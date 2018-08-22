Huddle expert auction league: 12 team

The following 12 team expert league auction was conducted on August 22 using performance league scoring with a reception point. Each team had a $200 cap and an 18-man roster. Starting lineups are QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, Flex (RB, WR or TE), PK and DEF. League homepage on MyFantasyLeague.com.
The teams participating were:
Big Guy Fantasy Sports – Bob Lung
DavidGonos.com – David Gonos
Fantasy Alarm – Howard Bender
Fantasy Sharks – Tony Holm
FF Today – Doug Orth
Football Diehards – Emil Kadlec
FootballGuys – Jeff Haseley
Gridiron Experts – Zach Greubel
Rotoviz – David Caban
RotoWire – Logan Larson
The Huddle – David Dorey
USA Today Sports – Cory Bonini
|Top Bid
|Quarterbacks
|Top Bid
|Running Backs
|Top Bid
|Wide Receivers
|17
|Watson, Deshaun
|49
|Gurley, Todd
|48
|Adams, Davante
|16
|Rodgers, Aaron
|48
|Bell, Le’Veon
|46
|Brown, Antonio
|14
|Wilson, Russell
|47
|Johnson, David
|41
|Hopkins, DeAndre
|10
|Brady, Tom
|46
|Gordon, Melvin
|41
|Thomas, Michael
|10
|Newton, Cam
|45
|Elliott, Ezekiel
|40
|Allen, Keenan
|9
|Brees, Drew
|45
|McCaffrey, Christian
|40
|Jones, Julio
|9
|Stafford, Matthew
|44
|Fournette, Leonard
|39
|Beckham, Odell
|8
|Cousins, Kirk
|42
|Barkley, Saquon
|38
|Hill, Tyreek
|8
|Mahomes, Patrick
|41
|Hunt, Kareem
|30
|Green, A.J.
|7
|Wentz, Carson
|40
|Kamara, Alvin
|30
|Hilton, T.Y.
|6
|Rivers, Philip
|39
|Cook, Dalvin
|29
|Diggs, Stefon
|4
|Luck, Andrew
|35
|Mixon, Joe
|28
|Fitzgerald, Larry
|4
|Ryan, Matt
|31
|Howard, Jordan
|26
|Evans, Mike
|3
|Garoppolo, Jimmy
|30
|Freeman, Devonta
|26
|Landry, Jarvis
|3
|Goff, Jared
|27
|Cohen, Tarik
|25
|Cooks, Brandin
|3
|Roethlisberger, Ben
|27
|McCoy, LeSean
|25
|Thielen, Adam
|2
|Mariota, Marcus
|27
|McKinnon, Jerick
|24
|Hogan, Chris
|2
|Smith, Alex
|24
|Henry, Derrick
|22
|Baldwin, Doug
|1
|Bortles, Blake
|23
|Collins, Alex
|22
|Thomas, Demaryius
|1
|Carr, Derek
|23
|Drake, Kenyan
|20
|Cooper, Amari
|1
|Prescott, Dak
|19
|Freeman, Royce
|20
|Crabtree, Michael
|1
|Taylor, Tyrod
|19
|Ingram, Mark
|20
|Smith-Schuster, JuJu
|Top Bid
|Tight Ends
|19
|Lewis, Dion
|20
|Tate, Golden
|22
|Gronkowski, Rob
|17
|Crowell, Isaiah
|18
|Robinson, Allen
|19
|Kelce, Travis
|17
|Michel, Sony
|16
|Jones, Marvin
|15
|Ertz, Zach
|16
|Ajayi, Jay
|15
|Davis, Corey
|10
|Graham, Jimmy
|15
|Johnson, Kerryon
|15
|Sanders, Emmanuel
|9
|Burton, Trey
|15
|Miller, Lamar
|14
|Cobb, Randall
|8
|Engram, Evan
|12
|Lynch, Marshawn
|14
|Goodwin, Marquise
|7
|Olsen, Greg
|11
|Barber, Peyton
|13
|Anderson, Robby
|7
|Rudolph, Kyle
|11
|Coleman, Tevin
|12
|Gordon, Josh
|5
|Doyle, Jack
|10
|Mack, Marlon
|12
|Kupp, Cooper
|5
|Howard, O.J.
