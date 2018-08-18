Sleepers and Value Plays: Running Backs UPDATED

ADP Value Team Running Back

25 GBP Williams, Jamaal Packers like their committee and only injuries pare it down to a reliable level. Williams is the top pick here but borderline RB2 stats are hard to expect consistently.

26 OAK Lynch, Marshawn His un-retirement totaled 1042 yards and seven TDs. He’ll be lucky to reach that as a 32 Y.O. back. Minimal use as a receiver also limits him.

27 NEP Michel, Sony When NE grabs an RB in the first round, it bears attention. NE has a long line of average backs who have one great year there. And Michel is more talented than any of them. Michel injured his knee in camp but is reported to be ready for the regular season.

28 SEA Penny, Rashaad Seahawks have a horrible schedule, bad offensive line. Chris Carson has been the #1 RB in camp so far though it won’t last. Has a chance for a big workload, just a tough spot to start.

29 NEP Burkhead, Rex Burkhead scored 8 TDs with 518 total yards in 2017 but Pats drafted a first round RB in Sony Michel. And James White still there. And Burkhead already banged up.

30 TBB Jones, Ronald I like this pick and want to like it even more. Doug Martin’s replacement has upside and risk as well and a tail-end RB2 pays homage to both. More likely to rise than fall. Troubles in pass pro concerning but home-run hitter that could deliver RB2 stats at least by mid-season.

31 TEN Lewis, Dion This is where he belongs. And there is a chance he does even better now in TEN. But – Derrick Henry has waited to be the RB1 and has worked on receiving as well. Plus Lewis has just one good year of his six on three different teams. Seems like another NE back cashing in on one good year only to turn back into a pumpkin on his next team. I’d hold off since I like RBs with more than one good season every six years.

32 IND Mack, Marlon Mack may be the primary back in IND. But it will be a committee along with Nyheim Hines and maybe Jordan Wilkins. Mack was nothing special last year.

33 WAS Thompson, Chris Losing Derrius Guice benefits Thompson but he is recovering from a broken fibula and said he may not be 100% until midseason. I’d let someone else play that waiting game.

34 ATL Coleman, Tevin Nothing wrong here since Coleman ranked #22 and #20 for the last two years. But he has almost no upside and will always defer to Devonta Freeman. Will get something every week, but rarely a lot.

35 CHI Cohen, Tarik New offense under HC Matt Nagy didn’t use a committee back in KC. Should produce weekly stats just not often big production. Gets leftovers from Jordan Howard. Likely inconsistent.

36 CLE Johnson, Duke Johnson had a huge 2017 thanks to a lack of viable receivers. That is not the case this year in yet another new offense. OC Todd Haley did not use committees in PIT. Johnson is still a little risky here but with reception points could rise this high.

37 SEA Carson, Chris Could be the RB1 for SEA to start the year but that won’t last with Rashaad Penny there. Good handcuff and minor upside if Penny struggles or is hurt.

38 CLE Hyde, Carlos Three-man backfield is bad enough. Drafting the consensus #3 guy there is even worse. Short of clarity in the backfield let someone else draft him thinking he’s still an RB1.

39 NYJ Crowell, Isaiah On many of my teams. A clear RB1 taken this late? Over 1000 total yards last two years in CLE. Now has only Bilal Powell behind him? Crowell won’t ever be Top 10 but he should be a lock for better than this RB4 slot. Might even turn in RB2 stats in some weeks.

40 DEN Booker, Devontae Should get some use in DEN backfield and a nice add for the Royce Freeman owner. Likely better stats early in year than late when Freeman gets more work.

41 CAR Anderson, C.J. Anderson takes over for Jonathan Stewart and probably will do a bit better than this but no upside here and a better chance of a decline on a new team. Anderson is only 27 and has a career 4.6 YPC but less than durable and would disappear for stretches in DEN.

42 GBP Jones, Aaron One of the three amigos in Green Bay. Can’t even flip a coin with three guys.

43 CIN Bernard, Giovani Always good to have on roster. Never a big game but something every week in case your starters get injured or are on bye. Usually ends up about 1000 yards and a few TDs if healthy.

44 CLE Chubb, Nick The Browns backfield seems pretty crowded with Chubb, Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson. But Chubb has the highest pedigree of them all. Still a risky pick but this deep they all are and yet with less upside than Chubb has. But he has the best shot at a significant role if only by next year.

45 MIN Murray, Latavius Dalvin Cook is going to be the workhorse but Murray is a good handcuff. Scored eight TDs last year. MIN hopes they don’t end up with him again but a prudent hold for the Cook owner.

46 NYJ Powell, Bilal Elijah McGuire was starting to pass Powell on the depth chart as the third-down back but broke his foot. Powell starts the year as the RB2 but may not finish it the same.

47 GBP Montgomery, Ty Collect the set of GB RBs and maybe it will become clear which one gets the biggest week. And maybe it won’t. Montgomery likely the third-down back. Messy situation is easy enough to avoid.

48 WAS Kelley, Rob The loss of Derrius Guice erased the depth chart. Now back to Kelley as the most likely starter but Samaje Perrine involved as well as Chris Thompson.

49 TBB Barber, Peyton Likely the TB starter by Week 1 but Ronald Jones likely to overtake the primary role at least eventually. He’s average on a good day but is worth owning and may surprise if Jones doesn’t come around.

50 SFO Breida, Matt As an undrafted rookie, totaled 645 yards and three TDs. Since Jerrick McKinnon never had more than 159 carries in the NFL, stands to reason that Breida may come into play more this year. As an RB5, I would be all over this. Was talked up some by HC Kyle Shanahan. Missing preseason with a bum shoulder but expected to be ready for Week 1.

51 MIA Gore, Frank Why not? Sure he’s old and on a new team. But he’s never failed to gain at least 1200 total yards since 2006. MIA will have a committee and Drake is most likely RB1 but Gore should contribute at least well.

52 DET Riddick, Theo Two years with OC Jim Bob Cooter and two 700 yard seasons with a few scores. May see less work if Kerryon Johnson meets or exceeds expectations.

53 HOU Foreman, D’Onta Will compete for primary RB job once he is healthy but his Achilles injury may not be cleared up by the start of the season. RB depth stash but enough upside to rate as an RB4 if only eventually.

54 NEP White, James No chance he’ll be better than a RB3 or RB4 overall but will have some good games and offers the “give me at least a few points” role for your backfield.

55 OAK Martin, Doug Two great years, three horrible ones. Kicked to the curb by the Bucs, lands in OAK where Marshawn Lynch isn’t up to a monster workload. Chances are good he’ll flop again but the risk is worth it and HC Jon Gruden talked him up.

56 PHI Clement, Corey Solid pick for the Ajayi owner as a backup but ended 2017 with just five or six touches once Ajayi got underway.

57 IND Wilkins, Jordan This late – why not? The backfield in IND is hardly set in stone and Wilkins has a chance at appreciable workload.

58 WAS Perine, Samaje Wasn’t up to the task last year but if Rob Kelley gets hurt again and Chris Thompson slow to return, then Perine will still be below average but with a heavier workload.

59 DET Abdullah, Ameer Please. Please. Who ever is taking him to cause this ADP ranking – talk to someone. Get the help. Make the call. Only you can take the first step towards recovery.