Fantasy market report: Week 6

It’s going to be interesting to see how fantasy drafts and auctions are going to go in 2019. The winds of change are blowing stronger than ever and it would appear that running backs are going to have value moving forward based on their scarcity rather than their abundance.
THE LATEST
Player Rankings 3hr ago
Rest of season player rankings: Week 6
Fantasy football player rankings for the remainder of the season.
Injury Analysis 3hr ago
Player injury update: Week 6
There were more big injuries in Week 5. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. (…)
Statistical Analysis 3hr ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 6
The fantasy quarterback landscape is ever-evolving with fresh faces (Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Jared Goff) mixing with some old (…)
Podcast 3hr ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 94
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, and a (…)
IDP Analysis 3hr ago
IDP free agent report: Week 6
Going into week 6, this is the last week of only two teams being on bye before four or six teams will be on bye for the next five weeks. (…)
Statistical Analysis 12hr ago
Figures, Flukes and Feelings: Week 6
A hot take (lukewarm at this point?) on Eli Manning’s future, along with the usual stats chatter and more.
Game Analysis 18hr ago
Tunnel vision of Week 5
Start your week with in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
Injury Analysis 1d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 5
Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.
Game Analysis 1d ago
Fantasy impact of Week 5
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.