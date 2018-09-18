USA Today Sports

IDP free agent report: Week 3

IDP free agent report: Week 3

IDP Analysis

IDP free agent report: Week 3

Week 3 tends to be my trend-setting week. If something I see has been confirmed for three weeks in a row, then I tend to assume that is closer to the trend than the anomaly. Watch the usage and production of your struggling IDPs and adjust accordingly.

, IDP Analysis

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home