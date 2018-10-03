USA Today Sports

Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 5

Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 5

DFS

Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 5

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM Indianapolis New England 10 -10 51.5 20.75 30.75
SUN 1:00 PM Miami Cincinnati 6.5 -6.5 49.5 21.5 28
SUN 1:00 PM Atlanta Pittsburgh 3 -3 57.5 27.25 30.25
SUN 1:00 PM Baltimore Cleveland -3 3 47 25 22
SUN 1:00 PM Denver NY Jets 1 -1 42.5 20.75 21.75
SUN 1:00 PM Green Bay Detroit -1.5 1.5 51 26.25 24.75
SUN 1:00 PM Jacksonville Kansas City 3 -3 49 23 26
SUN 1:00 PM NY Giants Carolina 7 -7 44.5 18.75 25.75
SUN 1:00 PM Tennessee Buffalo -3.5 3.5 39 21.25 17.75
SUN 4:05 PM Oakland LA Chargers 5.5 -5.5 53.5 24 29.5
SUN 4:25 PM Arizona San Francisco 4.5 -4.5 41 18.25 22.75
SUN 4:25 PM LA Rams Seattle -7 7 50.5 28.75 21.75
SUN 4:25 PM Minnesota Philadelphia 3 -3 44.5 20.75 23.75
SUN 8:20 PM Dallas Houston 3 -3 45.5 21.25 24.25
MON 8:15 PM Washington New Orleans 6.5 -6.5 52.5 23 29.5

 

, , DFS

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home