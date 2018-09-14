DFS fantasy domination: Week 2

Well before I get rambling, we need to remember that Week 1 was just that, Week 1. Some players were still working out kinks, while other players were still working out at their homes. We watched multiple tight ends sustain serious injuries. We saw multiple veteran quarterbacks turn into Nathan Peterman. We also saw Nathan Peterman, well at least for a half. Don’t put too much stock in one game. All that said, Nick Vannett you are dead to me. You can join Ameer Abdullah in the never-gonna-be-on-my-roster-again list.