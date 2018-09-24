Fantasy impact of Week 3

Bills 27 Vikings 6

In what will likely be the most shocking outcome of the season, the Bills blew out the Vikings in Minnesota as a 17-point underdog. Josh Allen didn’t look like a rookie in his first career start. Allen threw for 196 yards and a score, while adding 39 yards and two touchdowns rushing.

Extra Points: LeSean McCoy was inactive with a rib injury. Chris Ivory got the start and had a surprising solid game against a tough Vikings defense. Ivory racked up 126 total yards on 23 touches…Dalvin Cook (hamstring) was also inactive and Latavius Murray was a popular fantasy play in a game projected to be a blowout. It was a blowout, just not the way most people expected. Murray finished with one yard on two carries. That’s not a misprint…Stefon Diggs buried owners on Sunday with just four receptions for 17 yards.

Giants 27 Texans 22

The Giants’ offense woke up on Sunday with Eli Manning having by far his best game of the season. Manning completed 25 of 29 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

Extra Points: Rookie running back Saquon Barkley continues to reward fantasy owners who took him in the first round. Barkley caught five passes and finished with 117 total yards…Odell Beckham out-dueled DeAndre Hopkins in the battle of elite receivers. Beckham finished with nine catches for 109 yards, while Hopkins hauled in six balls for 86 yards.

Redskins 31 Packers 17

Last week fantasy owners got bad Adrian Peterson. On Sunday, it was good Adrian Peterson. AP rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

Extra Points: Aaron Rodgers limped his way to 265 yards and two scores on a bad knee. Rodgers is playing through his knee injury but owners have to wonder if he’ll make it through the season. He’s in noticeable pain at times during the game…The Packers split running back carries as expected, although, it’s clear that Aaron Jones is the best option of the trio. Jones ran for 42 yards on six carries and he should be a bigger part of the offense moving forward…Jamison Crowder only caught four passes for 39 yards but one went for a touchdown.

Chiefs 38 49ers 27

Those waiting for Patrick Mahomes to come back down to earth will need to keep waiting. Mahomes continued to shred opposing defenses Sunday with 314 yards and three touchdowns. He has an NFL-record 13 touchdowns in his first three games with no interceptions.

Extra Points: Unfortunately for the 49ers, the news on their quarterback isn’t nearly as good. Jimmy Garoppolo was injured in the fourth quarter and the team fears he’ll be lost for the season with a torn ACL. If the reports are true, backup C.J. Beathard will take over as San Francisco’s starting quarterback…Matt Breida rushed for 90 yards on 10 carries. It’s even more impressive considering Breida missed over a quarter with what originally looked like a serious knee injury. Breida will be counted on even more if Garoppolo is out…Kareem Hunt broke out of his early season slump with two touchdowns.

Dolphins 28 Raiders 20

Break up the 3-0 Dolphins. Ryan Tannehill led Miami’s offense with 289 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 26 yards rushing.

Extra Points: No Dolphin caught more than three passes on the day but Jakeem Grant (2), Kenny Stills (1) and Albert Wilson (1) each scored a touchdown…Amari Cooper had a big game last week. He came back with a much more Cooper-like two catches for 17 yards…Jordy Nelson rose from the dead by catching six balls for 173 yards and a touchdown on eight targets.

Eagles 20 Colts 16

Carson Wentz made his much-anticipated return to the Eagles’ lineup. Wentz didn’t have a big fantasy day throwing for 255 yards, one touchdown and an interception, although it was his first game action in 10 months. Expect Wentz and the Eagles’ offense to start rolling in the coming weeks.

Extra Points: Like Wentz, it wasn’t a great day for Andrew Luck in the driving rain. Luck threw for just 164 yards and a touchdown. He averaged a miserable 4.1 yards per completion…Rookie tight end Dallas Goedert was a factor in Wentz’s return. Goedert caught all seven targets for 73 yards and a touchdown…With Jay Ajayi (back) inactive, Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood split the rushing load. Clement ran the ball 16 times for 56 yards, while Smallwood put up 56 yards a score on 10 carries.

Titans 9 Jaguars 6

Did you happen to start a kicker or defense from this game? If not, you weren’t happy as the Jaguars and Titans managed five field goals and no touchdowns. Yuck.

Extra Points: If you’re looking for the fantasy “star” from this game, it has to be T.J. Yeldon. Starting for the injured Leonard Fournette (hamstring), Yeldon totaled 90 yards on 13 touches…Marcus Mariota was active and served as the second-string quarterback behind Blaine Gabbert. However, when Gabbert was knocked out of the game, Mariota was forced to take over. He finished with 100 yards passing.

Panthers 31 Bengals 21

Christian McCaffrey is having a great season, especially if you don’t like touchdowns. McCaffrey ripped the Bengals’ defense for 184 yards on 28 carries. However, he lost two more potential red zone scores to Cam Newton. McCaffrey still hasn’t scored this season, while Newton added four more touchdowns on Sunday.

