Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams continue to pile up the points.

On Sunday, they rolled up 35 with relative ease against the Chargers in the so-called Battle of L.A., marking three times in three games they’ve topped 30 points this season. Going back to McVay’s debut as head coach last season – a 46-9 Week 1 thrashing of the Colts – they’ve put up at least 30 points in 12 of 19 regular-season games.