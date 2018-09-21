Friday walkthrough: Week 3

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.
THE LATEST
Player Analysis 7hr ago
Six points with David Dorey: Week 3
A look at what’s on the mind of our resident fantasy football guru.
Podcast 11hr ago
The Huddle Up! Podcast: Week 3
Ryan and Cory Bonini talk you through key situations entering fantasy football’s third week.
DFS 21hr ago
DFS fantasy domination: Week 3
OK, I think it is official now, the second-best passing offense in football is the Pat Mahomes led Chiefs. The best? That is whatever (…)
Lineup Management 1d ago
Start bench tool: Week 3
Weekly player advice, analysis and projected stats displayed using your custom myHuddle leagues.
DFS 1d ago
DFS value plays and bargain basements for Week 3
Everyone knows to start Aaron Rodgers and Julio Jones most weeks in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will (…)
Game Picks 1d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 3
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)
Lineup Management 1d ago
Start bench list: Week 3
Old school static list of players tiered by their start/bench viability.
Player Projections 2d ago
Week 3 player rankings
Based on this week’s projections. Sortable and displayed using your custom myHuddle scoring.
Player Analysis 2d ago
Red zone breakdown: Week 3
Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone (…)