Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 3

Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 3

Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 3

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM NY Jets Cleveland 3 -3 39.5 18.25 21.25
SUN 1:00 PM Buffalo Minnesota 17 -17 41 12 29
SUN 1:00 PM Cincinnati Carolina 3 -3 43.5 20.25 23.25
SUN 1:00 PM Denver Baltimore 5 -5 43 19 24
SUN 1:00 PM Green Bay Washington -3 3 45.5 24.25 21.25
SUN 1:00 PM Indianapolis Philadelphia 6 -6 47.5 20.75 26.75
SUN 1:00 PM New Orleans Atlanta 3 -3 53 25 28
SUN 1:00 PM NY Giants Houston 6 -6 41.5 17.75 23.75
SUN 1:00 PM Oakland Miami 3 -3 44 20.5 23.5
SUN 1:00 PM San Francisco Kansas City 6.5 -6.5 56 24.75 31.25
SUN 1:00 PM Tennessee Jacksonville 6.5 -6.5 39.5 16.5 23
SUN 4:05 PM LA Chargers LA Rams 6.5 -6.5 48 20.75 27.25
SUN 4:25 PM Chicago Arizona -6 6 37.5 21.75 15.75
SUN 4:25 PM Dallas Seattle 1 -1 41.5 20.25 21.25
SUN 8:20 PM New England Detroit -6.5 6.5 51.5 29 22.5
MON 8:15 PM Pittsburgh Tampa Bay -1 1 53.5 27.25 26.25

 

