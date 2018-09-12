Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 2

USA Today Sports

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM Baltimore Cincinnati 0 0 44 22 22
SUN 1:00 PM Carolina Atlanta 5.5 -5.5 44.5 19.5 25
SUN 1:00 PM Cleveland New Orleans 8.5 -8.5 49.5 20.5 29
SUN 1:00 PM Houston Tennessee -1 1 45.5 23.25 22.25
SUN 1:00 PM Indianapolis Washington 5.5 -5.5 45.5 20 25.5
SUN 1:00 PM Kansas City Pittsburgh 5 -5 52.5 23.75 28.75
SUN 1:00 PM LA Chargers Buffalo -7 7 43 25 18
SUN 1:00 PM Miami NY Jets 3 -3 44 20.5 23.5
SUN 1:00 PM Minnesota Green Bay 1 -1 46.5 22.75 23.75
SUN 1:00 PM Philadelphia Tampa Bay -3 3 44 23.5 20.5
SUN 4:05 PM Arizona LA Rams 12.5 -12.5 45.5 16.5 29
SUN 4:05 PM Detroit San Francisco 5.5 -5.5 47.5 21 26.5
SUN 4:25 PM Oakland Denver 5.5 -5.5 45.5 20 25.5
SUN 4:25 PM New England Jacksonville -2 2 45 23.5 21.5
SUN 8:20 PM NY Giants Dallas 3 -3 42.5 19.75 22.75
MON 8:15 PM Seattle Chicago 3.5 -3.5 43.5 20 23.5

 

