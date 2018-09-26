Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 4

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|Minnesota
|LA Rams
|6.5
|-6.5
|49
|21.25
|27.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Buffalo
|Green Bay
|10
|-10
|45.5
|17.75
|27.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cincinnati
|Atlanta
|5.5
|-5.5
|51
|22.75
|28.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Detroit
|Dallas
|3
|-3
|43.5
|20.25
|23.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Houston
|Indianapolis
|1.5
|-1.5
|47
|22.75
|24.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Miami
|New England
|7
|-7
|47.5
|20.25
|27.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|NY Jets
|Jacksonville
|7.5
|-7.5
|38.5
|15.5
|23
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Philadelphia
|Tennessee
|-3.5
|3.5
|41.5
|22.5
|19
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tampa Bay
|Chicago
|3
|-3
|46.5
|21.75
|24.75
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Cleveland
|Oakland
|2.5
|-2.5
|45
|21.25
|23.75
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Seattle
|Arizona
|-3
|3
|38.5
|20.75
|17.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|New Orleans
|NY Giants
|-3.5
|3.5
|50
|26.75
|23.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|San Francisco
|LA Chargers
|10.5
|-10.5
|47.5
|18.5
|29
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Baltimore
|Pittsburgh
|3
|-3
|51
|24
|27
|MON
|8:15 PM
|Kansas City
|Denver
|-4.5
|4.5
|56
|30.25
|25.75