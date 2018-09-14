The Huddle Up! Podcast: Week 2

The newest creation from the award-winning team of fantasy football experts at The Huddle delivers cutting-edge insight to make championship-caliber decisions at every turn. Hosted by Cory Bonini, he’s regularly joined by Huddle staff members and industry veterans to not only answer pressing fantasy questions but teach you how to be a better player. It’s time to get in the game and Huddle Up!

Week 2 brings a bevy of early-season injuries and difficult lineup calls for fantasy footballers. We take you around the NFL to help formulate a game plan to make the right decisions for maximizing point efficiency and winning the week. It’s time to Huddle Up!

Please also be sure to check out The Huddle’s Blitzed podcast for unique insight to all that is the fantasy football season.