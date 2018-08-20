The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 87

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News and continue to help you prepare for your fantasy football draft by recapping their favorite buys and sells at each position along with a bit of draft strategy sprinkled in.
THE LATEST
Injury Analysis 1hr ago
Preseason injury report from Week 2
Training camps and preseason games are underway. While it’s great to see football back, unfortunately that also means injuries. As usual, (…)
Player Analysis 5hr ago
Redskins sign Adrian Peterson: Does it matter to fantasy football owners?
What should be done with Adrian Peterson in fantasy football drafts?
Game Analysis 6hr ago
The 10 most important performances from Week 2 of the NFL preseason
Which players helped their fantasy stock the most?
Positional Analysis 15hr ago
Stats and studs - how the NFL is changing fantasy football
As a daily swimmer in the sea of NFL stats, I sensed a problem last year. When the season ended, my suspicions were confirmed. The NFL (…)
Draft Strategy 15hr ago
Don’t reach for these fantasy players on draft day
A big part of fantasy drafts is value. Reaching for the wrong players can set owners back early in the season. The following players are (…)
Podcast 2d ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 86
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley are joined by David Dorey and (…)
Sleepers 2d ago
Sleepers and Value Plays: Wide Receivers UPDATED
A sleeper wide receiver is a player taken as a backup who ends up worthy of being a starter or at least far outplays the draft slot (…)
Sleepers 2d ago
Sleepers and Value Plays: Running Backs UPDATED
A sleeper running back is a player taken as a backup who ends up worthy of being a starter or at least far outplays the draft slot (…)
Sleepers 2d ago
Sleepers and Value Plays: Quarterbacks UPDATED
A sleeper quarterback is a player taken as a backup who ends up worthy of being a starter or at least far outplays the draft slot where you (…)
Sleepers 2d ago
Sleepers and Value Plays: Tight Ends UPDATED
A sleeper tight end is a player taken as a backup who ends up worthy of being a starter or at least far outplays the draft slot where you (…)