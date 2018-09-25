USA Today Sports

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 92

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, the impact on skill position players due to the QB changes in Arizona, Buffalo, Cleveland and San Francisco and DFS pay to plays, stay-aways and value plays.

Huddle up, tune in and Get Blitzed!

