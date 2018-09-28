The Huddle Up! Podcast: Week 4

The newest creation from the award-winning team of fantasy football experts at The Huddle delivers cutting-edge insight to make championship-caliber decisions at every turn. Hosted by Cory Bonini, he’s regularly joined by Huddle staff members and industry veterans to not only answer pressing fantasy questions but teach you how to be a better player. It’s time to get in the game and Huddle Up!

It’s time to Huddle Up! Ryan and Cory Bonini talk you through important news, situations and lineup decisions for Week 4 of the fantasy football season. They discuss names, such as Baker Mayfield, Corey Davis, Josh Rosen, Royce Freeman, and many others, helping gamers take one step closer to winning a title. Listen for a discount to join TheHuddle.com.

Please also be sure to check out The Huddle's Blitzed podcast for unique insight to all that is the fantasy football season.

