2018 NFL game predictions

For funzies, just like our fantasy predictions, we put together a list of divisional winners, wildcard teams, conference championships, and the eventual Super Bowl matchups for 2018.

David Dorey Cory Bonini Thomas Casale Ken Pomponio AFC East winner: Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots North winner: Steelers Ravens Ravens Ravens South winner: Jaguars Jaguars Texans Jaguars West winner: Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Wildcard team: Chiefs Steelers Steelers Steelers Wildcard team: Ravens Titans Jaguars Bengals Championship Game: JAX vs. LAC LAC vs. TEN HOU vs. NE JAX vs. LAC NFC East winner: Eagles Giants Eagles Eagles North winner: Packers Vikings Vikings Vikings South winner: Saints Falcons Falcons Saints West winner: Rams Rams 49ers Rams Wildcard team: Falcons Saints Packers Falcons Wildcard team: Vikings Eagles Rams Packers Championship Game: GB vs. LAR ATL vs. NO MIN vs. ATL NO vs. MIN Super Bowl LIII JAX vs. LAR LAC vs. ATL MIN vs. HOU JAX vs. NO 2018 Super Bowl champion: Rams Falcons Vikings Saints T.J. Ford Steve Gallo Ryan Bonini Harley Schultz AFC East winner: Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots North winner: Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers South winner: Texans Texans Jaguars Jaguars West winner: Chiefs Chargers Broncos Chargers Wildcard team: Chargers Jaguars Colts Texans Wildcard team: Titans Browns Raiders Broncos Championship Game: NE vs. PIT JAX vs. LAC NE vs. DEN JAX vs. NE NFC East winner: Eagles Eagles Giants Eagles North winner: Packers Vikings Packers Vikings South winner: Falcons Falcons Saints Saints West winner: Rams Rams Rams Rams Wildcard team: Saints Bears Panthers Packers Wildcard team: Vikings Saints Lions Falcons Championship Game: ATL vs. LAR MIN vs. NO GB vs. NO LAR vs. PHI Super Bowl LIII PIT vs. ATL MIN vs. JAX NE vs. NO LAR vs. NE 2018 Super Bowl champion: Falcons Vikings Patriots Rams

Six of the eight people picked the Packers to make the playoffs, which is understandable any time Aaron Rodgers is quarterbacking a squad. Some of the other unique choices that stand out include the Browns, Giants, Ravens, Broncos, Lions, Colts, 49ers and Raiders making the playoffs. The Patriots’ continued domination of the AFC East marked the only divisional consensus formed.

Conference championships: Jacksonville and New England each appear in four of the eight, and the Chargers make it in three of the projections. On the other side of the league, the Rams, Vikings and Falcons appear thrice apiece, while our staff has Sean Payton’s Saints making it four times to pace the field.

Super Bowl LIII picks favored three appearances by the Jaguars. Twice the Saints, Vikings and Falcons each made the big game. Despite three of the eight picks siding with the Jaguars to win the AFC, none of the pundits were willing to go as far as choosing Jacksonville as the Super Bowl champs.

Did we achieve any consensus? Sort of. Two picked Atlanta to win it all. Another two votes went to the Rams, and a pair of prognosticators sided with the Vikings. … all reasonable choices. Ryan thinks the Patriots still have at least one more big year left in the well, and the other dissenter, Ken, picked the Saints to hoist the Lombardi Trophy the evening of Feb. 3, 2019. Speaking personally, Atlanta was my choice due to to raw talent on both sides of the ball, a proven quarterback, and a coaching staff that has experience in the Super Bowl. … or I’m totally wrong and the Pats do it yet again.