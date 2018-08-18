Sleepers and Value Plays: Wide Receivers UPDATED

A sleeper wide receiver is a player taken as a backup who ends up worthy of being a starter or at least far outplays the draft slot where you selected him. Average Draft Positions (ADP) are taken from MyFantasyLeague.com using only real drafts conducted after August 15.

The Average Draft order shows a general picture of how your draft will happen and where values/sleepers and bad values/busts likely exist. Any green check means the player is a good value that could be taken earlier. A red “X” signifies an overvalued player that is a bad value or just too high of a risk for that spot.

Sleepers and Value Plays: Quarterbacks

Average Draft order – Value plays

ADP Value Team Wide Receiver 1 PIT Brown, Antonio Has not been worse than #3 in five years. That included three #1 seasons. 2 HOU Hopkins, DeAndre Ended as the #1 WR last year and that was after just seven games with Deshaun Watson. 3 NYG Beckham, Odell Returns from a broken ankle and in a contract year. Improved rushing game should benefit Beckham. 4 ATL Jones, Julio Always has lots of catches and lots of yards and not lots of TDs. Nio worse than the #7 WR for the last four years. 5 NOS Thomas, Michael All Saints WRs saw decreased stats last year – except Thomas. The rushing offense may have taken over and Drew Brees slides back to a moderately productive QB. But Thomas remained busy with 104 catches last year. 6 LAC Allen, Keenan After three seasons of injury, a healthy 2017 ended with the #3 best WR fantasy points. Still risky but at least he proved it was possible to stay on the field. 7 GBP Adams, Davante The clear WR1 for GB with a healthy Aaron Rodgers is always a recipe for fantasy success. 8 CIN Green, A.J. I’ve never owned Green because he has so many games with minimal fantasy points against a handful of monster showings. But this is an appropriate spot for him. Only three games over 81 yards last year but six with fewer than 50 yards. 9 TBB Evans, Mike This is likely fine for a guy who was #3 fantasy WR in 2016. But Evans stumbled last year and Jameis Winston misses the first 3 games. Great WR only a few spots back for me. 10 KCC Hill, Tyreek Broke out last year and now gets Mahomes the gunslinger as his QB. That’s a cannon arm throwing to a guy who ran a 4.22/40. A little risk but a ton of upside. 11 MIN Diggs, Stefon Diggs signed a 5-year, $72M extension. He’s never had more than 2016’s 84 catches for 903 yards but scored 8 TDs last year. Has an upgraded QB but a great defense and improved rushing game unlikely to cause more passing. Was only #19 fantasy WR last year. MIN has a new offense too. 12 IND Hilton, T.Y. The better the news on Andrew Luck is, the more Hilton can be a huge value in drafts. Don’t forget – he ranked #5 in 2016 with 91-1448-6 when Luck last played. 13 CLE Landry, Jarvis Browns have more weapons this year (like Landry) and hard to see another 100-catch year with current QB situation. Not a bad pick, but more risk here from a new situation. 14 ARI Fitzgerald, Larry This drop honors the fact that Fitzgerald is 35 years old and has a new offense and QB(s). But ARI lost both Browns and Fitz is the only proven veteran of the WR crew. But a changing QB situation, new offense and bad O-line make it hard to see Fitz turning in this high of production. 15 MIN Thielen, Adam New QB and new offense create a little uncertainty but Thielen caught 91 passes last year. In a reception point league, he’s worthy of being a WR2. 16 OAK Cooper, Amari Cooper hasn’t done much for about a season and a half. But reportedly played injured last year and has a new offense with HC Jon Gruden there to make him the centerpiece. There is upside here. 17 SEA Baldwin, Doug With Jimmy Graham gone, Baldwin is needed more than ever. But a knee injury is expected to make him miss most or maybe all of the preseason. This is too high if his injury lingers but too low if he is healthy. 18 LAR Cooks, Brandin Three straight 1000-yard seasons. Should be rock solid even with Jared Goff and has upside here. Changing teams creates minor risk. 19 PIT Smith-Schuster, JuJu Last eight games had a pace of 88-1382-10 over a full season. On a three-game TD streak. Year two will be even better. 20 PHI Jeffery, Alshon The Eagles offense is too diverse to expect much more than this and he injured his shoulder in training camp. Reports conflict about how bad the shoulder is. Not willing to take the risk. 21 CHI Robinson, Allen Should be a sleeper but the optimism on Allen in CHI already raised expectations. Bears have a new offense but Mitchell Trubisky is slated to kick the training wheels off and make Allen as the WR1 with a very nice schedule. 22 DEN Thomas, Demaryius Very low for a guy that ranked no worse than #16 for the last five years including these last two seasons with a bad QB situation. Case Keenum is no Peyton Manning, but he is a big upgrade over last year. 23 DET Tate, Golden Tate has been better than #24 in each of the last four years including being #12 in 2017. This is the worst case scenario and he’s more likely to be better. 24 DET Jones, Marvin Ended up as #11 last year and has the same offense and QB. This seems like a very nice value from a consistently good WR. 25 NEP Hogan, Chris Edelman is suspended and Jordan Matthews already crashed and burned. Hogan is looking better all the time if only by attrition. Missed half of last year with a shoulder injury but started 2017 with five TDs over first five weeks. Stock rising. 26 CLE Gordon, Josh Gordon looked poised to return to the same form that saw him with 1646 yards in 2013. But a cloudy situation has him not in camp and maybe missing time during the season. Pending clarity, not going to be my problem. 27 TEN Davis, Corey Many are expecting a big second-year leap for Davis who was 1.05 pick last year. New offense may help but could take time. Davis only 34-375-0 as a rookie so not hard to progress upward. Not sold he’s a fantasy WR2. 28 NEP Edelman, Julian Suspended for four games means he misses a third of the fantasy regular season. But the Pats need the 32-year-old WR to catch another 98 passes like 2016 before missing 2017 with a knee injury. He’s a risk to be injured but a pass sponge when healthy. And not suspended. 29 KCC Watkins, Sammy Didn’t blow up with Rams but still caught eight TDs. Now with cannon arm Patrick Mahomes. Anything higher is being optimistic but Watkins has upside and deserves to be a high WR3. 30 BAL Crabtree, Michael Fell off to only 618 yards last year and yet still had at least eight TDs for the third straight year. Moving the 31-year-old to the worst passing team of 2017 isn’t going to be a career revival. Being #1 guy on #32 offense isn’t likely worth more than this.

