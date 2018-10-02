USA Today Sports

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 93

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 93

Podcast

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 93

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, how you should handle Le’Veon Bell due to the rumors he will return in week 7, what to expect from returning players off suspension and DFS pay to plays, stay-aways and value plays.

Huddle up, tune in and Get Blitzed!

, , , , Podcast

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home