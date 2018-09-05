2018 NFL game predictions

USA Today Sports

For funzies, just like our fantasy predictions, we put together a list of divisional winners, wildcard teams, conference championships, and the eventual Super Bowl matchups for 2018.

David Dorey
Cory Bonini
Thomas Casale
Ken Pomponio
AFC
East winner:
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
North winner:
Steelers
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
South winner:
Jaguars
Jaguars
Texans
Jaguars
West winner:
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Wildcard team:
Chiefs
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Wildcard team:
Ravens
Titans
Jaguars
Bengals
Championship Game:
JAX vs. LAC
LAC vs. TEN
HOU vs. NE
JAX vs. LAC
NFC
East winner:
Eagles
Giants
Eagles
Eagles
North winner:
Packers
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
South winner:
Saints
Falcons
Falcons
Saints
West winner:
Rams
Rams
49ers
Rams
Wildcard team:
Falcons
Saints
Packers
Falcons
Wildcard team:
Vikings
Eagles
Rams
Packers
Championship Game:
GB vs. LAR
ATL vs. NO
MIN vs. ATL
NO vs. MIN
Super Bowl LIII
JAX vs. LAR
LAC vs. ATL
MIN vs. HOU
JAX vs. NO
2018 Super Bowl champion:
Rams
Falcons
Vikings
Saints
T.J. Ford
Steve Gallo
Ryan Bonini
Harley Schultz
AFC
East winner:
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
North winner:
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
South winner:
Texans
Texans
Jaguars
Jaguars
West winner:
Chiefs
Chargers
Broncos
Chargers
Wildcard team:
Chargers
Jaguars
Colts
Texans
Wildcard team:
Titans
Browns
Raiders
Broncos
Championship Game:
NE vs. PIT
JAX vs. LAC
NE vs. DEN
JAX vs. NE
NFC
East winner:
Eagles
Eagles
Giants
Eagles
North winner:
Packers
Vikings
Packers
Vikings
South winner:
Falcons
Falcons
Saints
Saints
West winner:
Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams
Wildcard team:
Saints
Bears
Panthers
Packers
Wildcard team:
Vikings
Saints
Lions
Falcons
Championship Game:
ATL vs. LAR
MIN vs. NO
GB vs. NO
LAR vs. PHI
Super Bowl LIII
PIT vs. ATL
MIN vs. JAX
NE vs. NO
LAR vs. NE
2018 Super Bowl champion:
Falcons
Vikings
Patriots
Rams

Six of the eight people picked the Packers to make the playoffs, which is understandable any time Aaron Rodgers is quarterbacking a squad. Some of the other unique choices that stand out include the Browns, Giants, Ravens, Broncos, Lions, Colts, 49ers and Raiders making the playoffs. The Patriots’ continued domination of the AFC East marked the only divisional consensus formed.

Conference championships: Jacksonville and New England each appear in four of the eight, and the Chargers make it in three of the projections. On the other side of the league, the Rams, Vikings and Falcons appear thrice apiece, while our staff has Sean Payton’s Saints making it four times to pace the field.

Super Bowl LIII picks favored three appearances by the Jaguars. Twice the Saints, Vikings and Falcons each made the big game. Despite three of the eight picks siding with the Jaguars to win the AFC, none of the pundits were willing to go as far as choosing Jacksonville as the Super Bowl champs.

Did we achieve any consensus? Sort of. Two picked Atlanta to win it all. Another two votes went to the Rams, and a pair of prognosticators sided with the Vikings. … all reasonable choices. Ryan thinks the Patriots still have at least one more big year left in the well, and the other dissenter, Ken, picked the Saints to hoist the Lombardi Trophy the evening of Feb. 3, 2019. Speaking personally, Atlanta was my choice due to to raw talent on both sides of the ball, a proven quarterback, and a coaching staff that has experience in the Super Bowl. … or I’m totally wrong and the Pats do it yet again.

