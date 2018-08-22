Huddle expert auction league: 12 team

The following 12 team expert league auction was conducted on August 22 using performance league scoring with a reception point. Each team had a $200 cap and an 18-man roster. Starting lineups are QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, Flex (RB, WR or TE), PK and DEF. League homepage on MyFantasyLeague.com.

The teams participating were:

Big Guy Fantasy Sports – Bob Lung

DavidGonos.com – David Gonos

Fantasy Alarm – Howard Bender

Fantasy Sharks – Tony Holm

FF Today – Doug Orth

Football Diehards – Emil Kadlec

FootballGuys – Jeff Haseley

Gridiron Experts – Zach Greubel

Rotoviz – David Caban

RotoWire – Logan Larson

The Huddle – David Dorey

USA Today Sports – Cory Bonini