Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 2

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|Baltimore
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|44
|22
|22
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Carolina
|Atlanta
|5.5
|-5.5
|44.5
|19.5
|25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cleveland
|New Orleans
|8.5
|-8.5
|49.5
|20.5
|29
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Houston
|Tennessee
|-1
|1
|45.5
|23.25
|22.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Indianapolis
|Washington
|5.5
|-5.5
|45.5
|20
|25.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Kansas City
|Pittsburgh
|5
|-5
|52.5
|23.75
|28.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|LA Chargers
|Buffalo
|-7
|7
|43
|25
|18
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Miami
|NY Jets
|3
|-3
|44
|20.5
|23.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Minnesota
|Green Bay
|1
|-1
|46.5
|22.75
|23.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Philadelphia
|Tampa Bay
|-3
|3
|44
|23.5
|20.5
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Arizona
|LA Rams
|12.5
|-12.5
|45.5
|16.5
|29
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Detroit
|San Francisco
|5.5
|-5.5
|47.5
|21
|26.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Oakland
|Denver
|5.5
|-5.5
|45.5
|20
|25.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|New England
|Jacksonville
|-2
|2
|45
|23.5
|21.5
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|NY Giants
|Dallas
|3
|-3
|42.5
|19.75
|22.75
|MON
|8:15 PM
|Seattle
|Chicago
|3.5
|-3.5
|43.5
|20
|23.5