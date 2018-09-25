The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 92

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, the impact on skill position players due to the QB changes in Arizona, Buffalo, Cleveland and San Francisco and DFS pay to plays, stay-aways and value plays.
THE LATEST
Roster Management 2hr ago
Free agent forecast: Week 4
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
Roster Management 2hr ago
Fantasy market report: Week 4
When people ask me about how I approach drafting and picking out weekly lineups, my philosophy cuts against the grain of conventional (…)
Statistical Analysis 2hr ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 4
Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams continue to pile up the points. On Sunday, they rolled up 35 with relative ease against the Chargers in (…)
Injury Analysis 2hr ago
Player injury update: Week 4
There were more big injuries in Week 3. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. (…)
IDP Analysis 2hr ago
IDP free agent report: Week 4
A look into which defensive players you should be targeting this week as free agents.
General Fantasy Analysis 12hr ago
Figures, Flukes and Feelings: Week 4
Stacked fronts, fake rankings, and a nosediving Diggs are discussed this in this week’s release.
Game Analysis 17hr ago
Tunnel vision of Week 3
Start your week with in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
Game Analysis 1d ago
Fantasy impact of Week 3
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Game Day 2d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 3
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.
Injury Analysis 4d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 3
Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team (…)