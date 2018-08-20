Preseason injury report from Week 2

Training camps and preseason games are underway. While it’s great to see football back, unfortunately that also means injuries. As usual, the injuries are piling up during training camp. Here’s the status of players with the most interest to the fantasy community.

Active/PUP: A player who, as a result of football-related injuries, is unable to take part in training camp practices may be assigned to the preseason PUP list. Players can be moved off the PUP list to the active roster at any time, even after one practice. (Wikipedia)

A.J. McCarron, QB Bills – McCarron injured his collarbone in the Bills’ preseason game versus the Browns. It was originally reported that McCarron broke his collarbone, although Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott said the test results were inconclusive. McCarron is getting a second opinion on the injury but his absence could open the door for rookie Josh Allen to start Week 1 versus the Ravens.

Carson Wentz, QB Eagles – Wentz was cleared for 11-on-11 team drills last week. It’s a big step in Wentz’s quest to play in the opener against the Falcons. Eagles’ head coach Doug Pederson said Wentz will need at least a week of team drills to be ready for the season. Nick Foles injured his shoulder against the Patriots but avoided structural damage. He returned to practice on Sunday. It’s unlikely we’ll see either Wentz or Foles for the rest of the preseason but both are on track to be available Week 1.

Saquon Barkley, RB Giants – Barkley was held out of the Giants’ second preseason game with a hamstring injury. The injury is minor and the Giants said Barkley could have played if it were a regular season game. Barkley will be ready to go when the Giants face the Jaguars in the opener.

Rex Burkhead, RB Patriots – Burkhead is dealing with a slight tear in his right knee but he’s expected to play through the injury. He was held out of the Patriots’ second preseason game, although he returned to practice on Sunday. Burkhead is expected to have a significant role in New England’s offense. However, he’s had injury issues in the past and the fact that Burkhead is entering the year with a slight tear in his knee makes him a high risk/high reward fantasy pick.

Dalvin Cook, RB Vikings – Cook missed the Vikings’ second preseason game. He is only 10 months removed from ACL surgery and the Vikings are being cautious with Cook during the preseason. He’s expected to play this week in Minnesota’s Week 3 dress rehearsal. Cook has an ADP in the early second round.

Isaiah Crowell, RB Jets – Crowell missed the Jets’ second preseason game with a concussion. The good news is he’s been cleared for individual drills and should be ready to return this week. Crowell is locked in as the Jets’ early-down workhorse. He could end up being a draft day bargain with his eighth round ADP.

LeSean McCoy, RB Bills – McCoy missed practice on Monday with a sore groin. The injury isn’t believed to be serious, although the Bills could opt to hold him out for the rest of the preseason. There’s no reason to believe that McCoy won’t be ready for the season opener against the Ravens.

Rashaad Penny, RB Seahawks – Penny had surgery to repair a broken finger. He was expected to miss 3-4 weeks but returned to practice on a limited basis Friday. The Seahawks are hopeful Penny will be available for Week 1. Even if he is, Chris Carson has established himself as Seattle’s starting running back to begin the season. Carson’s ADP is rising but he can still be had in fantasy drafts in the sixth to seventh round range.

Samaje Perine, RB Redskins – Perine suffered a sprained ankle in the Redskins’ second preseason game against the Jets. He’s expected to miss a least a week with the injury. The Redskins already lost rookie Derrius Guice but just signed veteran Adrian Peterson. Perine is likely to open the season behind Peterson, Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson for touches in Washington’s backfield. He’s falling off the fantasy radar with each passing day.

Jamaal Williams, RB Packers – Williams is dealing with a minor ankle sprain he suffered in the Packers’ second preseason game against the Steelers. He could be held out the rest of the preseason but Williams is expected to be fine for the season opener. He’ll see a bulk of the carries early in the year while Aaron Jones is serving a two-game suspension.

Nelson Agholor, WR Eagles – Agholor has missed the last two weeks with an undisclosed lower body injury. He’s listed as day-to-day. Agholor is expected to take on an expanded role early in the year with reports that Alshon Jeffery may miss the first six games while recovering from rotator cuff surgery. It’s hard to know when Agholor will return because the Eagles haven’t disclosed the nature of the injury.

Doug Baldwin, WR Seahawks – Baldwin remains sidelined with a knee injury, although Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the receiver has “ramped up” his conditioning. Carroll expects Baldwin to be ready for the season opener. The receiver-thin Seahawks will need him Week 1 when they face the Broncos.

Tyler Lockett, WR Seahawks – Lockett sat out the Seahawks’ second preseason game with a toe injury. The injury isn’t serious and it’s not going to cause Lockett to miss the opener. Lockett is being selected late in drafts but he’s clearly the No. 2 receiver behind Baldwin in Seattle’s passing game. He’s an intriguing late-round fantasy pick.

T.Y. Hilton, WR Colts – Hilton suffered a shoulder sprain in practice. The Colts will be cautious with Andrew Luck’s No. 1 receiver but the injury isn’t believed to be major. Hilton is locked in to see a heavy target share on a team with arguably the thinnest receiver corps. in the NFL.

Kenny Stills, WR Dolphins – Stills has been dealing with an ankle injury that caused him to miss Miami’s second preseason game. Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said he expects Stills to return to practice this week. After losing Jarvis Landry, Stills should see a bump in targets this year. He’s an intriguing later-round fantasy pick.

Delanie Walker, TE Titans – Walker suffered a lower leg injury last week in practice and missed the Titans’ second preseason game. The Titans haven’t updated the extent of the injury or given a timetable for Walker’s return. Fantasy owners will want to keep close tabs on Walker. He’s being drafted as a top-seven tight end this year.