Sleepers and Value Plays: Running Backs FINAL UPDATE

ADP Value Team Running Back

25 NO Ingram, Mark Would have been a first rounder but four-game suspension sours his fantasy outlook. Fantasy RB1 for the last three years. Offers great production if you have other options for the first month. The #6 best RB from 2017 at an RB3 price? I can find someone else for a month.

26 NEP Michel, Sony NE has a long line of average backs who have one great year . Michel is more talented than any of them. Michel injured his knee in but is reported to be ready for the regular season. RB3 price for big upside. This is the sort of risk you should take – but it is a risk all the same.

27 GBP Williams, Jamaal Packers like their committee and only injuries pare it down to a reliable level. Williams is the top pick here but he runs the risk of sharing in any game. GB is never going to feature a top rushing offense. Has risen in ADP in August.

28 TEN Lewis, Dion Plus Lewis had just one good year of his six on three different teams. Seems like another NE back cashing in on one good year only to turn back into a pumpkin on his next team. I’d hold off since I like RBs with more than one good season every six years.

29 NEP Burkhead, Rex Burkhead scored 8 TDs with 518 total yards in 2017 but Pats drafted a first round RB in Sony Michel. And James White still there. And Burkhead already banged up. Could post decent numbers, if healthy, if only at the first of the season. He’s not where NE wants to end up but he is where they may start this year.

30 CLE Hyde, Carlos Three-man backfield is bad enough. Hyde is expected to be the RB1 to start but will look over his shoulder at Chubb all year long. A little early for a guy in a committee likely to change.

31 ATL Coleman, Tevin Nothing wrong here since Coleman ranked #22 and #20 for the last two years. But he has almost no upside and will always defer to Devonta Freeman. Will get something every week, but rarely a lot.

32 SEA Penny, Rashaad Seahawks have a horrible schedule, bad offensive line. Chris Carson has been the #1 RB in camp so far though it won’t last. Has a chance for a big workload eventually but a tough spot to start.

33 CHI Cohen, Tarik New offense under HC Matt Nagy didn’t use a committee back in KC. Should produce weekly stats just not often big production. Gets leftovers from Jordan Howard. Likely inconsistent.

34 CLE Johnson, Duke Johnson had a huge 2017 thanks to a lack of viable receivers. That is not the case this year in yet another new offense. OC Todd Haley did not use committees in PIT. Johnson is still a little risky here. Was #31 in 2016 with a worse backfield.

35 IND Mack, Marlon Mack may be the primary back in IND. But it will be a committee along with Nyheim Hines and maybe Jordan Wilkins. Mack was nothing special last year.

36 TBB Jones, Ronald Doug Martin’s replacement has upside and risk. Has lost the starting job to Peyton Barber but should eventually climb to the top. His troubles in receiving and pass protection concerning but home-run hitter that could deliver RB2 stats at least by mid-season. Has fallen in ADP this summer.

37 WAS Thompson, Chris Losing Derrius Guice benefits Thompson but he is recovering from a broken fibula and said he may not be 100% until mid-season. I’d let someone else play that waiting game.

38 SEA Carson, Chris Could be the RB1 for SEA to start the year but that won’t last with Rashaad Penny there. Good handcuff and minor upside if Penny struggles or is hurt. But bad schedule and O-line.

39 NYJ Crowell, Isaiah On many of my teams. A clear RB1 taken this late? Over 1000 total yards last two years in CLE. Now has only Bilal Powell behind him? Crowell won’t ever be Top 10 but he should be a lock for better than this RB4 slot. Could turn in RB2 stats in some weeks.

40 TBB Barber, Peyton TB starter but Ronald Jones will challenge for the primary role at least eventually. Barber has impressed this summer and will get the chance to hold onto the starting gig.

41 NEP White, James No chance he’ll be better than a RB3 or RB4 overall but will have some good games and offers the “give me at least a few points” role for your backfield.

42 WAS Peterson, Adrian Peterson burned fantasy owners badly in 2017 and will be no more durable. But this late, any starting RB is a worthy pick and he looked sharp in the preseason game.

43 CLE Chubb, Nick The Browns backfield is crowded with Chubb, Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson. But Chubb has the highest pedigree of them all. Still a risky pick but this deep they all are and yet with less upside than Chubb has. But he has the best shot at a significant role if only by next year.

44 CIN Bernard, Giovani Always good to have on roster. Never a big game but something every week in case your starters get injured or are on bye. Usually ends up about 1000 yards and a few TDs if healthy.

45 MIN Murray, Latavius Dalvin Cook is going to be the workhorse but Murray is a good handcuff. Scored eight TDs last year. MIN hopes they don’t end up with him again but a prudent hold for the Cook owner. A bit early for a handcuff.

46 CAR Anderson, C.J. Anderson takes over for Jonathan Stewart but no upside here and a better chance of a decline on a new team. Anderson is only 27 and has a career 4.6 YPC but less than durable and would disappear for stretches in DEN.

47 DEN Booker, Devontae Should get some use in DEN backfield and a nice add for the Royce Freeman owner. Likely better stats early in year than late when Freeman gets more work.

48 NYJ Powell, Bilal Elijah McGuire was starting to pass Powell on the depth chart as the third-down back but broke his foot. Powell starts the year as the RB2 but may not finish it the same.

49 GBP Montgomery, Ty Collect the set of GB RBs and maybe it will become clear which one gets the biggest week. And maybe it won’t. Montgomery likely the third-down back. Messy situation is easy enough to avoid.

50 PHI Clement, Corey Solid pick for the Ajayi owner as a backup but ended 2017 with just five or six touches once Ajayi got underway.

51 DET Riddick, Theo Two years with OC Jim Bob Cooter and two 700-yard seasons with a few scores. May see less work if Kerryon Johnson meets or exceeds expectations.

52 BAL Allen, Javorius Same role created 841 yards and six touchdowns last year. Definitely a good bye-week guy or in case your backfield gets stripped in just one week.

53 DET Blount, LeGarrette He’s 32 years old and had one big year for NE. Short-yardage guy only ran for three TDs in PHI. Will be inconsistent #3 RB for Eagles at best.

54 WAS Kelley, Rob The loss of Derrius Guice erased the depth chart. But the Redskins signed Adrian Peterson and that makes Kelley an even worse risk to take.

55 IND Wilkins, Jordan This late – why not? The backfield in IND is hardly set in stone and Wilkins has a chance at appreciable workload.

56 OAK Martin, Doug Two great years, three horrible ones. Kicked to the curb by the Bucs, lands in OAK where Marshawn Lynch isn’t up to a monster workload. Chances are good he’ll flop again but the risk is worth it and HC Jon Gruden talked him up.

57 HOU Foreman, D’Onta Will compete for primary RB job once he is healthy but his Achilles injury may not be cleared up by the start of the season. RB depth stash but enough upside to rate as an RB4 if only eventually. This is one of the RB1-in-waiting situations.

58 PIT Conner, James Nothing but a handcuff for Le’Veon Bell but what if…. I’m starting to make Conner a final round pick because if Bell doesn’t show up or gets hurt, you won’t be able to afford him as a free agent.

59 SFO Breida, Matt As an undrafted rookie, totaled 645 yards and three TDs. Since Jerrick McKinnon never had more than 159 carries in the NFL, Breida may come into play more this year. As an RB5, I would be all over this. Was talked up some by HC Kyle Shanahan. Missing preseason with a bum shoulder but expected to be ready for Week 1.