Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug. 15-21

Now that we’ve had some time for summer drafts to produce patterns in a substantive manner, trends are developing in flows in stock.
Using data from MyFantasyLeague.com, based on 12-team, PPR, redraft-only leagues, we’ve broken out which players have moved the most either direction in the past week.
You’ll notice more drastic swings for risers than fallers, mostly because when players free fall, it tends to be due to missing significant time from suspension, injury, demotion, etc. Many times, these players entirely fall out of the draft results.
Risers
|
Up
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Avg. Pick
|
231.00
|
16.09
|
Peterson, Adrian WAS RB
|
168.63
|
29.68
|
17.05
|
Williams, Terrance DAL WR
|
170.70
|
27.04
|
16.04
|
Brown, John BAL WR
|
166.84
|
25.85
|
11.05
|
White, James NEP RB
|
127.30
|
25.50
|
19.09
|
Taylor, Taywan TEN WR
|
180.94
|
24.49
|
17.11
|
Conner, James PIT RB
|
171.79
|
24.06
|
17.10
|
Blount, LeGarrette DET RB
|
171.78
|
22.82
|
20.04
|
Abdullah, Ameer DET RB
|
187.07
|
20.81
|
13.07
|
Barber, Peyton TBB RB
|
148.19
|
18.53
|
16.12
|
Ware, Spencer KCC RB
|
169.07
|
17.94
|
19.04
|
Gore, Frank MIA RB
|
176.75
|
17.87
|
16.10
|
Amendola, Danny MIA WR
|
168.80
|
17.65
|
15.07
|
Allen, Javorius BAL RB
|
161.69
|
16.51
|
12.10
|
Kelley, Rob WAS RB
|
142.81
|
16.09
|
6.05
|
Lynch, Marshawn OAK RB
|
69.76
|
15.52
|
18.04
|
Ekeler, Austin LAC RB
|
172.47
|
14.56
|
18.07
|
Hooper, Austin ATL TE
|
173.04
|
14.51
|
9.06
|
Doyle, Jack IND TE
|
104.83
|
13.68
|
7.10
|
Goodwin, Marquise SFO WR
|
82.92
|
12.98
|
10.03
|
Carson, Chris SEA RB
|
116.13
|
11.73
|
16.01
|
Washington, James PIT WR
|
165.65
|
11.54
|
22.07
|
Austin, Tavon DAL WR
|
214.07
|
11.23
|
8.08
|
Hyde, Carlos CLE RB
|
91.63
|
11.18
|
5.10
|
Hogan, Chris NEP WR
|
59.71
|
10.72
|
16.02
|
McDonald, Vance PIT TE
|
165.78
|
10.18
|
15.09
|
Riddick, Theo DET RB
|
162.60
|
10.07
|
18.12
|
Ivory, Chris BUF RB
|
173.99
|
9.88
|
7.05
|
Edelman, Julian NEP WR
|
79.08
|
9.32
|
17.08
|
Cook, Jared OAK TE
|
171.01
|
8.97
|
7.06
|
Nelson, Jordy OAK WR
|
79.10
|
8.70
|
18.02
|
Westbrook, Dede JAC WR
|
172.11
|
8.08
|
15.11
|
Jackson, DeSean TBB WR
|
163.51
|
7.98
|
5.05
|
Freeman, Royce DEN RB
|
56.68
|
7.92
|
5.01
|
Brady, Tom NEP QB
|
51.72
|
7.43
|
6.01
|
Olsen, Greg CAR TE
|
63.79
|
7.27
|
5.11
|
Graham, Jimmy GBP TE
|
61.18
|
6.35
|
3.07
|
McCoy, LeSean BUF RB
|
32.32
|
6.03
|
9.03
|
Garcon, Pierre SFO WR
|
97.16
|
6.01
|
5.03
|
Miller, Lamar HOU RB
|
53.44
|
5.87
|
17.01
|
Perine, Samaje WAS RB
|
169.69
|
5.76
|
6.09
|
Brees, Drew NOS QB
|
73.85
|
5.58
|
8.02
|
Sanders, Emmanuel DEN WR
|
87.59
Notables: Obvious risers in Adrian Peterson, Carlos Hyde, Peyton Barber, James Washington, Chris Carson, James White and Taywan Taylor headline the players venturing north.
