What players are rising and falling in fantasy value.
THE LATEST
Lineup Management 4hr ago
Free agent forecast: Week 2
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
Injury Analysis 4hr ago
Player injury update: Week 2
In-depth NFL fantasy football injury update for key players from the past weekend’s games.
Statistical Analysis 5hr ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 2
Go deep into the player activity stats from the weekend that might have gone unnoticed.
Podcast 5hr ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 90
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, Week 1 (…)
IDP Analysis 5hr ago
IDP free agent report: Week 2
A look into which defensive players you should be targeting this week as free agents.
Game Analysis 20hr ago
Tunnel vision of Week 1
First look at top fantasy performers, player injuries, game analysis and fantasy free agents.
Game Analysis 1d ago
Fantasy impact of Week 1
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Game Day 2d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 1
Week 1 game day inactives, injuries and weather.
Injury Analysis 4d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 1
Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team (…)
DFS 4d ago
DFS fantasy domination: Week 1
A complete Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) rundown of your best salary values and sleepers for the week.