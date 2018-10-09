IDP free agent report: Week 6

Going into week 6, this is the last week of only two teams being on bye before four or six teams will be on bye for the next five weeks. One of my favorite plays during the fantasy season is anticipating bye week issues of my opponents to either weaken their free agent options during direct head-to-head situations or by pushing them into a trade that helps my team. Week 6 has only the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints on bye whereas week 7 has Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh and Seattle on bye. A team that has Blake Martinez and Bobby Wagner and a short bench is prime for exploitation. Grab a waiver wire LB or two and either hold if you are playing that team in week 7 or push a trade if you aren’t.