Sneakier options include Lamar Miller, Samaje Perine, Jordy Nelson and Tavon Austin have traveled upward but to a lesser degree. Despite being injured, Perine is a notable riser due to the expectations of his injury costing him on a few weeks. It could even make Peterson expendable.
Austin may finally have found a home for his exceptional athleticism, whereas Nelson has looked five years younger than his age-33 clock. Miller is finally getting some love in a backfield littered with nobodies behind him.
Fallers
|
Dn
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Avg. Pick
|
-19.47
|
10.05
|
Chubb, Nick CLE RB
|
117.20
|
-16.05
|
18.08
|
Jackson, Lamar BAL QB
|
173.12
|
-14.52
|
10.02
|
Goff, Jared LAR QB
|
115.77
|
-14.28
|
6.03
|
Penny, Rashaad SEA RB
|
65.44
|
-13.71
|
19.05
|
Rosen, Josh ARI QB
|
177.95
|
-13.27
|
19.08
|
Darnold, Sam NYJ QB
|
180.45
|
-12.42
|
25.10
|
Boyd, Tyler CIN WR
|
253.07
|
-11.97
|
15.12
|
Mayfield, Baker CLE QB
|
165.02
|
-11.84
|
15.08
|
Sutton, Courtland DEN WR
|
162.47
|
-11.47
|
15.04
|
Trubisky, Mitchell CHI QB
|
160.62
|
-11.44
|
16.11
|
Gesicki, Mike MIA TE
|
168.83
|
-11.11
|
15.03
|
Kirk, Christian ARI WR
|
159.99
|
-11.06
|
19.06
|
Keenum, Case DEN QB
|
178.57
|
-10.93
|
6.11
|
Jones, Ronald TBB RB
|
74.86
|
-10.79
|
14.09
|
Hines, Nyheim IND RB
|
156.17
|
-10.77
|
15.02
|
Foreman, D’Onta HOU RB
|
159.95
|
-10.30
|
11.11
|
Howard, O.J. TBB TE
|
135.94
|
-9.66
|
12.01
|
Anderson, C.J. CAR RB
|
137.22
|
-9.65
|
18.01
|
Godwin, Chris TBB WR
|
171.98
|
-9.06
|
12.02
|
Kittle, George SFO TE
|
137.84
|
-8.31
|
11.08
|
Mariota, Marcus TEN QB
|
134.98
|
-7.91
|
11.06
|
Mahomes, Patrick KCC QB
|
128.83
|
-7.57
|
14.04
|
Winston, Jameis TBB QB
|
153.65
|
-7.00
|
16.03
|
Bortles, Blake JAC QB
|
165.96
|
-6.84
|
10.01
|
Crowell, Isaiah NYJ RB
|
113.44
|
-6.69
|
17.03
|
Breida, Matt SFO RB
|
170.27
|
-6.66
|
19.03
|
Ross, John CIN WR
|
176.21
|
-6.59
|
12.04
|
Prescott, Dak DAL QB
|
139.61
|
-6.54
|
13.10
|
Miller, Anthony CHI WR
|
148.86
|
-6.29
|
8.06
|
Crowder, Jamison WAS WR
|
91.06
|
-6.24
|
9.02
|
Garoppolo, Jimmy SFO QB
|
96.72
|
-6.19
|
9.10
|
Moore, D.J. CAR WR
|
109.79
|
-6.00
|
6.04
|
Michel, Sony NEP RB
|
65.86
|
-5.72
|
8.03
|
Parker, DeVante MIA WR
|
89.20
|
-5.50
|
14.08
|
Gallup, Michael DAL WR
|
155.93
Notables: Nick Chubb a faller? *Not impressed face* … He should bounce back after the next week’s data is released. Injuries have affected the stock of Rashaad Penny, D’Onta Foreman, George Kittle, Matt Breida and Sony Michel by at least a half of a round. Penny, though, should be back for Week 1, and it appears the same can be said for Kittle and Breida.
Some of the luster is wearing off of rookies Anthony Miller, Nyheim Hines, Ronald Jones, Mike Gesicki, Courtland Sutton, Christian Kirk, and virtually all of the quarterbacks. Interestingly, Sutton has performed well in camp, and Kirk is in line to start. Most of the players on the downswing this week are the result of markets settling.