Sleepers and Value Plays: Running Backs FINAL UPDATE

A sleeper running back is a player taken as a backup who ends up worthy of being a starter or at least far outplays the draft slot where you selected him. Average Draft Positions (ADP) are taken from MyFantasyLeague.com using only real drafts conducted after August 25.
The Average Draft order shows a general picture of how your draft will unfold and where values/sleepers and bad values/busts likely exist. Any green check means the player is a good value that could be taken earlier. A red “X” signifies an overvalued player that is a bad value or just too high of a risk for that spot.
Sleepers and Value Plays: Tight Ends
Average Draft order – Value plays
|ADP
|Value
|Team
|Running Back
|1
|LAR
|Gurley, Todd
|The beast topped 2000 total yards last year and has an easier schedule for 2017. This is why we hate the guy with the #1 pick.
|2
|PIT
|Bell, Le’Veon
|Holdout last year didn’t really impact him. But so far he’s not saying exactly when he will show up. Fully expected to play, but his first good game will have every fantasy owner start to breathe again.
|3
|DAL
|Elliott, Ezekiel
|Elliott slated to catch more. Judging by the roster, maybe just let Elliott play a Single Wing QB to cut down on hand-off time. O-line injuries concern but Elliott will get a ridiculous volume of touches.
|4
|ARI
|Johnson, David
|Understandable why he is here. He was #1 with 2118 total yards in 2016. I’d likely pass since new QB, new offense, terrible O-line. But Johnson may get an obscene amount of touches and looked great in preseason games.
|5
|NYG
|Barkley, Saquon
|NYG upgraded line. The last 3 years, the #1 rookie back ended Top 10. Definitely a first-round pick but this early is before the 2017 Rookie of the Year and the 2017 NFL rushing leader. Maybe two spots back. Great pick but a couple of spots early.
|6
|NOS
|Kamara, Alvin
|Ended as the #3 fantasy RB last year and now gets more work while Mark Ingram is on a timeout. This seems like a steal. Was Rookie of the Year.
|7
|JAC
|Fournette, Leonard
|Already totaled 1342 yards and 10 TD as a rookie and has a better schedule this year.
|8
|LAC
|Gordon, Melvin
|Nice value. No worse than the #7 fantasy back for last two years and catching him at #8 shows how deep the RBs are this year.
|9
|KCC
|Hunt, Kareem
|The NFL rushing leader as the #9 pick the next year? Seems like a bargain. Plus he catches.
|10
|MIN
|Cook, Dalvin
|He only lasted four games before his ACL injury but is back to health. His first 4 games had a pace of 1416 rush yards, 360 receiving yards and 8 TDs. Would feel better if he had played in the preseason.
|11
|CAR
|McCaffrey, Christian
|McCaffery was the #9 back last year and he’s slated to see more work with Jonathan Stewart gone. Less likely to have high carries than the first 10 RBs but can make it up with another 80 receptions.
|12
|ATL
|Freeman, Devonta
|Freeman who turned in two big seasons but fell to #13 last year when OC Kyle Shanahan left. Jury still out that improvement is on the way.
|13
|CIN
|Mixon, Joe
|Seems high for 3.5 YPC as a rookie on just 178 carries. Giovani Bernard will take his cut as well. He’ll improve, but I’d want him several spots back. Plenty of people think he is a sleeper and he will get a better workload but not sold yet.
|14
|CHI
|Howard, Jordan
|Production fell a bit last year as the CHI offense imploded but still had 1247 total yards and 9 TDs. New offense wants to rely on him and should feature actual passing success this year. Howard also gets one of the best schedules too. Love this pick. Would consider him as a low-end RB1.
|15
|SFO
|McKinnon, Jerick
|$37M for four years seems pretty high for a guy with no more than 991 total yards in any of his four seasons. But he lands on a very promising offense and gets every chance to produce big stats. Less high on him than most but RB2 is probably his right spot.
|16
|BUF
|McCoy, LeSean
|The Bills are installing a new offense and QB and the offensive line is a big problem. And the 30-year-old back comes off a 346 touch 2017. Legal situation is “still open.”. Just a bad feeling this year.
|17
|MIA
|Drake, Kenyan
|Fins will rely on a committee backfield and Frank Gore will have some role. Kalen Ballage may as well. Had a few 20-carry games in 2017 when there were no other RBs of note.
|18
|BAL
|Collins, Alex
|Already had 212-973-6 last year and started the season with fewer carries. Clear BAL RB1 now with not much challenge from Javorious Allen or Kenneth Dixon. One-year contract means he needs a big year.
|19
|PHI
|Ajayi, Jay
|Eagles have used a committee backfield but there is speculation he gets a much bigger load now that he is familiar with the offense including kudos from the RB coach. Had 14 to 18 carries in the final games last year. Totaled 1423 yards and eight TDs in 2016 in MIA.
|20
|TEN
|Henry, Derrick
|Speaking of ex-NE backs, Dion Lewis knocked down the value of Henry but that may be premature. With DeMarco Murray gone, Henry is the clear primary rusher and he’s worked on receiving as well. He’ll be at least this good and likely better.
