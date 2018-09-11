USA Today Sports

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 90

Podcast

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, Week 1 injuries and how to deal with them and DFS pay to plays, stay-aways and value plays.

