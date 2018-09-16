Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 2

List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning
THE LATEST
Injury Analysis 2d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 2
Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.
Podcast 2d ago
The Huddle Up! Podcast: Week 2
Week 2 brings a bevy of early-season injuries and difficult lineup calls for fantasy footballers.
Fantasy football strategy 2d ago
Six points with David Dorey: Week 2
Welcome back to a half-dozen things worth a trip to the water cooler.
DFS 2d ago
DFS fantasy domination: Week 2
Well before I get rambling, we need to remember that Week 1 was just that, Week 1. Some players were still working out kinks, while other (…)
Lineup Management 3d ago
Start bench list: Week 2
Old school static list of players tiered by their start/bench viability.
Lineup Management 3d ago
Start bench tool: Week 2
Weekly player advice, analysis and projected stats displayed using your custom myHuddle leagues.
DFS 3d ago
DFS value plays and bargain basement for Week 2
Everyone knows to start Aaron Rodgers and Julio Jones most weeks in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will (…)
Game Picks 3d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 2
Our staff makes weekly picks for both straight up and against the spread.
Player Projections 4d ago
Week 2 player rankings
Based on this week’s projections. Sortable and displayed using your custom myHuddle scoring.