|21
|HOU
|Miller, Lamar
|A primary RB with a recognizable name but this is his ceiling. Chances are he declines more when D’Onta Foreman gets healthy. Bad schedule and even worse O-line
|22
|DEN
|Freeman, Royce
|Another top rookie RB landing on a team ripe for someone to finally matter in the backfield. Devontae Booker? Probably not. New QB could re-energize the offense and Freeman is a dual threat.
|23
|DET
|Johnson, Kerryon
|Johnson has promise but DET relies on a committee backfield and hasn’t produced a significant fantasy RB in literally decades. Was sharp in preseason games. Upside makes this pick feel better.
|24
|OAK
|Marshawn Lynch
|His un-retirement totaled 1042 yards and seven TDs. He’ll be lucky to reach that as a 32 Y.O. back. Minimal use as a receiver also limits him.
Sleepers and over-valued players
|ADP
|Value
|Team
|Running Back
|25
|NO
|Ingram, Mark
|Would have been a first rounder but four-game suspension sours his fantasy outlook. Fantasy RB1 for the last three years. Offers great production if you have other options for the first month. The #6 best RB from 2017 at an RB3 price? I can find someone else for a month.
|26
|NEP
|Michel, Sony
|NE has a long line of average backs who have one great year . Michel is more talented than any of them. Michel injured his knee in but is reported to be ready for the regular season. RB3 price for big upside. This is the sort of risk you should take – but it is a risk all the same.
|27
|GBP
|Williams, Jamaal
|Packers like their committee and only injuries pare it down to a reliable level. Williams is the top pick here but he runs the risk of sharing in any game. GB is never going to feature a top rushing offense. Has risen in ADP in August.
|28
|TEN
|Lewis, Dion
|Plus Lewis had just one good year of his six on three different teams. Seems like another NE back cashing in on one good year only to turn back into a pumpkin on his next team. I’d hold off since I like RBs with more than one good season every six years.
|29
|NEP
|Burkhead, Rex
|Burkhead scored 8 TDs with 518 total yards in 2017 but Pats drafted a first round RB in Sony Michel. And James White still there. And Burkhead already banged up. Could post decent numbers, if healthy, if only at the first of the season. He’s not where NE wants to end up but he is where they may start this year.
|30
|CLE
|Hyde, Carlos
|Three-man backfield is bad enough. Hyde is expected to be the RB1 to start but will look over his shoulder at Chubb all year long. A little early for a guy in a committee likely to change.
|31
|ATL
|Coleman, Tevin
|Nothing wrong here since Coleman ranked #22 and #20 for the last two years. But he has almost no upside and will always defer to Devonta Freeman. Will get something every week, but rarely a lot.
|32
|SEA
|Penny, Rashaad
|Seahawks have a horrible schedule, bad offensive line. Chris Carson has been the #1 RB in camp so far though it won’t last. Has a chance for a big workload eventually but a tough spot to start.
|33
|CHI
|Cohen, Tarik
|New offense under HC Matt Nagy didn’t use a committee back in KC. Should produce weekly stats just not often big production. Gets leftovers from Jordan Howard. Likely inconsistent.
|34
|CLE
|Johnson, Duke
|Johnson had a huge 2017 thanks to a lack of viable receivers. That is not the case this year in yet another new offense. OC Todd Haley did not use committees in PIT. Johnson is still a little risky here. Was #31 in 2016 with a worse backfield.
|35
|IND
|Mack, Marlon
|Mack may be the primary back in IND. But it will be a committee along with Nyheim Hines and maybe Jordan Wilkins. Mack was nothing special last year.
|36
|TBB
|Jones, Ronald
|Doug Martin’s replacement has upside and risk. Has lost the starting job to Peyton Barber but should eventually climb to the top. His troubles in receiving and pass protection concerning but home-run hitter that could deliver RB2 stats at least by mid-season. Has fallen in ADP this summer.
|37
|WAS
|Thompson, Chris
|Losing Derrius Guice benefits Thompson but he is recovering from a broken fibula and said he may not be 100% until mid-season. I’d let someone else play that waiting game.
|38
|SEA
|Carson, Chris
|Could be the RB1 for SEA to start the year but that won’t last with Rashaad Penny there. Good handcuff and minor upside if Penny struggles or is hurt. But bad schedule and O-line.
|39
|NYJ
|Crowell, Isaiah
|On many of my teams. A clear RB1 taken this late? Over 1000 total yards last two years in CLE. Now has only Bilal Powell behind him? Crowell won’t ever be Top 10 but he should be a lock for better than this RB4 slot. Could turn in RB2 stats in some weeks.
|40
|TBB
|Barber, Peyton
|TB starter but Ronald Jones will challenge for the primary role at least eventually. Barber has impressed this summer and will get the chance to hold onto the starting gig.
|41
|NEP
|White, James
|No chance he’ll be better than a RB3 or RB4 overall but will have some good games and offers the “give me at least a few points” role for your backfield.
