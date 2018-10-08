Tunnel vision of Week 5

Start your week with in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
THE LATEST
Injury Analysis 13hr ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 5
Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.
Game Analysis 13hr ago
Fantasy impact of Week 5
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Game Day 1d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 5
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.
Podcast 3d ago
The Huddle Up! Podcast: Week 5
Buy-low, sell-high talk, assessing upcoming schedules, examining recent fantasy football success and more.
Game Analysis 3d ago
Six points with David Dorey: Week 5
And we are into the second quarter of the NFL season. This has been a great season for most and brutal on a few considering injuries. But (…)
DFS 3d ago
DFS fantasy domination: Week 5
In a week where everybody scored huge, it should come as no surprise that my strangest stack: Mitchell Trubisky, Taylor Gabriel and Trey (…)
Lineup Management 4d ago
Week 5 start bench tool
Weekly player advice, analysis and projected stats displayed using your custom myHuddle leagues.
DFS 4d ago
DFS value plays and bargain basements for Week 5
Everyone knows to start Patrick Mahomes and Alvin Kamara most weeks in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will (…)
Lineup Management 4d ago
Start bench list: Week 5
Old school static list of players tiered by their start/bench viability.