Sleepers and over-valued players

ADP Value Team Wide Receiver 31 OAK Nelson, Jordy At 33 years old, Nelson is a risky pick on a new team with a new offense and QB. But the reviews in OAK have been very good and Crabtree scored over eight TDs every year as their previous flanker. 32 HOU Fuller, Will His four starts in common with Deshaun Watson produced seven TDs. Very exciting to see what happens with a 16-game stretch with Watson and Fuller. And he’ll never be double covered. 33 SFO Goodwin, Marquise On the small side but expected to be the #1 WR after mixing well with Garappolo last year. Almost broke 1000 yards and should have no problem topping the mark for 2018. 34 SFO Garcon, Pierre A neck injury in 2017 had Garcon gone by the time that Garoppolo started playing. Garcon is on a promising offense that is better stocked than last year when HC Shanahan took over. But he is also 32 years old and starting to break down. Easily could return to fantasy starting status but a bit of a risk. 35 DEN Sanders, Emmanuel Sanders only managed 47-555-2 last year while missing four games with a bad ankle. But he had three straight years of 1000 yards before that and Case Keenum upgrades the QB spot. Sanders deserves to be taken a round earlier than this. 36 LAR Woods, Robert Woods had three big games in 2017 but little else. The #3 WR for the Rams just cannot be worth this much. Brandin Cooks should take a bigger share than Sammy Watkins did. He’s worthy of a WR3 start only occasionally and that’s hard to predict. 37 NYJ Anderson, Robby Turned in 63-941-7 in his second season and may get an upgrade at QB if Sam Darnold earns it. The Jets are going to have to throw and Anderson is the clearly best target. His decision making off-field has not been stellar but he’s due for another step up. Jets have a better schedule this year. 38 GBP Cobb, Randall This feels about right. Cobb spent the last three years trying to replicate 2013 and failed. He’ll play the #2 WR for the Packers again but that’s mostly been mediocre. 39 WAS Crowder, Jamison Changing QBs doesn’t help and Alex Smith has, mostly, been very average. But Crowder is the most reliable of the WAS WR though he’s never caught more than 67 passes in this offense. This feels like where he settles. 40 LAR Kupp, Cooper Solid pick for a guy that scored in three of the final four games and had 44 catches over the final eight weeks. Consistent at five catches per game by end of the year. 41 MIA Parker, DeVante 2015 first rounder still has yet to gain more than 744 yards in any season during his never-ending march toward respectability. I’m tired of waiting. 96 targets last year produced just one TD. 42 CAR Funchess, Devin Added Torrey Smith and drafted D.J. Moore. Curtis Samuel also figures in more. Funchess was 63-840-8 last year when there was no one else. He seems to have already found his ceiling. 43 PHI Agholor, Nelson Agholor should be a low-end WR3 and he scored eight times in 2017 along with 62 catches for 768 yards. He’s not going to win you any games singlehandedly but should provide consistently moderate points. 44 NYG Shepard, Sterling Odell Beckham is back and the Giants will run far better this season. But a safe bet for the 750-yard level. Likely found his ceiling but has a high floor. 45 CAR Moore, D.J. This is high for a rookie WR on the Panthers but Moore has impressed so far. The need for someone to step up is constant and so far Funchess is just average. More camp and preseason games will help decide. 46 BUF Benjamin, Kelvin Benjamin has declined since he opened with 1008 yards in 2014 and he went to one of the worst passing offenses in a trade mid-season last year. This is a safe place to take the chance but the QB situation is still shaky and the O-line isn’t going to allow much time to check out targets. I’m holding off KB until he shows a turnaround. 47 MIA Stills, Kenny Nice depth hold. Caught nine TDs in 2016 from Ryan Tannehill. He’s matchup sensitive but could offer a few starts. 