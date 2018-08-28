Fantasy Football Roundtable: Our panel of experts weigh in

The Huddle’s main “voice” comes through the keyboard of David Dorey, whether it be with his sleepers and value picks, or through his in-depth rankings or game previews.

In today’s exercise, we see how Dorey’s favored selections across an array of fantasy topics matches up with the rest of The Huddle regulars. Let’s see if we can form any kind of consensus, and even if we cannot, it is always fun to have a snapshot of differing opinions.

Category David Dorey Cory Bonini Thomas Casale Ken Pomponio Fantasy MVP Todd Gurley Davante Adams David Johnson Le’Veon Bell Must-have sleeper Mike Williams Jordan Wilkins O.J. Howard Tre’Quan Smith Must-avoid bust LeSean McCoy LeSean McCoy Jerick McKinnon Dalvin Cook Top rookie Saquon Barkley Royce Freeman Royce Freeman Saquon Barkley Rebound player Allen Robinson Jordy Nelson Andrew Luck John Brown Best value Jimmy Graham Jamison Crowder Cooper Kupp Adrian Peterson Breakout QB Patrick Mahomes Patrick Mahomes Jimmy Garoppolo Patrick Mahomes Breakout RB Sony Michel Derrick Henry Chris Carson Kenyan Drake Breakout WR Mike Williams Cooper Kupp Trent Taylor Marquise Goodwin Breakout TE O.J. Howard A. Seferian-Jenkins O.J. Howard Trey Burton Category Steve Gallo TJ Ford Harley Schultz Ryan Bonini Fantasy MVP Julio Jones David Johnson Ezekiel Elliott Russell Wilson Must-have sleeper James Washington Cameron Meredith Keelan Cole Cordarrelle Patterson Must-avoid bust Evan Engram Jerick McKinnon Jerick McKinnon Jerick McKinnon Top rookie Saquon Barkley Saquon Barkley Saquon Barkley Saquon Barkley Rebound player Emmanuel Sanders Emmanuel Sanders Allen Robinson Adrian Peterson Best value Matt Breida Lamar Miller Matthew Stafford Derek Carr Breakout QB Mitchell Trubisky Patrick Mahomes Patrick Mahomes Patrick Mahomes Breakout RB Kenyan Drake Jamaal Williams Aaron Jones Derrick Henry Breakout WR Mike Williams Corey Davis Kenny Golladay Ryan Grant Breakout TE Trey Burton Trey Burton David Njoku Trey Burton

So what stands out, other than Ryan’s extraordinarily brazen Cordarrelle Patterson inclusion? We love some Patrick Mahomes! He was the man in six of the eight breakout QB selections.

Trey Burton was picked in 50 percent of the breakout tight end spots, and O.J. Howard was the only other to gain plurality. Mike Williams was the lone player to be listed more than once in the field of breakout receivers, while breakout running backs with more than one listing were Derrick Henry and Kenyan Drake. Have to love the love for all of that youth!

The all-important prediction for fantasy MVP was spread across the board, featuring David Johnson as the only player to receive more than one vote. I leaned toward the brave side by including a wide receiver, and not just any one, but a guy who hasn’t done any this spectacular to date.

Eight picks, eight different sleepers. Perhaps some credit goes to the New Orleans Saints’ passing attack for spawning both Tre’Quan Smith and Cameron Meredith as names respected by our sage prognostication team. I’m of the mindset that Marlon Mack is no longer a thing, and for as much as I want to stick to my guns on Nyheim Hines, the practice hype just hasn’t translated to the preseason.

No one likes Jerick McKinnon very much. He made four of the eight slots for must-avoid bust, and none of us picked him as anything positive among the categories. Interestingly, Steve Gallo dislikes Evan Engram more than McKinnon, while promoting Matt Breida as the best value pick.

As the top rookie, Saquon Barkley ran away with it. It wasn’t unanimous, however. Two votes went to Royce Freeman. I cannot explain Thomas Casale’s decision, but mine was simple: There are way too many things to go wrong with the pressures of being the No. 2 overall pick in the New York market. All it takes is a slight stumble and Freeman overtakes him in fantasy production. Barkley is poised to be a good but not elite rookie. Freeman has the makings of first-year greatness at a much cheaper price (nice bonus).

Rebound votes for Allen Robinson in Chicago totaled two, matching Emmanuel Sanders. Ryan turned back the clock to advocate for Adrian Peterson defying Father Time, whereas I believe Jordy Nelson‘s 2017 regression had everything to do with Brett Hundley. Andrew Luck makes a great deal of sense if the shoulder holds up, and John Brown was an intriguing, gutsy selection by Ken Pomponio.

Ken also chose Peterson — but as the best value. This could prove to be the case if Ryan’s prognostication of a huge rebound is accurate. No player was duplicated among the best values.

Sound off on social media and tell us what you think. Which of our staff members nailed it, who’s choices were dubious, and where does Cordarrelle Patterson’s inclusion land in the pantheon of swinging for the fences?