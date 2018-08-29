Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug. 22-28

Now that we’ve had some time for summer drafts to produce patterns in a substantive manner, trends are developing in flows in stock.
Using data from MyFantasyLeague.com, based on 12-team, PPR, redraft-only leagues, we’ve broken out which players have moved the most either direction in the past week.
You’ll notice more drastic swings for risers than fallers, mostly because when players free fall, it tends to be due to missing significant time from suspension, injury, demotion, etc. Many times, these players entirely fall out of the draft results.
Risers
|
Up
|
Player
|
Avg. Pick
|
44
|
Peterson, Adrian WAS RB
|
124.5
|
34
|
Barber, Peyton TBB RB
|
114.5
|
16
|
Roethlisberger, Ben PIT QB
|
102.2
|
15
|
Ross, John CIN WR
|
161.0
|
15
|
Cole, Keelan JAC WR
|
149.2
|
15
|
Powell, Bilal NYJ RB
|
145.1
|
15
|
Keenum, Case DEN QB
|
164.0
|
14
|
Hyde, Carlos CLE RB
|
77.7
|
13
|
Sanu, Mohamed ATL WR
|
144.5
|
11
|
Murray, Latavius MIN RB
|
140.7
|
11
|
Cook, Jared OAK TE
|
160.5
|
10
|
Moncrief, Donte JAC WR
|
165.9
|
10
|
Ginn Jr., Ted NOS WR
|
144.9
|
10
|
Doctson, Josh WAS WR
|
141.4
|
9
|
Carson, Chris SEA RB
|
107.3
|
9
|
Jackson, DeSean TBB WR
|
155.0
|
8
|
Rivers, Philip LAC QB
|
102.8
|
8
|
Ryan, Matt ATL QB
|
109.0
|
8
|
Westbrook, Dede JAC WR
|
164.2
|
8
|
Mahomes, Patrick KCC QB
|
121.1
|
8
|
Manning, Eli NYG QB
|
165.1
|
7
|
Stills, Kenny MIA WR
|
116.6
|
7
|
Ebron, Eric IND TE
|
161.7
|
7
|
White, James NEP RB
|
120.6
|
7
|
Brees, Drew NOS QB
|
67.3
|
7
|
Sanders, Emmanuel DEN WR
|
81.1
|
6
|
Ingram, Mark NOS RB
|
68.1
|
6
|
Seferian-Jenkins, Austin JAC TE
|
165.5
|
6
|
Burton, Trey CHI TE
|
88.8
|
6
|
Eifert, Tyler CIN TE
|
139.0
|
6
|
Goodwin, Marquise SFO WR
|
77.3
|
6
|
Brady, Tom NEP QB
|
46.2
Notables: Mostly names one expects to see this week, with the lone surprise, if you can even call it that, being Ben Roethlisberger. The 36-year-old reportedly is in amazing shape and has as much zip as ever before. He was crisp in his only preseason performance this summer, but a 16-spot jump seems a little excessive. It likely was more due to market resets at running back and receiver. Speaking of running backs, Adrian Peterson went from a fleeting appearance to a midround pick after one preseason contest. Even at 33 years old, his allure remains strong. Tampa Bay’s Peyton Barber has screamed up draftboards in recent weeks and continued his massive ascent. Marqise Lee’s season-ending injury gave Keelan Cole a boost, and Donte Moncrief also reaped the benefits of Lee’s demise.
It’s not too late to sign up and get in The Huddle!
Fallers
|
Down
|
Player
|
Avg. Pick
|
-26
|
Kelley, Rob WAS RB
|
168.5
|
-25
|
Jones, Ronald TBB RB
|
99.5
|
-20
|
Penny, Rashaad SEA RB
|
85.4
|
-18
|
Moore, D.J. CAR WR
|
127.7
|
-17
|
Hines, Nyheim IND RB
|
173.4
|
-14
|
Hurst, Hayden BAL TE
|
184.2
|
-14
|
Chubb, Nick CLE RB
|
131.6
|
-13
|
Lee, Marqise JAC WR
|
157.4
|
-13
|
Parker, DeVante MIA WR
|
101.7
|
-12
|
Fuller, Will HOU WR
|
92.3
|
-12
|
Ridley, Calvin ATL WR
|
129.4
|
-12
|
Foreman, D’Onta HOU RB
|
171.9
|
-12
|
Washington, James PIT WR
|
177.5
|
-11
|
Crowder, Jamison WAS WR
|
101.6
|
-10
|
Perine, Samaje WAS RB
|
180.1
|
-10
|
Mayfield, Baker CLE QB
|
175.4
|
-10
|
Bryant, Dez FA WR
|
156.1
|
-10
|
Miller, Anthony CHI WR
|
158.6
|
-10
|
Jones, Aaron GBP RB
|
135.6
|
-9
|
Kupp, Cooper LAR WR
|
91.5
|
-9
|
Ivory, Chris BUF RB
|
183.2
|
-9
|
Engram, Evan NYG TE
|
67.7
|
-8
|
Williams, Mike LAC WR
|
130.1
|
-8
|
Sutton, Courtland DEN WR
|
170.7
|
-8
|
Allen, Josh BUF QB
|
207.9
|
-8
|
Austin, Tavon DAL WR
|
221.9
|
-8
|
Boyd, Tyler CIN WR
|
260.9
|
-8
|
Kirk, Christian ARI WR
|
167.6
|
-7
|
Mack, Marlon IND RB
|
97.7
|
-7
|
Luck, Andrew IND QB
|
85.5
|
-7
|
Davis, Corey TEN WR
|
63.6
|
-7
|
Cohen, Tarik CHI RB
|
90.8
|
-7
|
Agholor, Nelson PHI WR
|
111.4
|
-7
|
Clay, Charles BUF TE
|
173.8
|
-6
|
Njoku, David CLE TE
|
112.8
|
-6
|
Robinson, Allen CHI WR
|
49.6
|
-6
|
Wentz, Carson PHI QB
|
69.2
|
-6
|
Benjamin, Kelvin BUF WR
|
130.2
|
-6
|
Cobb, Randall GBP WR
|
102.1
|
-6
|
Michel, Sony NEP RB
|
71.6
|
-6
|
Anderson, Robby NYJ WR
|
97.2
|
-6
|
Johnson, Kerryon DET RB
|
64.1
|
-6
|
Riddick, Theo DET RB
|
168.1
|
-6
|
Williams, Tyrell LAC WR
|
168.2
Notables: The obvious dips include Rob Kelley, Ronald Jones, Rashaad Penny and Hayden Hurst due to injuries for the latter two and a loss of playing time for the former pair. Indianapolis Colts rookie Nyheim Hines has not been able to translate the practice hype into game action and has started to dramatically tumble. The strong play of veteran RB Carlos Hyde has downgraded the stock of his rookie counterpart, Nick Chubb, making the Georgia product a bit of a value pick given Hyde’s injury history. People are finally starting to cool their jets on Dez Bryant landing somewhere worthwhile, at least before the season begins.