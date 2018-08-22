Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug. 15-21

Now that we’ve had some time for summer drafts to produce patterns in a substantive manner, trends are developing in flows in stock.

Using data from MyFantasyLeague.com, based on 12-team, PPR, redraft-only leagues, we’ve broken out which players have moved the most either direction in the past week.

You’ll notice more drastic swings for risers than fallers, mostly because when players free fall, it tends to be due to missing significant time from suspension, injury, demotion, etc. Many times, these players entirely fall out of the draft results.

Risers

Up Pick Player Avg. Pick 231.00 16.09 Peterson, Adrian WAS RB 168.63 29.68 17.05 Williams, Terrance DAL WR 170.70 27.04 16.04 Brown, John BAL WR 166.84 25.85 11.05 White, James NEP RB 127.30 25.50 19.09 Taylor, Taywan TEN WR 180.94 24.49 17.11 Conner, James PIT RB 171.79 24.06 17.10 Blount, LeGarrette DET RB 171.78 22.82 20.04 Abdullah, Ameer DET RB 187.07 20.81 13.07 Barber, Peyton TBB RB 148.19 18.53 16.12 Ware, Spencer KCC RB 169.07 17.94 19.04 Gore, Frank MIA RB 176.75 17.87 16.10 Amendola, Danny MIA WR 168.80 17.65 15.07 Allen, Javorius BAL RB 161.69 16.51 12.10 Kelley, Rob WAS RB 142.81 16.09 6.05 Lynch, Marshawn OAK RB 69.76 15.52 18.04 Ekeler, Austin LAC RB 172.47 14.56 18.07 Hooper, Austin ATL TE 173.04 14.51 9.06 Doyle, Jack IND TE 104.83 13.68 7.10 Goodwin, Marquise SFO WR 82.92 12.98 10.03 Carson, Chris SEA RB 116.13 11.73 16.01 Washington, James PIT WR 165.65 11.54 22.07 Austin, Tavon DAL WR 214.07 11.23 8.08 Hyde, Carlos CLE RB 91.63 11.18 5.10 Hogan, Chris NEP WR 59.71 10.72 16.02 McDonald, Vance PIT TE 165.78 10.18 15.09 Riddick, Theo DET RB 162.60 10.07 18.12 Ivory, Chris BUF RB 173.99 9.88 7.05 Edelman, Julian NEP WR 79.08 9.32 17.08 Cook, Jared OAK TE 171.01 8.97 7.06 Nelson, Jordy OAK WR 79.10 8.70 18.02 Westbrook, Dede JAC WR 172.11 8.08 15.11 Jackson, DeSean TBB WR 163.51 7.98 5.05 Freeman, Royce DEN RB 56.68 7.92 5.01 Brady, Tom NEP QB 51.72 7.43 6.01 Olsen, Greg CAR TE 63.79 7.27 5.11 Graham, Jimmy GBP TE 61.18 6.35 3.07 McCoy, LeSean BUF RB 32.32 6.03 9.03 Garcon, Pierre SFO WR 97.16 6.01 5.03 Miller, Lamar HOU RB 53.44 5.87 17.01 Perine, Samaje WAS RB 169.69 5.76 6.09 Brees, Drew NOS QB 73.85 5.58 8.02 Sanders, Emmanuel DEN WR 87.59

Notables: Obvious risers in Adrian Peterson, Carlos Hyde, Peyton Barber, James Washington, Chris Carson, James White and Taywan Taylor headline the players venturing north.

Sneakier options include Lamar Miller, Samaje Perine, Jordy Nelson and Tavon Austin have traveled upward but to a lesser degree. Despite being injured, Perine is a notable riser due to the expectations of his injury costing him on a few weeks. It could even make Peterson expendable.

Austin may finally have found a home for his exceptional athleticism, whereas Nelson has looked five years younger than his age-33 clock. Miller is finally getting some love in a backfield littered with nobodies behind him.

Fallers

Dn Pick Player Avg. Pick -19.47 10.05 Chubb, Nick CLE RB 117.20 -16.05 18.08 Jackson, Lamar BAL QB 173.12 -14.52 10.02 Goff, Jared LAR QB 115.77 -14.28 6.03 Penny, Rashaad SEA RB 65.44 -13.71 19.05 Rosen, Josh ARI QB 177.95 -13.27 19.08 Darnold, Sam NYJ QB 180.45 -12.42 25.10 Boyd, Tyler CIN WR 253.07 -11.97 15.12 Mayfield, Baker CLE QB 165.02 -11.84 15.08 Sutton, Courtland DEN WR 162.47 -11.47 15.04 Trubisky, Mitchell CHI QB 160.62 -11.44 16.11 Gesicki, Mike MIA TE 168.83 -11.11 15.03 Kirk, Christian ARI WR 159.99 -11.06 19.06 Keenum, Case DEN QB 178.57 -10.93 6.11 Jones, Ronald TBB RB 74.86 -10.79 14.09 Hines, Nyheim IND RB 156.17 -10.77 15.02 Foreman, D’Onta HOU RB 159.95 -10.30 11.11 Howard, O.J. TBB TE 135.94 -9.66 12.01 Anderson, C.J. CAR RB 137.22 -9.65 18.01 Godwin, Chris TBB WR 171.98 -9.06 12.02 Kittle, George SFO TE 137.84 -8.31 11.08 Mariota, Marcus TEN QB 134.98 -7.91 11.06 Mahomes, Patrick KCC QB 128.83 -7.57 14.04 Winston, Jameis TBB QB 153.65 -7.00 16.03 Bortles, Blake JAC QB 165.96 -6.84 10.01 Crowell, Isaiah NYJ RB 113.44 -6.69 17.03 Breida, Matt SFO RB 170.27 -6.66 19.03 Ross, John CIN WR 176.21 -6.59 12.04 Prescott, Dak DAL QB 139.61 -6.54 13.10 Miller, Anthony CHI WR 148.86 -6.29 8.06 Crowder, Jamison WAS WR 91.06 -6.24 9.02 Garoppolo, Jimmy SFO QB 96.72 -6.19 9.10 Moore, D.J. CAR WR 109.79 -6.00 6.04 Michel, Sony NEP RB 65.86 -5.72 8.03 Parker, DeVante MIA WR 89.20 -5.50 14.08 Gallup, Michael DAL WR 155.93

Notables: Nick Chubb a faller? *Not impressed face* … He should bounce back after the next week’s data is released. Injuries have affected the stock of Rashaad Penny, D’Onta Foreman, George Kittle, Matt Breida and Sony Michel by at least a half of a round. Penny, though, should be back for Week 1, and it appears the same can be said for Kittle and Breida.

Some of the luster is wearing off of rookies Anthony Miller, Nyheim Hines, Ronald Jones, Mike Gesicki, Courtland Sutton, Christian Kirk, and virtually all of the quarterbacks. Interestingly, Sutton has performed well in camp, and Kirk is in line to start. Most of the players on the downswing this week are the result of markets settling.