DFS fantasy domination: Week 5

In a week where everybody scored huge, it should come as no surprise that my strangest stack: Mitchell Trubisky, Taylor Gabriel and Trey Burton proved to be my most profitable. If only I had more exposure to that grouping. I can’t complain however, seeing as how it did in fact pay off. It further emphasizes the importance of diversity on lineups. I talked about it briefly last week, but I feel I cannot say enough. Find your best lineups and build those out for your cash games. However, choose the few safe players that you want to be the heart and soul of your GPP lineups and then build various rosters around them. You might get lucky and cash when you enter a single-entry into a major tournament, you might also win the lottery if you buy a single ticket. However, if you truly want a legitimate chance at a serious payday, you need to be willing to submit multiple entries.