The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 88

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News along with a segment about risk and if certain players are worth said risk. Additionally, the guys discuss some suspended players and if you should or shouldn’t draft them and why.
