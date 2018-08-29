Sleepers and Value Plays: Quarterbacks FINAL UPDATE

A sleeper quarterback is a player taken as a backup who ends up worthy of being a starter or at least far outplays the draft slot where you selected him. Average Draft Positions (ADP) are taken from MyFantasyLeague.com using only real drafts conducted after August 25.

The Average Draft order shows a general picture of how your draft will happen and where values/sleepers and bad values/busts likely exist. Any green check means the player is a good value that could be taken earlier. A red “X” signifies an overvalued player that is a bad value or just too high of a risk for that spot.

Sleepers and Value Plays: Running Backs

Average Draft order – Value plays

ADP Value Team Quarterback 1 GBP Rodgers, Aaron No real question here – top QB when healthy. 2 HOU Watson, Deshaun Should be hard to consider a QB #2 when he only played seven games but three ranked #1 for that week. Exciting as any QB in the league. 3 NEP Brady, Tom He may be mortal but so far a lack of any proof. 4 SEA Wilson, Russell #1 QB last year, A lock to be Top 10 and a safe bet for Top 5. Losing Graham and OC Darrell Bevell is concerning. 5 CAR Newton, Cam New offense but the same dual threat that was Top 2 in two of last three years. 6 NOS Brees, Drew After being Top 5 for the last decade, the Saints found a rushing game and Brees no longer needs to throw for 5000 yards. This is not a bad pick, just a tad early for his new reality. 7 PHI Wentz, Carson Injuries don’t matter like they used to. May have been #1 QB but missed final 3 games. PHI lack of clarity on his health and Week 1 is bothersome. Grab Foles just in case. He’s Top-3 when healthy. 8 MIN Cousins, Kirk Top 10 for the last three years in WAS but in MIN has a far better rushing offense and defense. Still solid but this high says he has to throw a lot and that just ain’t true anymore. 9 IND Luck, Andrew Missed 2017, did not throw for 18 months, new offense, new coaches, new receivers. There is an obvious upside but it is concerning how rusty he appeared in preseason games. Taken this early seems excessively risky. 10 DET Stafford, Matthew The reality is that Stafford is a lock to be a Top 8 QB each year but rarely ends up better than #5. Consistently good without ever being great. 11 SFO Garoppolo, Jimmy Yes, we all saw him blow up at the end of 2017. Has promise but not this much. At least not yet. At least pair him with another QB that you can rely on. 12 LAC Rivers, Philip Rodney Dangerfield of the NFL. Rivers has been no worse than #10 for the last five years. But hasn’t been better than #6. Like Stafford, always good and rarely great.

Sleepers and over-valued players

ADP Value Team Quarterback 13 PIT Roethlisberger, Ben No problem making him a deep starter. Arguably the best WR tandem in the NFL and maybe the best trio if James Washington reprises his college success. Will miss one or two games every year. And never runs. But Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster ensure plenty of passing success. 14 ATL Ryan, Matt Took a big step down when Kyle Shanahan left for SF. Capable of Top 5 but not sure OC Steve Sarkisian is capable of improving a down 2017. Great backup. 15 LAR Goff, Jared Apparently HC Sean McVay > HC Jeff Fisher. 29 TDs last year in a new system. This should be the worst he’ll do. Light schedule. 16 KCC Mahomes, Patrick Pure upside that is everything that Alex Smith wasn’t. And he has Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins. Draft as a backup but don’t be surprised if he merits a start. 17 DAL Prescott, Dak Lost his best receivers. DAL says they don’t need a #1 WR. That means they have one but he probably doesn’t matter. At least he runs. Not a lot of upside here. 18 TEN Mariota, Marcus Maybe when everyone finally writes him off, then he’ll start to meet the annual optimism that has never been satisfied. Got even worse last year. Same receivers as 2017. Meh. 19 WAS Smith, Alex Comes off a career-best year that still saw him set adrift by the Chiefs. Losing Derrius Guice and an easier schedule could mean Smith delivers. Peterson may help the rushing offense but Smith will need to throw. His history scares me off. 20 OAK Carr, Derek He’s never been better than the #14 fantasy QB. New offense to learn with Chuckie directing the team. This deep is about right. Decent backup. 21 TBB Winston, Jameis If you get a QB for the first month, then switching over to Winston could pay dividends. Not a bad ploy if you waited to get QBs. After first month should deliver like a QB1. 22 CHI Trubisky, Mitchell First-year struggles with an injury-decimated offense no surprise. New coaches and receivers will help the 1.01 from 2017 to meet expectations. 23 DEN Keenum, Case After his first good season in five years, Keenum lands on his fourth NFL team as an actual starter. The good news – he’s still an upgrade over the 2017 Broncos. The downside – he’ll cover your bye week and nothing else. 24 NYG Manning, Eli Has all his receivers back again but may have a rushing game that drives down the need to pass. Not much upside here.

Best of the Rest:

Blake Bortles: Has a great schedule, a gaggle of moderately talented receivers and he’s been no worse than No. 13 for the last three years. Losing Marqise Lee doesn’t help.

Baker Mayfield – Tyrod Taylor is the starter… wink, wink… say no more …

Lamar Jackson – Deep fantasy roster? Why not? Joe Flacco may be re-energized but he could still be Joe Flacco.