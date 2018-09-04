Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 1

USA Today Sports

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM Atlanta Philadelphia 2.5 -2.5 45 21.25 23.75
SUN 1:00 PM Buffalo Baltimore 7 -7 40.5 16.75 23.75
SUN 1:00 PM Jacksonville NY Giants -3 3 43.5 23.25 20.25
SUN 1:00 PM Tampa Bay New Orleans 9.5 -9.5 49.5 20 29.5
SUN 1:00 PM Houston New England 6 -6 51 22.5 28.5
SUN 1:00 PM San Francisco Minnesota 6 -6 46 20 26
SUN 1:00 PM Tennessee Miami -1.5 1.5 45 23.25 21.75
SUN 1:00 PM Cincinnati Indianapolis 3 -3 47 22 25
SUN 1:00 PM Pittsburgh Cleveland -3.5 3.5 45.5 24.5 21
SUN 4:05 PM Kansas City LA Chargers 3.5 -3.5 47.5 22 25.5
SUN 4:25 PM Seattle Denver 3 -3 42 19.5 22.5
SUN 4:25 PM Dallas Carolina 3 -3 42.5 19.75 22.75
SUN 4:25 PM Washington Arizona 0 0 44 22 22
SUN 8:20 PM Chicago Green Bay 7.5 -7.5 47.5 20 27.5
MON 7:10 PM NY Jets Detroit 6.5 -6.5 44.5 19 25.5
MON 10:20 PM LA Rams Oakland -4 4 49.5 26.75 22.75

 

