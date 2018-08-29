USA Today Sports

Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug. 22-28

Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug. 22-28

Player Analysis

Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug. 22-28

(Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports)

Now that we’ve had some time for summer drafts to produce patterns in a substantive manner, trends are developing in flows in stock.

Using data from MyFantasyLeague.com, based on 12-team, PPR, redraft-only leagues, we’ve broken out which players have moved the most either direction in the past week.

You’ll notice more drastic swings for risers than fallers, mostly because when players free fall, it tends to be due to missing significant time from suspension, injury, demotion, etc. Many times, these players entirely fall out of the draft results.

Risers

Up
Player
Avg. Pick
44
Peterson, Adrian WAS RB
124.5
34
Barber, Peyton TBB RB
114.5
16
Roethlisberger, Ben PIT QB
102.2
15
Ross, John CIN WR
161.0
15
Cole, Keelan JAC WR
149.2
15
Powell, Bilal NYJ RB
145.1
15
Keenum, Case DEN QB
164.0
14
Hyde, Carlos CLE RB
77.7
13
Sanu, Mohamed ATL WR
144.5
11
Murray, Latavius MIN RB
140.7
11
Cook, Jared OAK TE
160.5
10
Moncrief, Donte JAC WR
165.9
10
Ginn Jr., Ted NOS WR
144.9
10
Doctson, Josh WAS WR
141.4
9
Carson, Chris SEA RB
107.3
9
Jackson, DeSean TBB WR
155.0
8
Rivers, Philip LAC QB
102.8
8
Ryan, Matt ATL QB
109.0
8
Westbrook, Dede JAC WR
164.2
8
Mahomes, Patrick KCC QB
121.1
8
Manning, Eli NYG QB
165.1
7
Stills, Kenny MIA WR
116.6
7
Ebron, Eric IND TE
161.7
7
White, James NEP RB
120.6
7
Brees, Drew NOS QB
67.3
7
Sanders, Emmanuel DEN WR
81.1
6
Ingram, Mark NOS RB
68.1
6
Seferian-Jenkins, Austin JAC TE
165.5
6
Burton, Trey CHI TE
88.8
6
Eifert, Tyler CIN TE
139.0
6
Goodwin, Marquise SFO WR
77.3
6
Brady, Tom NEP QB
46.2

Notables: Mostly names one expects to see this week, with the lone surprise, if you can even call it that, being Ben Roethlisberger. The 36-year-old reportedly is in amazing shape and has as much zip as ever before. He was crisp in his only preseason performance this summer, but a 16-spot jump seems a little excessive. It likely was more due to market resets at running back and receiver. Speaking of running backs, Adrian Peterson went from a fleeting appearance to a midround pick after one preseason contest. Even at 33 years old, his allure remains strong. Tampa Bay’s Peyton Barber has screamed up draftboards in recent weeks and continued his massive ascent. Marqise Lee’s season-ending injury gave Keelan Cole a boost, and Donte Moncrief also reaped the benefits of Lee’s demise.

It’s not too late to sign up and get in The Huddle!

Fallers

Down
Player
Avg. Pick
-26
Kelley, Rob WAS RB
168.5
-25
Jones, Ronald TBB RB
99.5
-20
Penny, Rashaad SEA RB
85.4
-18
Moore, D.J. CAR WR
127.7
-17
Hines, Nyheim IND RB
173.4
-14
Hurst, Hayden BAL TE
184.2
-14
Chubb, Nick CLE RB
131.6
-13
Lee, Marqise JAC WR
157.4
-13
Parker, DeVante MIA WR
101.7
-12
Fuller, Will HOU WR
92.3
-12
Ridley, Calvin ATL WR
129.4
-12
Foreman, D’Onta HOU RB
171.9
-12
Washington, James PIT WR
177.5
-11
Crowder, Jamison WAS WR
101.6
-10
Perine, Samaje WAS RB
180.1
-10
Mayfield, Baker CLE QB
175.4
-10
Bryant, Dez FA WR
156.1
-10
Miller, Anthony CHI WR
158.6
-10
Jones, Aaron GBP RB
135.6
-9
Kupp, Cooper LAR WR
91.5
-9
Ivory, Chris BUF RB
183.2
-9
Engram, Evan NYG TE
67.7
-8
Williams, Mike LAC WR
130.1
-8
Sutton, Courtland DEN WR
170.7
-8
Allen, Josh BUF QB
207.9
-8
Austin, Tavon DAL WR
221.9
-8
Boyd, Tyler CIN WR
260.9
-8
Kirk, Christian ARI WR
167.6
-7
Mack, Marlon IND RB
97.7
-7
Luck, Andrew IND QB
85.5
-7
Davis, Corey TEN WR
63.6
-7
Cohen, Tarik CHI RB
90.8
-7
Agholor, Nelson PHI WR
111.4
-7
Clay, Charles BUF TE
173.8
-6
Njoku, David CLE TE
112.8
-6
Robinson, Allen CHI WR
49.6
-6
Wentz, Carson PHI QB
69.2
-6
Benjamin, Kelvin BUF WR
130.2
-6
Cobb, Randall GBP WR
102.1
-6
Michel, Sony NEP RB
71.6
-6
Anderson, Robby NYJ WR
97.2
-6
Johnson, Kerryon DET RB
64.1
-6
Riddick, Theo DET RB
168.1
-6
Williams, Tyrell LAC WR
168.2

Notables: The obvious dips include Rob Kelley, Ronald Jones, Rashaad Penny and Hayden Hurst due to injuries for the latter two and a loss of playing time for the former pair. Indianapolis Colts rookie Nyheim Hines has not been able to translate the practice hype into game action and has started to dramatically tumble. The strong play of veteran RB Carlos Hyde has downgraded the stock of his rookie counterpart, Nick Chubb, making the Georgia product a bit of a value pick given Hyde’s injury history. People are finally starting to cool their jets on Dez Bryant landing somewhere worthwhile, at least before the season begins.

, , , Player Analysis

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home