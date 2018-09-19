Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 3

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|NY Jets
|Cleveland
|3
|-3
|39.5
|18.25
|21.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Buffalo
|Minnesota
|17
|-17
|41
|12
|29
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cincinnati
|Carolina
|3
|-3
|43.5
|20.25
|23.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Denver
|Baltimore
|5
|-5
|43
|19
|24
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Green Bay
|Washington
|-3
|3
|45.5
|24.25
|21.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Indianapolis
|Philadelphia
|6
|-6
|47.5
|20.75
|26.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|New Orleans
|Atlanta
|3
|-3
|53
|25
|28
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|NY Giants
|Houston
|6
|-6
|41.5
|17.75
|23.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Oakland
|Miami
|3
|-3
|44
|20.5
|23.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|San Francisco
|Kansas City
|6.5
|-6.5
|56
|24.75
|31.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tennessee
|Jacksonville
|6.5
|-6.5
|39.5
|16.5
|23
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|LA Chargers
|LA Rams
|6.5
|-6.5
|48
|20.75
|27.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Chicago
|Arizona
|-6
|6
|37.5
|21.75
|15.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Dallas
|Seattle
|1
|-1
|41.5
|20.25
|21.25
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|New England
|Detroit
|-6.5
|6.5
|51.5
|29
|22.5
|MON
|8:15 PM
|Pittsburgh
|Tampa Bay
|-1
|1
|53.5
|27.25
|26.25