine will still be below average but with a heavier workload.
|59
|DET
|Abdullah, Ameer
|Please. Please. Who ever is taking him to cause this ADP ranking – talk to someone. Get the help. Make the call. Only you can take the first step towards recovery.
|60
|IND
|Hines, Nyheim
|His 4.39/40 at the NFL Combine was the fastest RB and that helped him become a 4.04 pick but he was never a heavy-use RB at NC State and gets hype that may be used in many ways by Colts. But crowded backfield and committee approach limit his potential.
Best of the Rest:
Chris Ivory (BUF) – Will have a minor role so long as LeSean McCoy is healthy and not in any trouble. But either is still possible and If McCoy’s potential legal situation turned into anything, Ivory would be a steal.
Javorius Allen (BAL) – Same role created 841 yards and six touchdowns last year. Definitely a good bye-week guy or in case your backfield gets stripped in just one week.
Austin Ekeler (LAC) – Not only a handcuff for Melvin Gordon but had 539 yards and five TDs as a rookie. Another one of the “never a lot but always something” kind of guys.
