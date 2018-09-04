Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 1

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|Atlanta
|Philadelphia
|2.5
|-2.5
|45
|21.25
|23.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Buffalo
|Baltimore
|7
|-7
|40.5
|16.75
|23.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Jacksonville
|NY Giants
|-3
|3
|43.5
|23.25
|20.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tampa Bay
|New Orleans
|9.5
|-9.5
|49.5
|20
|29.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Houston
|New England
|6
|-6
|51
|22.5
|28.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|San Francisco
|Minnesota
|6
|-6
|46
|20
|26
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tennessee
|Miami
|-1.5
|1.5
|45
|23.25
|21.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cincinnati
|Indianapolis
|3
|-3
|47
|22
|25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Pittsburgh
|Cleveland
|-3.5
|3.5
|45.5
|24.5
|21
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Kansas City
|LA Chargers
|3.5
|-3.5
|47.5
|22
|25.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Seattle
|Denver
|3
|-3
|42
|19.5
|22.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Dallas
|Carolina
|3
|-3
|42.5
|19.75
|22.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Washington
|Arizona
|0
|0
|44
|22
|22
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Chicago
|Green Bay
|7.5
|-7.5
|47.5
|20
|27.5
|MON
|7:10 PM
|NY Jets
|Detroit
|6.5
|-6.5
|44.5
|19
|25.5
|MON
|10:20 PM
|LA Rams
|Oakland
|-4
|4
|49.5
|26.75
|22.75