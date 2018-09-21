DFS fantasy domination: Week 3

OK, I think it is official now, the second-best passing offense in football is the Pat Mahomes led Chiefs. The best? That is whatever team is facing those same Chiefs. Feel free to stack everyone against this crew until they learn how to cover and tackle (so in other words Week 8 of 2020). We also learned that the Seahawks, much like Gretchen in Mean Girls with “Fetch”, are trying everything to make Will Dissly a thing. I refuse, I refuse, I refuse.