48 DAL Hurns, Allen Hurns had one good year catching trash-time touchdowns but struggled in his four other years in JAC. Now in DAL, he’ll be the #1 WR by default. But that alone shows the Cowboys problems passing. This is a nice spot for him and there is a little upside but he’s been mostly disappointing in his career and lands on a worse passing offense. 49 NOS Ginn Jr., Ted Two monster games last year and little else. Now Saints brought in Cameron Meredith and drafted Tre’quan Smith. Oh yeah, and Brees doesn’t throw as much anymore. 50 JAC Lee, Marqise It is fair to say that the Jags have a pile of moderately-talented WR. But Lee is best of the bunch and Jags have a nice schedule. Worth a WR4 pick instead of this WR5. 51 FA Bryant, Dez Won’t touch him. Cannot recall anyone in the last 20 years in his situation where he came back to life. Could change mind only if he lands with a top QB. That is not likely. 52 ATL Ridley, Calvin The 1.26 pick by the Falcons is taking over the starting role from Mohamed Sanu. Hard to expect much more than this level but plenty of upside. 53 LAC Williams, Mike I love this pick. I have made it on many teams this year. Williams was the 1.07 pick in 2017 and he was coming off a big year with Deshaun Watson at Clemson. Back problems robbed him of almost the entire year. But the talent is there and Rivers can make use of him. This is a risk I am willing to take. 54 CHI Miller, Anthony Rookie that will get playing time. But with Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel there, Miller will struggle to produce consistently as a rookie. 55 DET Golladay, Kenny Nice depth pick and expected to take the step up in his second season. But so long as he plays behind Marvin Jones and Golden Tate, he’ll remain limited. 56 LAC Williams, Tyrell At least initially plays the #2 for the Chargers over Mike Williams though that may not last. Will figure in as a WR3 or WR4 in most weeks and this deep is well worth the stash to see what happens. 57 SEA Lockett, Tyler Love this deeper pick. Doug Baldwin is banged up already and only Brandon Marshall and Jaron Brown compete for work. Locket said he played injured all year in 2017. He could take the next step up with Jimmy Graham gone and Baldwin hurt. 58 ATL Sanu, Mohamed Calvin Ridley. Checkmate. 59 TEN Matthews, Rishard Rang up 65-945-9 first season in TEN in 2016 before the offense collapsed last year. Has been on PUP list to start camp which bears watching. 60 TBB Godwin, Chris Godwin has won the No. 2 spot across from Mike Evans. He will have a far better opportunity this year. Worth at least this much and likely more. Has received good reviews for 2018.

Best of the Rest:

John Brown (BAL) – Drawn rave reviews with the Ravens. Great roster stash to see what happens with the Ravens. His health has been his downfall but claims to be good to go. Looks like it too.

John Ross (CIN) – Worth taking as the 1.09 pick last year who struggled with injuries but steps into the #2 role for the Bengals. Speedster has upside in an offense that needs someone other than A.J. Green to step up.

James Washington (PIT) – Biletnikoff winner last year at OK State has been impressive in camp and preseason games. Won’t be more than the #3 receiver but could reprise the Martavis Bryant role.

Jermaine Kearse (NYJ) – No difference maker but should be a lock for 800 yards and enough TDs to cover bye weeks and offer a fallback guy if your starters get injured.

Ryan Grant (IND) – Why wouldn’t you want the #2 guy with Andrew Luck healthy? Final wideout pick for your roster.

Antonio Callaway (CLE) – Has a long and storied history of poor decision making in his personal life and yet undeniable skills on the football field. At least worth watching but could surprise and shock. And in either a good or a bad way.

Michael Gallup (DAL) – The mantra “they have to throw to someone” isn’t really all that true but the Cowboys have a giant hole in their receiving corps and Gallup gets a better opportunity than most rookie wideouts.