DFS fantasy domination: Week 4

I apologize for telling everyone to start Julio Jones last week instead of Calvin Ridley. Conventional logic suggested that Julio was the proper play, unfortunately Steve Sarkisian doesn’t subscribe to conventional logic. At least Matt Ryan was allowed to throw him the ball a few times, before the inevitable benching in the red zone. I did manage to throw Ridley into a couple lineups as a pivot from Julio for just this reason. Use this malarkey of an offensive strategy as an understatement as to the importance of diversification for your DFS lineups. Also, always know that just because something makes sense, doesn’t always mean it is correct. What is it that they say about the best laid plans?
