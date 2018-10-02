IDP Free Agent Report: Week 5

By the time week 5 rolls around, you need to be adjusting to how your team is performing. Those with 4-0 and 3-1 shouldn’t really change much but rather should concentrate on backfilling shallow positions with bench depth or covering for upcoming bye weeks. Those sitting at 2-2 might have the right roster minus a player or two but need to review their coaching decisions (who to start) and make the odd move. Finally, those sitting at 1-3 or 0-4 are rapidly approaching a dead-in-the-water situation with potential wins versus weeks remaining. Those teams need to evaluate when their roster is weak relative to league average and make some major changes to their starting lineup through trade or waivers.