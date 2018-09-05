2018 NFL game predictions

For funzies, just like our fantasy predictions, we put together a list of divisional winners, wildcard teams, conference championships, and the eventual Super Bowl matchups for 2018.
|
David Dorey
|
Cory Bonini
|
Thomas Casale
|
Ken Pomponio
|
AFC
|East winner:
|
Patriots
|
Patriots
|
Patriots
|
Patriots
|North winner:
|
Steelers
|
Ravens
|
Ravens
|
Ravens
|South winner:
|
Jaguars
|
Jaguars
|
Texans
|
Jaguars
|West winner:
|
Chargers
|
Chargers
|
Chargers
|
Chargers
|Wildcard team:
|
Chiefs
|
Steelers
|
Steelers
|
Steelers
|Wildcard team:
|
Ravens
|
Titans
|
Jaguars
|
Bengals
|Championship Game:
|
JAX vs. LAC
|
LAC vs. TEN
|
HOU vs. NE
|
JAX vs. LAC
|
NFC
|East winner:
|
Eagles
|
Giants
|
Eagles
|
Eagles
|North winner:
|
Packers
|
Vikings
|
Vikings
|
Vikings
|South winner:
|
Saints
|
Falcons
|
Falcons
|
Saints
|West winner:
|
Rams
|
Rams
|
49ers
|
Rams
|Wildcard team:
|
Falcons
|
Saints
|
Packers
|
Falcons
|Wildcard team:
|
Vikings
|
Eagles
|
Rams
|
Packers
|Championship Game:
|
GB vs. LAR
|
ATL vs. NO
|
MIN vs. ATL
|
NO vs. MIN
|
Super Bowl LIII
|
JAX vs. LAR
|
LAC vs. ATL
|
MIN vs. HOU
|
JAX vs. NO
|2018 Super Bowl champion:
|
Rams
|
Falcons
|
Vikings
|
Saints
|
T.J. Ford
|
Steve Gallo
|
Ryan Bonini
|
Harley Schultz
|
AFC
|East winner:
|
Patriots
|
Patriots
|
Patriots
|
Patriots
|North winner:
|
Steelers
|
Steelers
|
Steelers
|
Steelers
|South winner:
|
Texans
|
Texans
|
Jaguars
|
Jaguars
|West winner:
|
Chiefs
|
Chargers
|
Broncos
|
Chargers
|Wildcard team:
|
Chargers
|
Jaguars
|
Colts
|
Texans
|Wildcard team:
|
Titans
|
Browns
|
Raiders
|
Broncos
|Championship Game:
|
NE vs. PIT
|
JAX vs. LAC
|
NE vs. DEN
|
JAX vs. NE
|
NFC
|East winner:
|
Eagles
|
Eagles
|
Giants
|
Eagles
|North winner:
|
Packers
|
Vikings
|
Packers
|
Vikings
|South winner:
|
Falcons
|
Falcons
|
Saints
|
Saints
|West winner:
|
Rams
|
Rams
|
Rams
|
Rams
|Wildcard team:
|
Saints
|
Bears
|
Panthers
|
Packers
|Wildcard team:
|
Vikings
|
Saints
|
Lions
|
Falcons
|Championship Game:
|
ATL vs. LAR
|
MIN vs. NO
|
GB vs. NO
|
LAR vs. PHI
|
Super Bowl LIII
|
PIT vs. ATL
|
MIN vs. JAX
|
NE vs. NO
|
LAR vs. NE
|2018 Super Bowl champion:
|
Falcons
|
Vikings
|
Patriots
|
Rams
Six of the eight people picked the Packers to make the playoffs, which is understandable any time Aaron Rodgers is quarterbacking a squad. Some of the other unique choices that stand out include the Browns, Giants, Ravens, Broncos, Lions, Colts, 49ers and Raiders making the playoffs. The Patriots’ continued domination of the AFC East marked the only divisional consensus formed.
Conference championships: Jacksonville and New England each appear in four of the eight, and the Chargers make it in three of the projections. On the other side of the league, the Rams, Vikings and Falcons appear thrice apiece, while our staff has Sean Payton’s Saints making it four times to pace the field.
Super Bowl LIII picks favored three appearances by the Jaguars. Twice the Saints, Vikings and Falcons each made the big game. Despite three of the eight picks siding with the Jaguars to win the AFC, none of the pundits were willing to go as far as choosing Jacksonville as the Super Bowl champs.
Did we achieve any consensus? Sort of. Two picked Atlanta to win it all. Another two votes went to the Rams, and a pair of prognosticators sided with the Vikings. … all reasonable choices. Ryan thinks the Patriots still have at least one more big year left in the well, and the other dissenter, Ken, picked the Saints to hoist the Lombardi Trophy the evening of Feb. 3, 2019. Speaking personally, Atlanta was my choice due to to raw talent on both sides of the ball, a proven quarterback, and a coaching staff that has experience in the Super Bowl. … or I’m totally wrong and the Pats do it yet again.