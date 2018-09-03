Free agent forecast: Week 1

Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
Player Analysis 5d ago
Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug. 22-28
Now that we’ve had some time for summer drafts to produce patterns in a substantive manner, trends are developing in flows in stock. (…)
Sleepers 5d ago
Sleepers and Value Plays: Running Backs FINAL UPDATE
A sleeper running back is a player taken as a backup who ends up worthy of being a starter or at least far outplays the draft slot (…)
Sleepers 5d ago
Sleepers and Value Plays: Wide Receivers FINAL UPDATE
A sleeper wide receiver is a player taken as a backup who ends up worthy of being a starter or at least far outplays the draft slot (…)
Sleepers 5d ago
Sleepers and Value Plays: Quarterbacks FINAL UPDATE
A sleeper quarterback is a player taken as a backup who ends up worthy of being a starter or at least far outplays the draft slot where you (…)
Sleepers 5d ago
Sleepers and Value Plays: Tight Ends FINAL UPDATE
A sleeper tight end is a player taken as a backup who ends up worthy of being a starter or at least far outplays the draft slot where you (…)
Draft Strategy 6d ago
Fantasy Football Roundtable: Our panel of experts weigh in
Our panel sounds off on key fantasy football selections for 2018.
Injury Analysis 6d ago
Preseason injury report from Week 3
Preseason games are coming to an end. While it’s great to see the regular season almost here, unfortunately the injuries are piling up. (…)
Podcast 6d ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 88
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News along (…)
Game Analysis 1w ago
The 10 most important performances from Week 3 of the NFL preseason
The third preseason week offered more dud than thud in fantasy.
Team Analysis 2w ago
Offensive line rankings & review UPDATE
The preseason is thankfully winding down, and you’re trying to jam as many fantasy drafts and auctions as your significant other will (…)