USA Today Sports

Six points with David Dorey: Week 4

Six points with David Dorey: Week 4

Player Analysis

Six points with David Dorey: Week 4

Coming up to Week 4 which means a quarter of the season will be over and a third of the regular fantasy season in most leagues. Let’s see what worth mentioning.

, , , , , , Player Analysis

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home