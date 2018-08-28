Preseason injury report from Week 3

Preseason games are coming to an end. While it’s great to see the regular season almost here, unfortunately the injuries are piling up. Here’s the status of players with the most interest to the fantasy community.

Active/PUP: A player who, as a result of football-related injuries, is unable to take part in training camp practices may be assigned to the preseason PUP list. Players can be moved off the PUP list to the active roster at any time, even after one practice. (Wikipedia)

Josh Rosen, QB Cardinals – Rosen didn’t play in the Cardinals’ third preseason game with a thumb injury. The injury occurred when he hit his hand against a teammate’s helmet last week in practice. Rosen isn’t expected to be sidelined long but he’ll open the season behind Sam Bradford on the QB depth chart.

Carson Wentz, QB Eagles – Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Sunday that Wentz (knee) still hasn’t been cleared for contact. Wentz has been doing 11-on-11 drills in practice but with just over a week until the start of the season, it’s looking more likely Nick Foles will be under center when the Eagles host the Falcons.

Jay Ajayi, RB Eagles – Ajayi has been sidelined since last week with a lower body injury. The exact nature of the injury is unclear because the Eagles haven’t given out much information on it. Ajayi is expected to be the Eagles’ lead back when healthy but Corey Clement will also have a big role in the offense. Clement will see most the touches if Ajayi isn’t ready by the opener.

Saquon Barkley, RB Giants – Barkley (hamstring) returned to 7-on-7 drills Monday. The Giants are being cautious with their first-round pick after he tweaked his hamstring in the opening preseason game. Barkley is fully expected to be in the lineup Week 1 when the Giants face Jacksonville.

Rex Burkhead, RB Patriots – Burkhead (knee) missed the Patriots’ third preseason game but according to reports, the team is just saving Burkhead for the regular season. He has a minor tear in his knee and the Patriots don’t want to take any chances in the preseason. If he can stay healthy, Burkhead is in line for a heavy workload in one of the NFL’s best offenses.

Sony Michel, RB Patriots – Michel (knee) returned to practice on Sunday. The rookie has missed most of training camp after having his knee scoped. While Michel is on track to play in the opener, his role is unclear in a backfield that includes Burkhead and James White.

Ty Montgomery, RB Packers – Montgomery injured his foot in the Packers’ third preseason. Head coach Mike McCarthy said the injury is nothing serious. While Montgomery is in a crowded backfield with Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones, he still has fantasy value in PPR leagues as the Packers’ primary third-down back.

Jamison Crowder, WR Redskins – Crowder (groin) was held out of the Redskins’ third preseason game. He did return to practice last week, so missing the preseason was likely just a precaution. The Redskins badly need Crowder to return. Their offense struggled mightily without him against the Broncos’ starters in the preseason dress rehearsal.

Josh Gordon, WR Browns – Gordon is dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered shortly after returning to training camp. Browns head coach Hue Jackson said Gordon will play but not start in Week 1. Gordon remains the biggest risk/reward pick of any player in fantasy football this season.

Will Fuller, WR Texans – Fuller tweaked his hamstring last week and missed the Texans’ third preseason game. It’s a bad sign for a player who has struggled to stay healthy. Fuller has an opportunity to be part of one the NFL’s most explosive passing attacks with quarterback Deshaun Watson and receiver DeAndre Hopkins if he can stay on the field.

Marqise Lee, WR Jaguars – Lee suffered a knee injury in the Jaguars’ third preseason game and will be lost for the season. With Lee out, Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and Donte Moncrief will all fight for targets in the Jaguars’ inconsistent passing game. Cole may be the best bet with an ADP in Round 13.

Evan Engram, TE Giants – Engram suffered a concussion in the Giants’ third preseason game. He was catching passes on Monday but didn’t participate in practice. He’ll have just under two weeks to be cleared for the opener. Engram has top-5 fantasy upside when healthy.

Hayden Hurst, TE Ravens – Hurst is dealing with a stress fracture in his foot that required surgery. He’s expected to miss the start of the season. Hurst was impressive in limited time this preseason and could have fantasy value in the Ravens’ offense once healthy. Maxx Williams, Nick Boyle and Mark Andrews will fight for snaps while Hurst is out.

Delanie Walker, TE Titans – Walker (toe) said he’s very confident he’ll be ready to play in Week 1. He hasn’t practiced but the Titans are reportedly just being cautious with Walker. Assuming he’s healthy, Walker will once again be a top-10 fantasy tight end as the main weapon in Tennessee’s offense.