Extra Points: A.J. Green hauled in five passes for 58 yards but more importantly, he left early in the third quarter with a groin injury and didn’t return. With Green out, Tyler Boyd became Andy Dalton’s top weapon. Boyd recorded his second-straight 100-yard game with six catches, 132 yards and a score. Boyd will be a WR2 if Green is out for an extended period of time…Giovani Bernard got the start at running back with Joe Mixon (knee) out. Bernard put up five receptions, 87 total yards and a touchdown.

Ravens 27 Broncos 14

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsey has emerged as a starter in many leagues. This week he burned fantasy owners by getting ejected in the second quarter for throwing a punch. Lindsay finished with 20 yards on four carries.

Extra Points: With Lindsay in the locker room, it was the other rookie, Royce Freeman, who handled a majority of the touches. Freeman finished with 53 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries…After two big games to start the season, Emmanuel Sanders was held to 38 yards on five receptions. However, he saved his day with a 35-yard touchdown run…John Brown caught 5 of 9 targets for 86 yards. Brown is averaging 19.5 yards per reception through three games.

Saints 43 Falcons 37

In the wildest game of the day, it was the Saints out-scoring the Falcons in overtime. Alvin Kamara continues to make his claim for fantasy MVP. Kamara caught 15 balls for 124 yards. It’s the second straight week he’s gone over 100 yards receiving. Kamara finished with 190 total yards.

Extra Points: If Kamara or Mahomes don’t win fantasy MVP, the honor may go to Michael Thomas. Thomas caught all 10 targets for 129 yards. He has 38 receptions in the first three games…Sunday was the Calvin Ridley breakout game. Ridley burned the Saints’ defense for 146 yards and three touchdowns on seven catches. Ridley now has four touchdowns in the last two games…It was a great day to be a quarterback in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Drew Brees threw for 396 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, while Matt Ryan threw for 374 yards and five scores.

Rams 35 Chargers 23

Jared Goff was being drafted as a QB2 in most leagues this summer. He didn’t look like a QB2 on Sunday throwing for 354 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Extra Points: Todd Gurley saw his usual heavy workload with 28 touches. Gurley finished with 156 total yards and a touchdown…The Rams’ receivers dominated. Robert Woods led the way with 10 receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Cooper Kupp added four catches for 71 yards and a touchdown and Brandin Cooks hauled in 7 of 8 targets for 90 yards…Keenan Allen had a tough day even with both Rams starting corners leaving the game with injuries. Allen caught three balls for 44 yards and lost a fumble. With Allen being shut down, Mike Williams caught four passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. Williams has three scores in the last two games.

Bears 16 Cardinals 14

The Bears’ defense was expected to do the heavy lifting in this game and they didn’t disappoint. Chicago recorded four sacks, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Extra Points: David Johnson’s struggles on the ground continued Sunday. Johnson was held to 31 yards on 12 carries, although he did catch a touchdown pass to help save his fantasy day…Larry Fitzgerald has become the forgotten man in Arizona’s offense. He was held to two receptions for nine yards. Fitz has just 12 receptions on the season…Jordan Howard was the bell cow for the Bears seeing 24 carries. While Howard did score a short touchdown, he was held to only 61 yards and 2.5 yards per carry average.

Seahawks 24 Cowboys 13

This looked like an ugly game on paper and it turned out to be one in real life too. It did feature two 100-yard rushers in Ezekiel Elliott and Chris Carson. Elliott ran for 127 yards on 16 carries, while Chris Carson ran 32 times for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Extra Points: Russell Wilson threw for 192 yards and two scores. It’s not a terrible performance but not what owners were expecting when he was being selected as the second or third quarterback in fantasy drafts…Tyler Lockett (4/77/1) caught another touchdown pass. He has a touchdown in every game this season…Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense is tough to watch. Geoff Swain (5/47) was Dallas’ leading receiver on the day. That’s all you need to know.

Lions 26 Patriots 10

While the Bills blowing out the Vikings was the most shocking result of Week 3, the Patriots scoring just 10 points against the Lions ranks a close second. Tom Brady was held to 133 yards with one touchdown and an interception as the Pats recorded only 209 yards of total offense.

Extra Points: The Lions finally did it. Kerryon Johnson rushed for 101 yards on 16 carries, marking the first time since Thanksgiving Day 2013 the Lions have a 100-yard rusher…The Lions’ receivers didn’t have huge games with Detroit employing a more conservative offensive approach but Marvin Jones (4/69/1), Golden Tate (6/69) and Kenny Golladay (6/53/1) combined for 16 catches and two touchdowns…Rob Gronkowski was held to four receptions for 51 yards thanks to constant double-teams. Gronk has just six receptions for 66 yards in his last two games.