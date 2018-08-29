Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug. 22-28

Now that we’ve had some time for summer drafts to produce patterns in a substantive manner, trends are developing in flows in stock.

Using data from MyFantasyLeague.com, based on 12-team, PPR, redraft-only leagues, we’ve broken out which players have moved the most either direction in the past week.

You’ll notice more drastic swings for risers than fallers, mostly because when players free fall, it tends to be due to missing significant time from suspension, injury, demotion, etc. Many times, these players entirely fall out of the draft results.

Risers

Up Player Avg. Pick 44 Peterson, Adrian WAS RB 124.5 34 Barber, Peyton TBB RB 114.5 16 Roethlisberger, Ben PIT QB 102.2 15 Ross, John CIN WR 161.0 15 Cole, Keelan JAC WR 149.2 15 Powell, Bilal NYJ RB 145.1 15 Keenum, Case DEN QB 164.0 14 Hyde, Carlos CLE RB 77.7 13 Sanu, Mohamed ATL WR 144.5 11 Murray, Latavius MIN RB 140.7 11 Cook, Jared OAK TE 160.5 10 Moncrief, Donte JAC WR 165.9 10 Ginn Jr., Ted NOS WR 144.9 10 Doctson, Josh WAS WR 141.4 9 Carson, Chris SEA RB 107.3 9 Jackson, DeSean TBB WR 155.0 8 Rivers, Philip LAC QB 102.8 8 Ryan, Matt ATL QB 109.0 8 Westbrook, Dede JAC WR 164.2 8 Mahomes, Patrick KCC QB 121.1 8 Manning, Eli NYG QB 165.1 7 Stills, Kenny MIA WR 116.6 7 Ebron, Eric IND TE 161.7 7 White, James NEP RB 120.6 7 Brees, Drew NOS QB 67.3 7 Sanders, Emmanuel DEN WR 81.1 6 Ingram, Mark NOS RB 68.1 6 Seferian-Jenkins, Austin JAC TE 165.5 6 Burton, Trey CHI TE 88.8 6 Eifert, Tyler CIN TE 139.0 6 Goodwin, Marquise SFO WR 77.3 6 Brady, Tom NEP QB 46.2

Notables: Mostly names one expects to see this week, with the lone surprise, if you can even call it that, being Ben Roethlisberger. The 36-year-old reportedly is in amazing shape and has as much zip as ever before. He was crisp in his only preseason performance this summer, but a 16-spot jump seems a little excessive. It likely was more due to market resets at running back and receiver. Speaking of running backs, Adrian Peterson went from a fleeting appearance to a midround pick after one preseason contest. Even at 33 years old, his allure remains strong. Tampa Bay’s Peyton Barber has screamed up draftboards in recent weeks and continued his massive ascent. Marqise Lee’s season-ending injury gave Keelan Cole a boost, and Donte Moncrief also reaped the benefits of Lee’s demise.

Fallers

Down Player Avg. Pick -26 Kelley, Rob WAS RB 168.5 -25 Jones, Ronald TBB RB 99.5 -20 Penny, Rashaad SEA RB 85.4 -18 Moore, D.J. CAR WR 127.7 -17 Hines, Nyheim IND RB 173.4 -14 Hurst, Hayden BAL TE 184.2 -14 Chubb, Nick CLE RB 131.6 -13 Lee, Marqise JAC WR 157.4 -13 Parker, DeVante MIA WR 101.7 -12 Fuller, Will HOU WR 92.3 -12 Ridley, Calvin ATL WR 129.4 -12 Foreman, D’Onta HOU RB 171.9 -12 Washington, James PIT WR 177.5 -11 Crowder, Jamison WAS WR 101.6 -10 Perine, Samaje WAS RB 180.1 -10 Mayfield, Baker CLE QB 175.4 -10 Bryant, Dez FA WR 156.1 -10 Miller, Anthony CHI WR 158.6 -10 Jones, Aaron GBP RB 135.6 -9 Kupp, Cooper LAR WR 91.5 -9 Ivory, Chris BUF RB 183.2 -9 Engram, Evan NYG TE 67.7 -8 Williams, Mike LAC WR 130.1 -8 Sutton, Courtland DEN WR 170.7 -8 Allen, Josh BUF QB 207.9 -8 Austin, Tavon DAL WR 221.9 -8 Boyd, Tyler CIN WR 260.9 -8 Kirk, Christian ARI WR 167.6 -7 Mack, Marlon IND RB 97.7 -7 Luck, Andrew IND QB 85.5 -7 Davis, Corey TEN WR 63.6 -7 Cohen, Tarik CHI RB 90.8 -7 Agholor, Nelson PHI WR 111.4 -7 Clay, Charles BUF TE 173.8 -6 Njoku, David CLE TE 112.8 -6 Robinson, Allen CHI WR 49.6 -6 Wentz, Carson PHI QB 69.2 -6 Benjamin, Kelvin BUF WR 130.2 -6 Cobb, Randall GBP WR 102.1 -6 Michel, Sony NEP RB 71.6 -6 Anderson, Robby NYJ WR 97.2 -6 Johnson, Kerryon DET RB 64.1 -6 Riddick, Theo DET RB 168.1 -6 Williams, Tyrell LAC WR 168.2

Notables: The obvious dips include Rob Kelley, Ronald Jones, Rashaad Penny and Hayden Hurst due to injuries for the latter two and a loss of playing time for the former pair. Indianapolis Colts rookie Nyheim Hines has not been able to translate the practice hype into game action and has started to dramatically tumble. The strong play of veteran RB Carlos Hyde has downgraded the stock of his rookie counterpart, Nick Chubb, making the Georgia product a bit of a value pick given Hyde’s injury history. People are finally starting to cool their jets on Dez Bryant landing somewhere worthwhile, at least before the season begins.