|42
|WAS
|Peterson, Adrian
|Peterson burned fantasy owners badly in 2017 and will be no more durable. But this late, any starting RB is a worthy pick and he looked sharp in the preseason game.
|43
|CLE
|Chubb, Nick
|The Browns backfield is crowded with Chubb, Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson. But Chubb has the highest pedigree of them all. Still a risky pick but this deep they all are and yet with less upside than Chubb has. But he has the best shot at a significant role if only by next year.
|44
|CIN
|Bernard, Giovani
|Always good to have on roster. Never a big game but something every week in case your starters get injured or are on bye. Usually ends up about 1000 yards and a few TDs if healthy.
|45
|MIN
|Murray, Latavius
|Dalvin Cook is going to be the workhorse but Murray is a good handcuff. Scored eight TDs last year. MIN hopes they don’t end up with him again but a prudent hold for the Cook owner. A bit early for a handcuff.
|46
|CAR
|Anderson, C.J.
|Anderson takes over for Jonathan Stewart but no upside here and a better chance of a decline on a new team. Anderson is only 27 and has a career 4.6 YPC but less than durable and would disappear for stretches in DEN.
|47
|DEN
|Booker, Devontae
|Should get some use in DEN backfield and a nice add for the Royce Freeman owner. Likely better stats early in year than late when Freeman gets more work.
|48
|NYJ
|Powell, Bilal
|Elijah McGuire was starting to pass Powell on the depth chart as the third-down back but broke his foot. Powell starts the year as the RB2 but may not finish it the same.
|49
|GBP
|Montgomery, Ty
|Collect the set of GB RBs and maybe it will become clear which one gets the biggest week. And maybe it won’t. Montgomery likely the third-down back. Messy situation is easy enough to avoid.
|50
|PHI
|Clement, Corey
|Solid pick for the Ajayi owner as a backup but ended 2017 with just five or six touches once Ajayi got underway.
|51
|DET
|Riddick, Theo
|Two years with OC Jim Bob Cooter and two 700-yard seasons with a few scores. May see less work if Kerryon Johnson meets or exceeds expectations.
|52
|BAL
|Allen, Javorius
|Same role created 841 yards and six touchdowns last year. Definitely a good bye-week guy or in case your backfield gets stripped in just one week.
|53
|DET
|Blount, LeGarrette
|He’s 32 years old and had one big year for NE. Short-yardage guy only ran for three TDs in PHI. Will be inconsistent #3 RB for Eagles at best.
|54
|WAS
|Kelley, Rob
|The loss of Derrius Guice erased the depth chart. But the Redskins signed Adrian Peterson and that makes Kelley an even worse risk to take.
|55
|IND
|Wilkins, Jordan
|This late – why not? The backfield in IND is hardly set in stone and Wilkins has a chance at appreciable workload.
|56
|OAK
|Martin, Doug
|Two great years, three horrible ones. Kicked to the curb by the Bucs, lands in OAK where Marshawn Lynch isn’t up to a monster workload. Chances are good he’ll flop again but the risk is worth it and HC Jon Gruden talked him up.
|57
|HOU
|Foreman, D’Onta
|Will compete for primary RB job once he is healthy but his Achilles injury may not be cleared up by the start of the season. RB depth stash but enough upside to rate as an RB4 if only eventually. This is one of the RB1-in-waiting situations.
|58
|PIT
|Conner, James
|Nothing but a handcuff for Le’Veon Bell but what if…. I’m starting to make Conner a final round pick because if Bell doesn’t show up or gets hurt, you won’t be able to afford him as a free agent.
|59
|SFO
|Breida, Matt
|As an undrafted rookie, totaled 645 yards and three TDs. Since Jerrick McKinnon never had more than 159 carries in the NFL, Breida may come into play more this year. As an RB5, I would be all over this. Was talked up some by HC Kyle Shanahan. Missing preseason with a bum shoulder but expected to be ready for Week 1.
|60
|IND
|Hines, Nyheim
|His 4.39/40 at the NFL Combine was the fastest RB and that helped him become a 4.04 pick but he was never a heavy-use RB at NC State and gets hype that may be used in many ways by Colts. But crowded backfield and committee approach limit his potential.
Best of the Rest:
Frank Gore (MIA) – Sure, he’s 35 years old and over the hill. And he’s totaled over 1,000 yards in each of the last 12 years. Numerous sources say Gore will “play a lot.”
Chris Ivory (BUF) – Will have a minor role so long as LeSean McCoy is healthy and not in any trouble. But either is still possible and If McCoy’s potential legal situation turned into anything, Ivory would be a steal.
Javorius Allen (BAL) – Same offense allowed him 841 yards and six scores last year. Deserves to be fantasy depth and a bye week cover.
Austin Ekeler (LAC) – Not only a handcuff for Melvin Gordon but had 539 yards and five TDs as a rookie. Another one of the “never a lot but always something” kind of guys.
Chase Edmonds (ARI) – Just the David Johnson handcuff but impressed in the preseason.