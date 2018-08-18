Sleepers and Value Plays: Tight Ends UPDATED

A sleeper tight end is a player taken as a backup who ends up worthy of being a starter or at least far outplays the draft slot where you selected him. Average Draft Positions (ADP) are taken from MyFantasyLeague.com using only real drafts conducted after August 15.

The Average Draft order shows a general picture of how your draft will happen and where values/sleepers and bad values/busts likely exist. Any green check means the player is a good value that could be taken earlier. A red “X” signifies an overvalued player that is a bad value or just too high of a risk for that spot.

Sleepers and Value Plays: Wide Receivers

Average Draft order – Value plays

ADP Value Team Tight End 1 KCC Kelce, Travis New QB could be different but that doesn’t mean worse. KC has more weapons this year and that could decrease the reliance on Kelce but he and Gronk are significantly better than the rest. 2 NEP Gronkowski, Rob Probably would take him #1 3 PHI Ertz, Zach Top 10 since 2015 and #3 with Carson Wentz throwing the ball. 4 NYG Engram, Evan Promising future to be sure. But NYG gets back a full complement of WR and has a real RB. Engram force-fed 115 passes last year but only caught 64. Not repeating that volume. 5 CAR Olsen, Greg Old (33) and needed foot surgery after a lost 2017. But was on a three-year streak of 1000 yards and now gets OC Norv Turner. Safe pick if healthy. 6 GBP Graham, Jimmy Graham usually Top 5 every year and now plays with Aaron Rodgers who misses Jordy Nelson. Clicked in camp and preseason games. High value for his draft slot. 7 MIN Rudolph, Kyle No game breaker but a solid play. New offense but OC John DeFilippo comes over from Philly where TE’s do okay. Won’t kill you, won’t save you. 8 TEN Walker, Delanie Getting old (34) and eventually the Titans have to throw to WR and not a grey-beard TE. Has value but this high is more about name recognition 9 WAS Reed, Jordan 2015 getting hard to remember. Missing 14 games over last two years is easy to recall. A gamble that hasn’t paid off just once in five years. Alex Smith may like TEs but Reed has to be healthy to matter. Too high for a guy you always have to replace. 10 CHI Burton, Trey Never more than 37 catches in PHI but played behind Zach Ertz. HC Matt Nagy’s offense kind of relied on Travis Kelce. 11 IND Doyle, Jack Doyle filled in with 80 catches for just 690 yards last year when Luck was out and Jacoby Brissett stopped throwing deep. Had 59-584-5 with Luck in 2016 but has to share with Eric Ebron now. Doyle a guy that benefits from his QB but no longer is the most talented TE. And that is even if the new offense throws to TEs. 12 CLE Njoku, David CLE has an unsettled QB situation but what initially looked like a nice set of wideouts seems to be less certain. Talented second-year guy that looked great in camp and preseason games. Well worth the risk at this spot.

Sleepers and over-valued players

ADP Value Team Tight End 13 SFO Kittle, George The rookie surprised in 2017 with 43-515-2 but SF ran out of receiving options by the time Garoppolo started. Now Pierre Garcon is back, Jerrick McKinnon and Dante Pettis was added and Marquise Goodwin/Trent Taylor reduce the TE targets. 14 TBB Howard, O.J. Love this pick. Best TE from 2017 draft on a team that loves to throw to TE. Brate started hot but then Howard took the lead later in the year. My favorite backup TE to be sure and upside to be a fantasy starter. 15 CIN Eifert, Tyler Just too unreliable. Great when healthy. Never healthy. Missed 22 games over last two years. Had 13 TDs in 2015 but constant injuries since. 16 DEN Butt, Jake Bronco sat out his rookie year because of torn ACL but starred at Michigan final two years. This is no blocker – Butt was a playmaker and HC Vance Johnson already expressed interest in him and was part of drafting him last year knowing he would sit out. 17 ATL Hooper, Austin Yeah… no. Second year of offense that only gave him a 49-526-3 stat line.Was only 47-398-2 for his final 15 games. No upside. 18 BAL Hurst, Hayden BAL already one of the worst passing teams in NFL and rookie TEs rarely matter. I’d let someone else take this chance. 19 BUF Clay, Charles Taking Clay says you have no illusions of getting more than around 550 yards and 3 TDs, but can rely on him if your TE1 doesn’t work out. 20 PIT McDonald, Vance OC Todd Haley is gone but QB coach Randy Fichtner promoted up. Just had 14-188-1 last year. You’ll throw your TE2 away at some point anyway. 21 MIA Gesicki, Mike Rookie TE’s rarely matter (unless all other receivers are injured) and Geisicki will have a steep learning curve. But he could come on later in the season. As a backup TE, there is minor upside here and he has looked good in camp. 22 TBB Brate, Cameron His production dropped when O.J. Howard got up to speed last year but still offers a few weekly points. 23 PHI Goedert, Dallas Snapped up at the 2.17 when the Eagles traded up in front of the Cowboys and snapped up what could have been a great replacement for Jason Witten. PHI already has Zach Ertz and he remains an elite TE. But the departed Trey Burton caught five TDs as the PHI TE2 and Goedert caught 21 TDs at South Dakota State and has already been talked up as a red zone target. 24 JAC Seferian-Jenkins, Austin No problem with this pick. ASJ will mix in with the sizable crew of WR and there is some upside here. But he’s been far more potential than production but only 26 and has impressed the Jags so far.

Best of the Rest

Eric Ebron – Maybe Jack Doyle is already there but Andrew Luck has used two tight ends plenty in his past and Ebrom has the better talent.

Vernon Davis – No youngster at 34, but gained over 580 yards in his two years in WAS thanks to the inability of Jordan Reed to remain healthy.