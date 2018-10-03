Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 5

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|Indianapolis
|New England
|10
|-10
|51.5
|20.75
|30.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Miami
|Cincinnati
|6.5
|-6.5
|49.5
|21.5
|28
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Atlanta
|Pittsburgh
|3
|-3
|57.5
|27.25
|30.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Baltimore
|Cleveland
|-3
|3
|47
|25
|22
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Denver
|NY Jets
|1
|-1
|42.5
|20.75
|21.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Green Bay
|Detroit
|-1.5
|1.5
|51
|26.25
|24.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Jacksonville
|Kansas City
|3
|-3
|49
|23
|26
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|NY Giants
|Carolina
|7
|-7
|44.5
|18.75
|25.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tennessee
|Buffalo
|-3.5
|3.5
|39
|21.25
|17.75
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Oakland
|LA Chargers
|5.5
|-5.5
|53.5
|24
|29.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Arizona
|San Francisco
|4.5
|-4.5
|41
|18.25
|22.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|LA Rams
|Seattle
|-7
|7
|50.5
|28.75
|21.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Minnesota
|Philadelphia
|3
|-3
|44.5
|20.75
|23.75
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Dallas
|Houston
|3
|-3
|45.5
|21.25
|24.25
|MON
|8:15 PM
|Washington
|New Orleans
|6.5
|-6.5
|52.5
|23
|29.5