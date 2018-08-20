The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 87

USA Today Sports

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News and continue to help you prepare for your fantasy football draft by recapping their favorite buys and sells at each position along with a bit of draft strategy sprinkled in.

Huddle up, tune in and Get Blitzed!

