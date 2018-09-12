Red zone breakdown: Week 2

Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone statistics at each position and what it means going forward. We look back at Week 1 to see which players exceled in the red zone and which ones struggled.

Quarterbacks

Joe Flacco, Ravens – Flacco got off to a great start this season against a woeful Bills team. He attempted 10 red zone passes, completing eight with three touchdowns. Things won’t get much easier for Flacco than it did on Sunday but the Ravens’ offense does look to be improved. While still not a fantasy starter, Flacco has put himself on the streaming radar, especially if he continues to produce in the red zone.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs – Mahomes “threw” two red zone touchdowns that were actually glorified handoffs. Fantasy owners could care less though since it all goes in the books as points for Mahomes. The first-year quarterback threw five red zone passes against the Chargers, completing three with the two scores. The Chiefs are loaded on offense and Mahomes should get plenty of red zone opportunities this season, even if they’re just flips to speedy wide receivers.

Matt Ryan, Falcons – Oh boy, here we go again. Ryan struggled badly in the red zone last year and that carried over to the opener against the Eagles. He threw 10 passes in the red zone with just two completions, no touchdowns and an interception. Steve Sarkisian’s red zone play calling is atrocious but Ryan needs to be better. As fun as it is to criticize Sark, some of the Falcons’ red zone woes are on Ryan. Ryan’s misfires in the red zone have taken him from top-5 fantasy quarterback to a middling QB2.

Running Backs

Alvin Kamara, Saints – Kamara has become the most dangerous weapon in fantasy football because he can deliver a 40-point week with only 29 yards rushing on eight carries. He’s so dangerous as a receiver, Kamara makes up for poor rushing days. On Sunday, Kamara was targeted five times in the red zone, catching three passes with one touchdown. Add that to Kamara’s two red zone rushing touchdowns and you have the makings of fantasy football’s No. 1 overall player.

Adrian Peterson, Redskins – Say what you want about Peterson, he’s the clear lead back in the Redskins’ offense, especially in the red zone. Peterson had nine red zone carries on Sunday. More importantly, four of those attempts came from inside the 5-yard line with one touchdown. Peterson may not have big fantasy games every week but his red zone workload makes him an RB2 going forward.

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers – We were told McCaffrey was going to see a bulk of the carries this year, including near the goal the line. That’s what we were told. Instead, McCaffrey lost two short touchdowns to Cam Newton and fullback Alex Armah. Yes, Alex Armah. McCaffrey got five red zone carries on Sunday but none were from inside the 5-yard line. That needs to change for McCaffrey to become an elite fantasy running back.

Wide Receivers

Quincy Enunwa, Jets – Enunwa was impressive in the opener, catching six balls for 62 yards and a score. He also saw an encouraging three red zone targets. The Jets’ offense should only get better throughout the year with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold and at 6’2, Enunwa is the team’s top red zone target, especially with no serious threat at tight end. Enunwa is owned in just 10 percent of fantasy leagues as of Tuesday. That will change by the end of the week.

Julio Jones, Falcons – We already discussed Ryan’s red zone failures above. Jones actually sees red zone targets, he just doesn’t capitalize on them. It’s often not the fault of Jones, it’s errant passes from Ryan or poor play calling. Last season, Jones saw 19 red zone targets, catching just five balls with one touchdown. His 26.3 percent red zone catch rate was one of the lowest in the NFL. In the opener, the trend continued. He was targeted three times but didn’t produce a catch. The Falcons need to figure this out because Jones not being productive in the red zone is ridiculous.

Cooper Kupp, Rams – Kupp was quarterback Jared Goff’s favorite red zone target last year and after one game, nothing has changed. He was targeted three times in the red zone and caught one touchdown. Last year, Kupp’s 23 red zone targets tied for third in the NFL. If Kupp continues to see that kind of volume in the red zone, he’ll easily out-produce his eighth-round draft position.

Tight Ends

George Kittle, 49ers – The tight end position is getting weaker by the day with all the injuries and none were a big factor in the red zone last week. One player who will be a hot waiver wire target is Kittle. Kittle saw two red zone targets in the opener against a tough Vikings defense. The 49ers’ offense will have more productive days in the future and Kittle will play a major role, especially near the goal line. Grab Kittle if he’s still available on your waiver wire.