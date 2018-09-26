USA Today Sports

Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 4

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

THU 8:20 PM Minnesota LA Rams 6.5 -6.5 49 21.25 27.75
SUN 1:00 PM Buffalo Green Bay 10 -10 45.5 17.75 27.75
SUN 1:00 PM Cincinnati Atlanta 5.5 -5.5 51 22.75 28.25
SUN 1:00 PM Detroit Dallas 3 -3 43.5 20.25 23.25
SUN 1:00 PM Houston Indianapolis 1.5 -1.5 47 22.75 24.25
SUN 1:00 PM Miami New England 7 -7 47.5 20.25 27.25
SUN 1:00 PM NY Jets Jacksonville 7.5 -7.5 38.5 15.5 23
SUN 1:00 PM Philadelphia Tennessee -3.5 3.5 41.5 22.5 19
SUN 1:00 PM Tampa Bay Chicago 3 -3 46.5 21.75 24.75
SUN 4:05 PM Cleveland Oakland 2.5 -2.5 45 21.25 23.75
SUN 4:05 PM Seattle Arizona -3 3 38.5 20.75 17.75
SUN 4:25 PM New Orleans NY Giants -3.5 3.5 50 26.75 23.25
SUN 4:25 PM San Francisco LA Chargers 10.5 -10.5 47.5 18.5 29
SUN 8:20 PM Baltimore Pittsburgh 3 -3 51 24 27
MON 8:15 PM Kansas City Denver -4.5 4.5 56 30.25 25.75

 

