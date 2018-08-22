Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug. 15-21

USA Today Sports

Now that we’ve had some time for summer drafts to produce patterns in a substantive manner, trends are developing in flows in stock.

Using data from MyFantasyLeague.com, based on 12-team, PPR, redraft-only leagues, we’ve broken out which players have moved the most either direction in the past week.

You’ll notice more drastic swings for risers than fallers, mostly because when players free fall, it tends to be due to missing significant time from suspension, injury, demotion, etc. Many times, these players entirely fall out of the draft results.

Risers

Up
Pick
Player
Avg. Pick
231.00
16.09
Peterson, Adrian WAS RB
168.63
29.68
17.05
Williams, Terrance DAL WR
170.70
27.04
16.04
Brown, John BAL WR
166.84
25.85
11.05
White, James NEP RB
127.30
25.50
19.09
Taylor, Taywan TEN WR
180.94
24.49
17.11
Conner, James PIT RB
171.79
24.06
17.10
Blount, LeGarrette DET RB
171.78
22.82
20.04
Abdullah, Ameer DET RB
187.07
20.81
13.07
Barber, Peyton TBB RB
148.19
18.53
16.12
Ware, Spencer KCC RB
169.07
17.94
19.04
Gore, Frank MIA RB
176.75
17.87
16.10
Amendola, Danny MIA WR
168.80
17.65
15.07
Allen, Javorius BAL RB
161.69
16.51
12.10
Kelley, Rob WAS RB
142.81
16.09
6.05
Lynch, Marshawn OAK RB
69.76
15.52
18.04
Ekeler, Austin LAC RB
172.47
14.56
18.07
Hooper, Austin ATL TE
173.04
14.51
9.06
Doyle, Jack IND TE
104.83
13.68
7.10
Goodwin, Marquise SFO WR
82.92
12.98
10.03
Carson, Chris SEA RB
116.13
11.73
16.01
Washington, James PIT WR
165.65
11.54
22.07
Austin, Tavon DAL WR
214.07
11.23
8.08
Hyde, Carlos CLE RB
91.63
11.18
5.10
Hogan, Chris NEP WR
59.71
10.72
16.02
McDonald, Vance PIT TE
165.78
10.18
15.09
Riddick, Theo DET RB
162.60
10.07
18.12
Ivory, Chris BUF RB
173.99
9.88
7.05
Edelman, Julian NEP WR
79.08
9.32
17.08
Cook, Jared OAK TE
171.01
8.97
7.06
Nelson, Jordy OAK WR
79.10
8.70
18.02
Westbrook, Dede JAC WR
172.11
8.08
15.11
Jackson, DeSean TBB WR
163.51
7.98
5.05
Freeman, Royce DEN RB
56.68
7.92
5.01
Brady, Tom NEP QB
51.72
7.43
6.01
Olsen, Greg CAR TE
63.79
7.27
5.11
Graham, Jimmy GBP TE
61.18
6.35
3.07
McCoy, LeSean BUF RB
32.32
6.03
9.03
Garcon, Pierre SFO WR
97.16
6.01
5.03
Miller, Lamar HOU RB
53.44
5.87
17.01
Perine, Samaje WAS RB
169.69
5.76
6.09
Brees, Drew NOS QB
73.85
5.58
8.02
Sanders, Emmanuel DEN WR
87.59

Notables: Obvious risers in Adrian Peterson, Carlos Hyde, Peyton Barber, James Washington, Chris Carson, James White and Taywan Taylor headline the players venturing north.

Sneakier options include Lamar Miller, Samaje Perine, Jordy Nelson and Tavon Austin have traveled upward but to a lesser degree. Despite being injured, Perine is a notable riser due to the expectations of his injury costing him on a few weeks. It could even make Peterson expendable.

Austin may finally have found a home for his exceptional athleticism, whereas Nelson has looked five years younger than his age-33 clock. Miller is finally getting some love in a backfield littered with nobodies behind him.

Fallers

Dn
Pick
Player
Avg. Pick
-19.47
10.05
Chubb, Nick CLE RB
117.20
-16.05
18.08
Jackson, Lamar BAL QB
173.12
-14.52
10.02
Goff, Jared LAR QB
115.77
-14.28
6.03
Penny, Rashaad SEA RB
65.44
-13.71
19.05
Rosen, Josh ARI QB
177.95
-13.27
19.08
Darnold, Sam NYJ QB
180.45
-12.42
25.10
Boyd, Tyler CIN WR
253.07
-11.97
15.12
Mayfield, Baker CLE QB
165.02
-11.84
15.08
Sutton, Courtland DEN WR
162.47
-11.47
15.04
Trubisky, Mitchell CHI QB
160.62
-11.44
16.11
Gesicki, Mike MIA TE
168.83
-11.11
15.03
Kirk, Christian ARI WR
159.99
-11.06
19.06
Keenum, Case DEN QB
178.57
-10.93
6.11
Jones, Ronald TBB RB
74.86
-10.79
14.09
Hines, Nyheim IND RB
156.17
-10.77
15.02
Foreman, D’Onta HOU RB
159.95
-10.30
11.11
Howard, O.J. TBB TE
135.94
-9.66
12.01
Anderson, C.J. CAR RB
137.22
-9.65
18.01
Godwin, Chris TBB WR
171.98
-9.06
12.02
Kittle, George SFO TE
137.84
-8.31
11.08
Mariota, Marcus TEN QB
134.98
-7.91
11.06
Mahomes, Patrick KCC QB
128.83
-7.57
14.04
Winston, Jameis TBB QB
153.65
-7.00
16.03
Bortles, Blake JAC QB
165.96
-6.84
10.01
Crowell, Isaiah NYJ RB
113.44
-6.69
17.03
Breida, Matt SFO RB
170.27
-6.66
19.03
Ross, John CIN WR
176.21
-6.59
12.04
Prescott, Dak DAL QB
139.61
-6.54
13.10
Miller, Anthony CHI WR
148.86
-6.29
8.06
Crowder, Jamison WAS WR
91.06
-6.24
9.02
Garoppolo, Jimmy SFO QB
96.72
-6.19
9.10
Moore, D.J. CAR WR
109.79
-6.00
6.04
Michel, Sony NEP RB
65.86
-5.72
8.03
Parker, DeVante MIA WR
89.20
-5.50
14.08
Gallup, Michael DAL WR
155.93

Notables: Nick Chubb a faller? *Not impressed face* … He should bounce back after the next week’s data is released. Injuries have affected the stock of Rashaad Penny, D’Onta Foreman, George Kittle, Matt Breida and Sony Michel by at least a half of a round. Penny, though, should be back for Week 1, and it appears the same can be said for Kittle and Breida.

Some of the luster is wearing off of rookies Anthony Miller, Nyheim Hines, Ronald Jones, Mike Gesicki, Courtland Sutton, Christian Kirk, and virtually all of the quarterbacks. Interestingly, Sutton has performed well in camp, and Kirk is in line to start. Most of the players on the downswing this week are the result of markets settling.

