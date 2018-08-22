USA Today Sports

Huddle expert auction league: 12 team

Huddle expert auction league: 12 team

Expert League

Huddle expert auction league: 12 team

The following 12 team expert league auction was conducted on August 22 using performance league scoring with a reception point. Each team had a $200 cap and an 18-man roster. Starting lineups are QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, Flex (RB, WR or TE), PK and DEF. League homepage on MyFantasyLeague.com.

The teams participating were:
Big Guy Fantasy Sports – Bob Lung
DavidGonos.com – David Gonos
Fantasy Alarm – Howard Bender
Fantasy Sharks – Tony Holm
FF Today – Doug Orth
Football Diehards – Emil Kadlec
FootballGuys – Jeff Haseley
Gridiron Experts – Zach Greubel
Rotoviz – David Caban
RotoWire – Logan Larson
The Huddle – David Dorey
USA Today Sports – Cory Bonini

Top Bid Quarterbacks Top Bid Running Backs Top Bid Wide Receivers
17 Watson, Deshaun 49 Gurley, Todd 48 Adams, Davante
16 Rodgers, Aaron 48 Bell, Le’Veon 46 Brown, Antonio
14 Wilson, Russell 47 Johnson, David 41 Hopkins, DeAndre
10 Brady, Tom 46 Gordon, Melvin 41 Thomas, Michael
10 Newton, Cam 45 Elliott, Ezekiel 40 Allen, Keenan
9 Brees, Drew 45 McCaffrey, Christian 40 Jones, Julio
9 Stafford, Matthew 44 Fournette, Leonard 39 Beckham, Odell
8 Cousins, Kirk 42 Barkley, Saquon 38 Hill, Tyreek
8 Mahomes, Patrick 41 Hunt, Kareem 30 Green, A.J.
7 Wentz, Carson 40 Kamara, Alvin 30 Hilton, T.Y.
6 Rivers, Philip 39 Cook, Dalvin 29 Diggs, Stefon
4 Luck, Andrew 35 Mixon, Joe 28 Fitzgerald, Larry
4 Ryan, Matt 31 Howard, Jordan 26 Evans, Mike
3 Garoppolo, Jimmy 30 Freeman, Devonta 26 Landry, Jarvis
3 Goff, Jared 27 Cohen, Tarik 25 Cooks, Brandin
3 Roethlisberger, Ben 27 McCoy, LeSean 25 Thielen, Adam
2 Mariota, Marcus 27 McKinnon, Jerick 24 Hogan, Chris
2 Smith, Alex 24 Henry, Derrick 22 Baldwin, Doug
1 Bortles, Blake 23 Collins, Alex 22 Thomas, Demaryius
1 Carr, Derek 23 Drake, Kenyan 20 Cooper, Amari
1 Prescott, Dak 19 Freeman, Royce 20 Crabtree, Michael
1 Taylor, Tyrod 19 Ingram, Mark 20 Smith-Schuster, JuJu
Top Bid Tight Ends 19 Lewis, Dion 20 Tate, Golden
22 Gronkowski, Rob 17 Crowell, Isaiah 18 Robinson, Allen
19 Kelce, Travis 17 Michel, Sony 16 Jones, Marvin
15 Ertz, Zach 16 Ajayi, Jay 15 Davis, Corey
10 Graham, Jimmy 15 Johnson, Kerryon 15 Sanders, Emmanuel
9 Burton, Trey 15 Miller, Lamar 14 Cobb, Randall
8 Engram, Evan 12 Lynch, Marshawn 14 Goodwin, Marquise
7 Olsen, Greg 11 Barber, Peyton 13 Anderson, Robby
7 Rudolph, Kyle 11 Coleman, Tevin 12 Gordon, Josh
5 Doyle, Jack 10 Mack, Marlon 12 Kupp, Cooper
5 Howard, O.J. 9 Carson, Chris 11 Edelman, Julian
5 Walker, Delanie 8 Burkhead, Rex 11 Fuller, Will
4 Reed, Jordan 8 Jones, Aaron 11 Jeffery, Alshon
4 Seferian-Jenkins, Austin 7 White, James 10 Crowder, Jamison
2 Eifert, Tyler 7 Williams, Jamaal 10 Godwin, Chris
2 Njoku, David 6 Chubb, Nick 9 Benjamin, Kelvin
1 Clay, Charles 6 Hyde, Carlos 9 Watkins, Sammy
1 Gesicki, Mike 6 Jones, Ronald 8 Funchess, Devin
1 Kittle, George 5 Johnson, Duke 8 Nelson, Jordy
1 Seals-Jones, Ricky 5 Thompson, Chris 8 Williams, Mike
1 Watson, Ben 4 Anderson, C.J. 8 Woods, Robert
Top Bid Place Kickers 4 Clement, Corey 7 Hurns, Allen
2 Gostkowski, Stephen 4 Grant, Corey 7 Stills, Kenny
2 Tucker, Justin 4 Penny, Rashaad 6 Agholor, Nelson
2 Zuerlein, Greg 4 Peterson, Adrian 6 Shepard, Sterling
1 Texans 3 Breida, Matt 5 Golladay, Kenny
1 Titans 3 Ekeler, Austin 5 Miller, Anthony
1 Vikings 3 Hill, Jeremy 5 Moore, D.J.
1 Elliott, Jake 3 Hines, Nyheim 5 Ridley, Calvin
1 Gano, Graham 3 Martin, Doug 3 Cole, Keelan
1 Gould, Robbie 3 Montgomery, Ty 3 Gallup, Michael
1 Lutz, Wil 3 Murray, Latavius 3 Garcon, Pierre
1 Prater, Matt 3 Powell, Bilal 3 Lee, Marqise
1 Succop, Ryan 3 Riddick, Theo 2 Doctson, Josh
Top Bid Defenses 3 Wilkins, Jordan 2 Ginn Jr., Ted
5 Jaguars 2 Allen, Javorius 2 Grant, Ryan
4 Chargers 2 Bernard, Giovani 2 Kirk, Christian
4 Eagles 2 Yeldon, T.J. 2 Lockett, Tyler
4 Vikings 1 Blount, LeGarrette 2 Meredith, Cameron
3 Rams 1 Booker, Devontae 2 Parker, DeVante
2 Ravens 1 Conner, James 2 Richardson, Paul
2 Steelers 1 Edmonds, Chase 2 Ross, John
1 Saints 1 Gore, Frank 2 Taylor, Taywan
1 Broncos 1 Ivory, Chris 2 Wallace, Mike
1 Lions 1 Kelley, Rob 2 Washington, James
1 Texans 1 Samuels, Jaylen 1 Allison, Geronimo
1 Titans 1 Williams, Jonathan 1 Amendola, Danny
1 Brown, John
1 Bryant, Dez
1 Bryant, Martavis
1 Decker, Eric
1 Matthews, Rishard
1 Moncrief, Donte
1 Sanu, Mohamed
1 Sutton, Courtland
1 Taylor, Trent
1 Westbrook, Dede
1 Williams, Tyrell
1 Wilson, Albert

 

, Expert League, Fantasy Auctions

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home