|9
|Carson, Chris
|11
|Edelman, Julian
|5
|Walker, Delanie
|8
|Burkhead, Rex
|11
|Fuller, Will
|4
|Reed, Jordan
|8
|Jones, Aaron
|11
|Jeffery, Alshon
|4
|Seferian-Jenkins, Austin
|7
|White, James
|10
|Crowder, Jamison
|2
|Eifert, Tyler
|7
|Williams, Jamaal
|10
|Godwin, Chris
|2
|Njoku, David
|6
|Chubb, Nick
|9
|Benjamin, Kelvin
|1
|Clay, Charles
|6
|Hyde, Carlos
|9
|Watkins, Sammy
|1
|Gesicki, Mike
|6
|Jones, Ronald
|8
|Funchess, Devin
|1
|Kittle, George
|5
|Johnson, Duke
|8
|Nelson, Jordy
|1
|Seals-Jones, Ricky
|5
|Thompson, Chris
|8
|Williams, Mike
|1
|Watson, Ben
|4
|Anderson, C.J.
|8
|Woods, Robert
|Top Bid
|Place Kickers
|4
|Clement, Corey
|7
|Hurns, Allen
|2
|Gostkowski, Stephen
|4
|Grant, Corey
|7
|Stills, Kenny
|2
|Tucker, Justin
|4
|Penny, Rashaad
|6
|Agholor, Nelson
|2
|Zuerlein, Greg
|4
|Peterson, Adrian
|6
|Shepard, Sterling
|1
|Texans
|3
|Breida, Matt
|5
|Golladay, Kenny
|1
|Titans
|3
|Ekeler, Austin
|5
|Miller, Anthony
|1
|Vikings
|3
|Hill, Jeremy
|5
|Moore, D.J.
|1
|Elliott, Jake
|3
|Hines, Nyheim
|5
|Ridley, Calvin
|1
|Gano, Graham
|3
|Martin, Doug
|3
|Cole, Keelan
|1
|Gould, Robbie
|3
|Montgomery, Ty
|3
|Gallup, Michael
|1
|Lutz, Wil
|3
|Murray, Latavius
|3
|Garcon, Pierre
|1
|Prater, Matt
|3
|Powell, Bilal
|3
|Lee, Marqise
|1
|Succop, Ryan
|3
|Riddick, Theo
|2
|Doctson, Josh
|Top Bid
|Defenses
|3
|Wilkins, Jordan
|2
|Ginn Jr., Ted
|5
|Jaguars
|2
|Allen, Javorius
|2
|Grant, Ryan
|4
|Chargers
|2
|Bernard, Giovani
|2
|Kirk, Christian
|4
|Eagles
|2
|Yeldon, T.J.
|2
|Lockett, Tyler
|4
|Vikings
|1
|Blount, LeGarrette
|2
|Meredith, Cameron
|3
|Rams
|1
|Booker, Devontae
|2
|Parker, DeVante
|2
|Ravens
|1
|Conner, James
|2
|Richardson, Paul
|2
|Steelers
|1
|Edmonds, Chase
|2
|Ross, John
|1
|Saints
|1
|Gore, Frank
|2
|Taylor, Taywan
|1
|Broncos
|1
|Ivory, Chris
|2
|Wallace, Mike
|1
|Lions
|1
|Kelley, Rob
|2
|Washington, James
|1
|Texans
|1
|Samuels, Jaylen
|1
|Allison, Geronimo
|1
|Titans
|1
|Williams, Jonathan
|1
|Amendola, Danny
|1
|Brown, John
|1
|Bryant, Dez
|1
|Bryant, Martavis
|1
|Decker, Eric
|1
|Matthews, Rishard
|1
|Moncrief, Donte
|1
|Sanu, Mohamed
|1
|Sutton, Courtland
|1
|Taylor, Trent
|1
|Westbrook, Dede
|1
|Williams, Tyrell
|1
|Wilson, Albert