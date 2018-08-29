Sleepers and Value Plays: Wide Receivers FINAL UPDATE

ADP Value Team Wide Receiver

25 CLE Gordon, Josh Gordon looked poised to return to the same form that saw him with 1646 yards in 2013 but had his “situation” this summer. He could blow up or just blow out. Risk seems too high to me.

26 DET Jones, Marvin Solid pick for a guy that scored in three of the final four games and had 44 catches over the final eight weeks. Consistent at five catches per game by end of the year.

27 TEN Davis, Corey Many are expecting a big second-year leap for Davis who was 1.05 pick last year. New offense may help but could take time. Davis only 34-375-0 as a rookie so not hard to progress upward. Not sold he’s likely to rise this high.

28 BAL Crabtree, Michael Fell off to only 618 yards last year and yet still had at least eight TDs for the third straight year. Moving the 31-year-old to the worst passing team of 2017 isn’t going to be a career revival. Being #1 guy on #32 offense isn’t likely worth more than this.

29 KCC Watkins, Sammy Didn’t blow up with Rams but still caught eight TDs. Now with cannon arm Patrick Mahomes. Anything higher is being optimistic but Watkins has upside and deserves to be a high WR3.

30 SFO Goodwin, Marquise On the small side but expected to be the #1 WR after mixing well with Garappolo last year. Almost broke 1000 yards and should have no problem topping the mark for 2018.

31 NEP Edelman, Julian Suspended for four games means he misses a third of the fantasy regular season. But the Pats need the 32-year-old WR to catch another 98 passes like 2016 before missing 2017 with a knee injury. He’s a risk to be injured but a pass sponge when healthy. And not suspended.

32 OAK Nelson, Jordy At 33 years old, Nelson is a risky pick on a new team with a new offense and QB. But the reviews in OAK have been very good and Crabtree scored over eight TDs every year as their previous flanker.

33 DEN Sanders, Emmanuel Sanders only managed 47-555-2 last year while missing four games with a bad ankle. But he had three straight years of 1000 yards before that and Case Keenum upgrades the QB spot. Sanders deserves to be taken a round earlier than this.

34 LAR Woods, Robert Woods had three big games in 2017 but little else. The #3 WR for the Rams just cannot be worth this much. Brandin Cooks should take a bigger share than Sammy Watkins did. He’s worthy of a WR3 start only occasionally and that’s hard to predict.

35 LAR Kupp, Cooper 44 catches over his final 8 games as a rookie. Should challenge 1000 yards this year and increase receptions.

36 HOU Fuller, Will His four starts in common with Deshaun Watson produced seven TDs. Very exciting to see what happens with a 16-game stretch with Watson and Fuller. And he’ll never be double covered.

37 CAR Funchess, Devin Added Torrey Smith and drafted D.J. Moore. Curtis Samuel also figures in more. Funchess was 63-840-8 last year when there was no one else. He seems to have already found his ceiling.

38 NYJ Anderson, Robby Turned in 63-941-7 in his second season and may get an upgrade at QB if Sam Darnold earns it. The Jets are going to have to throw and Anderson is the clearly best target. His decision making off-field has not been stellar but he’s due for another step up. Jets have a better schedule this year.

39 SFO Garcon, Pierre A neck injury in 2017 had Garcon gone by the time that Garoppolo started playing. Garcon is on a promising offense that is better stocked than last year when HC Shanahan took over. But he is also 32 years old and starting to break down. Easily could return to fantasy starting status but a bit of a risk.

40 MIA Parker, DeVante 2015 first rounder still has yet to gain more than 744 yards in any season during his never-ending march toward respectability. I’m tired of waiting. 96 targets last year produced just one TD.

41 GBP Cobb, Randall Cobb spent the last three years trying to replicate 2013 and failed. He already had ankle surgery and is no lock to start.

42 WAS Crowder, Jamison Changing QBs doesn’t help and Alex Smith has, mostly, been very average. But Crowder is the most reliable of the WAS WR though he’s never caught more than 67 passes in this offense. This feels like where he settles.

43 NYG Shepard, Sterling Odell Beckham is back and the Giants will run far better this season. But a safe bet for the 750-yard level. Likely found his ceiling but has a high floor.

44 PHI Agholor, Nelson Injury situation with Alshon Jeffery bound to help Agholor’s stats.

45 MIA Stills, Kenny Nice depth hold. Caught nine TDs in 2016 from Ryan Tannehill. He’s matchup sensitive but could offer a few starts.

46 CAR Moore, D.J. This is high for a rookie WR on the Panthers but Moore has looked great and he was the first WR selected in the NFL draft. The need for someone to step up is constant and so far Funchess is just average. Has been impressive in camp and preseason games. This deep – why not go for the upside?

47 ATL Ridley, Calvin The 1.26 pick by the Falcons is taking over the starting role from Mohamed Sanu. Hard to expect much more than this level but plenty of upside.

48 BUF Benjamin, Kelvin Benjamin has declined since he opened with 1008 yards in 2014 and he went to one of the worst passing offenses in a trade mid-season last year. This is a safe place to take the chance but the QB situation is still shaky and the O-line isn’t going to allow much time to check out targets. I’m holding off KB until he shows a turnaround.

49 LAC Williams, Mike I love this pick. I have made it on many teams this year. Williams was the 1.07 pick in 2017 and he was coming off a big year with Deshaun Watson at Clemson. Back problems robbed him of almost the entire year. But the talent is there and Rivers can make use of him. This is a risk I am willing to take.

50 DAL Hurns, Allen Hurns had one good year catching trash-time touchdowns but struggled in his four other years in JAC. There is a little upside and he’s been mostly disappointing in his career and lands on a worse passing offense.

51 FA Bryant, Dez Won’t touch him. Cannot recall anyone in the last 20 years in his situation where he came back to life. Could change mind only if he lands with a top QB. That is not likely.

52 ATL Sanu, Mohamed Calvin Ridley. Checkmate.

53 NOS Ginn Jr., Ted Two monster games last year and little else in 2017. Now Saints brought in Cameron Meredith and drafted Tre’quan Smith. Oh yeah, and Brees doesn’t throw as much anymore.

54 DET Golladay, Kenny Nice depth pick and expected to take the step up in his second season. But so long as he plays behind Marvin Jones and Golden Tate, he’ll remain limited.

55 JAC Cole, Keelan With Marqise Lee gone, Cole is shooting up the draft boards. Should end up WR3 level at worse.

56 DAL Gallup, Michael Coin flip risk but has upside in an offense with nothing else in it for receivers. Worth a speculative pick.

57 SEA Lockett, Tyler Love this deeper pick. Doug Baldwin is not healthy and only Brandon Marshall and Jaron Brown compete for work. Locket said he played injured all year in 2017. He could take the next step up with Jimmy Graham gone and Baldwin hurt.

58 TEN Matthews, Rishard Rang up 65-945-9 first season in TEN in 2016 before the offense collapsed last year. Has been on PUP list to start camp which bears watching.

59 TBB Jackson, DeSean The #3 wideout in TB doesn’t look appealing. He’s this high only on name recognition. Lost out to Chris Godwin for the #2 role.